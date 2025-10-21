Aprilia boss praises secret weapon team member for 2025 MotoGP success

Aprilia is in the midst of its best season yet in MotoGP in 2025

Fabiano Sterlacchini, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 San Marino MotoGP
Fabiano Sterlacchini, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 San Marino MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Aprilia CEO Massimo Rivola has praised the brand’s 2025 form, in part, to new technical director Fabiano Sterlacchini, following its Australian Grand Prix win.

Despite what has been a turbulent season for the Italian manufacturer, as it faced injury hell and a contract dispute with big-money signing Jorge Martin, it has emerged as Ducati’s biggest threat.

Scoring wins at the British and Australian Grand Prix (the latter with Trackhouse), as well as six other podiums, Aprilia has emerged in the second half of the season as a consistent frontrunner.

Praise for this has fallen on Fabiano Sterlacchini, who joined Aprilia from KTM as technical director to replace Honda-bound Romano Albesiano at the end of last year.

“Fabiano is doing a really great job,” Rivola said at the Australian Grand Prix.

“He’s really committed. He seized the opportunity.

“But I’m not a fan of the one-man show, so I would prefer to congratulate all of the people at Noale and here at the track who are following Fabiano’s route.

“Many areas improved, but at this level, it’s never enough.

“So, today, clearly, we were very fast with the bike, in Indonesia too.

“We will go to Sepang, and maybe it’s going to be different. The gaps are so narrow, so small, you cannot really enjoy it too much.”

Aprilia has “everything to fight for victories” now

Rivola has said previously that Aprilia can aim to battle Ducati in 2026, and maintains that it “will be part of the game” next year based on its current trajectory.

“I think that must be our target, and we cannot hide that we are happy to win one race or two in the season,” he said.

“We have all the potential. We have everything to fight for the victories. We have the riders.

“We will have Jorge back. We need a proper pre-season, Jorge needs to do that.

“Marco will start with a season on the shoulders, so that will be big experience for him.

“But Jorge needs to learn to be patient and to work on that.

“But it’s also good to count on a strong satellite team. I’m really happy that Raul is now there, and I’m very confident Ai Ogura will come.

“Next year, Aprilia can be strong. We don’t know what the others will do, but according to the way we are working, we will be part of the game.”

In this article

Aprilia boss praises secret weapon team member for 2025 MotoGP success
Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
Official: MotoGP icons Repsol return to the paddock in 2026
4m ago
Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team, 2019 Czech MotoGP
F1 News
Toto Wolff: Max Verstappen has “psychological advantage” over McLaren in F1 title race
51m ago
Max Verstappen
MotoGP News
MotoGP’s newest winner ‘couldn’t even wake up with a smile’ at times in 2025
1h ago
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Aprilia, 2025 Australian MotoGP
F1 News
Colton Herta’s F2 move confirmed as he targets future Cadillac F1 seat
1h ago
Colton Herta
MotoGP News
Aprilia boss praises secret weapon team member for 2025 MotoGP success
1h ago
Fabiano Sterlacchini, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 San Marino MotoGP

More News

MotoGP News
“Work could have been better” in 2025, says one Ducati MotoGP rider
2h ago
Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Ducati, 2025 Australian MotoGP
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton delivers most encouraging Ferrari verdict yet following US GP
3h ago
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP News
The unique “pressure” MotoGP’s newest team faced to win its first race
3h ago
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Aprilia, 2025 Australian MotoGP
F1 News
Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton to miss FP1 for Mexico City Grand Prix
4h ago
Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton
RR News
North West 200 announces 2026 dates and packed race schedule
4h ago
Michael Dunlop, Milwaukee Ducati, 2025 North West 200