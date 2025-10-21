“Work could have been better” in 2025, says one Ducati MotoGP rider

Fabio Di Giannantonio has seen Ducati’s advantage lessened by its rivals

Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Ducati, 2025 Australian MotoGP
Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Ducati, 2025 Australian MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

VR46 MotoGP rider Fabio Di Giannantonio admits Ducati “could have been better” with its 2025 package, as “our competitors are working in a great way”.

Ducati will end the 2025 season as triple crown winners, after Marc Marquez and the factory team dominated much of the campaign.

With three rounds to go, Ducati has scored 16 grand prix victories across its GP25 and GP24s.

However, Ducati didn’t have an easy pre-season with its 2025 bike, as uncertainty over the performance of its new engine ahead of a two-year development freeze forced it to run an updated 2024-spec instead.

And while Marquez has dominated, both Pecco Bagnaia and Fabio Di Giannantonio have been far less consistent on the GP25.

All of this comes as Aprilia has narrowed the gap to Ducati in the pecking order and threatens to end 2025 with the best bike on the grid.

Di Giannantonio acknowledges the growing threat to Ducati, but says this is “part of racing”.

“I think definitely our competitors are working in a great way,” he said after finishing second at the Australian Grand Prix.

“We saw that every manufacturer is closing the gap with us.

“We knew Ducati had a big gap to the other manufacturers, but now Ducati is closer, or even ahead of us.

“Honda is coming closer, Yamaha too, as we saw with Quartararo doing five pole positions this year.

“So, for sure, we have to work. For sure, the work we’ve done this year could have been better.

“But, it’s part of racing, it’s part of the game.

“We are a big team - me, VR46 and Ducati - and we are working so hard to make our bike always better and better and better.

“I can’t wait to work on the ’26 bike to see if we can improve and keep a gap with the others.”

“Work could have been better” in 2025, says one Ducati MotoGP rider
Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
Official: MotoGP icons Repsol return to the paddock in 2026
4m ago
Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team, 2019 Czech MotoGP
F1 News
Toto Wolff: Max Verstappen has “psychological advantage” over McLaren in F1 title race
50m ago
Max Verstappen
MotoGP News
MotoGP’s newest winner ‘couldn’t even wake up with a smile’ at times in 2025
1h ago
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Aprilia, 2025 Australian MotoGP
F1 News
Colton Herta’s F2 move confirmed as he targets future Cadillac F1 seat
1h ago
Colton Herta
MotoGP News
Aprilia boss praises secret weapon team member for 2025 MotoGP success
1h ago
Fabiano Sterlacchini, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 San Marino MotoGP

More News

MotoGP News
“Work could have been better” in 2025, says one Ducati MotoGP rider
2h ago
Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Ducati, 2025 Australian MotoGP
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton delivers most encouraging Ferrari verdict yet following US GP
3h ago
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP News
The unique “pressure” MotoGP’s newest team faced to win its first race
3h ago
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Aprilia, 2025 Australian MotoGP
F1 News
Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton to miss FP1 for Mexico City Grand Prix
4h ago
Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton
RR News
North West 200 announces 2026 dates and packed race schedule
4h ago
Michael Dunlop, Milwaukee Ducati, 2025 North West 200