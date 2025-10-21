“Work could have been better” in 2025, says one Ducati MotoGP rider

VR46 MotoGP rider Fabio Di Giannantonio admits Ducati “could have been better” with its 2025 package, as “our competitors are working in a great way”.

Ducati will end the 2025 season as triple crown winners, after Marc Marquez and the factory team dominated much of the campaign.

With three rounds to go, Ducati has scored 16 grand prix victories across its GP25 and GP24s.

However, Ducati didn’t have an easy pre-season with its 2025 bike, as uncertainty over the performance of its new engine ahead of a two-year development freeze forced it to run an updated 2024-spec instead.

And while Marquez has dominated, both Pecco Bagnaia and Fabio Di Giannantonio have been far less consistent on the GP25.

All of this comes as Aprilia has narrowed the gap to Ducati in the pecking order and threatens to end 2025 with the best bike on the grid.

Di Giannantonio acknowledges the growing threat to Ducati, but says this is “part of racing”.

“I think definitely our competitors are working in a great way,” he said after finishing second at the Australian Grand Prix.

“We saw that every manufacturer is closing the gap with us.

“We knew Ducati had a big gap to the other manufacturers, but now Ducati is closer, or even ahead of us.

“Honda is coming closer, Yamaha too, as we saw with Quartararo doing five pole positions this year.

“So, for sure, we have to work. For sure, the work we’ve done this year could have been better.

“But, it’s part of racing, it’s part of the game.

“We are a big team - me, VR46 and Ducati - and we are working so hard to make our bike always better and better and better.

“I can’t wait to work on the ’26 bike to see if we can improve and keep a gap with the others.”

