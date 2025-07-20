Marcus Armstrong harsh on "average" Fast Six lap in IndyCar Toronto qualifying

Marcus Armstrong was critical of his Fast Six lap time which achieved him his best qualifying position of the year, calling it "pretty average".

Marcus Armstrong in Toronto.
Marcus Armstrong in Toronto.
© IndyCar

Marcus Armstrong put in his best qualifying performance of the year after he put his car on the second row for today's IndyCar Indy Toronto race.

Setting a final lap time of 1:00.3535, Armstrong seemed to be overly critical of his performance calling the lap "pretty average".

However, he hadn't let his disappointment get the best of him and was still able to joke that his annoyance has been curbed by being given a free hat for finishing third.

Speaking to FS1, Armstrong shrugged: "It was a good day in the office. The lap felt pretty average if I'm brutally honest but I got a cool hat out of it so I can't complain. 

"The race tomorrow is going to be a completely different story is qualifying as usual."

Armstrong's lap time was five-tenths slower than Herta's 0:59.832s which was the only minus one minute lap time of the session.

This is his best qualifying since the start of the season where he qualified fourth. Since then, he has had a spree of qualifying results with Meyer Shank with only one other seeing him in the Fast Six where he qualified sixth in Illinois.

The Kiwi achieved his last podium out in Iowa in Sunday's Farm to Finish 275 where he finished third after Penske's Josef Newgarden and AJ Foyt driver David Malukas were demoted after pitting moments before a yellow was brought out.

With this in mind, Fox Sport tried to motivate Armstrong into a self-belief that he can do better tomorrow. 

The journalist suggested that before Iowa's second race she had told him she would "see you on the podium". With the same mind set, she bugged the Meyer Shank driver to optimistically agree that she would see him "victory lane".

If possible, it would be Armstrong's first win in his 12 starts in the sport. However, although he is proving to be an up-and-coming talent in the sport, it will be a tall order thanks to the performance of the Andretti's.

Armstrong will be aware of Kyle Kirkwood behind and the Toronto expert Herta ahead.

