Santino Ferrucci to not compete in IndyCar Toronto race after Warm Up crash

Santino Ferrucci's team AJ Foyt has made the decision not to repair Santino Ferrucci's car for the IndyCar indy Toronto race this afternoon after a crash in today's Warm Up session.

The decision has been made after it has ben assessed that the repairs could not be made in time.

On social media, the team posted a statement which read: "We regret to announce that the no.14 Sexton Properties Chevrolet will not be repaired in time to compete in today's race.

"Following the incident in morning warmup, the damage sustained to the car requires extensive repairs that cannot be completed to the standard of safety and performance necessary to race.

"While this is a difficult decision for the team, the safety of our driver and crew remains our top priority.

"We want to thank out fans and partners for their understanding and continued support and we look forward to returning to the track with the No. 14 next week."

The only incident in Warm Up, Ferrucci hit the wall in Turn 7 with the left of the car sliding into the concrete with a big impact.

A difficult end to warmup 😳



Santino Ferrucci crashes his No. 14 at the end of the session. pic.twitter.com/QuMkMYWsUt — NTT INDYCAR SERIES (@IndyCar) July 20, 2025

The car slid into Turn 8's run off with damage sustained on all four corners.

Ferrucci had qualified 23rd for today's race which will mean Alexander Rossi will be bumped up a position alongside Sting Ray Robb, Devlin Defrancesco, and Jacob Abel.

A disappointing end to Ferrucci's weekend, he will be awarded three points for finishing 27th in the race.