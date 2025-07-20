Santino Ferrucci to not compete in IndyCar Toronto race after Warm Up crash

Santino Ferrucci will not compete in the IndyCar indy Toronto race after a crash in the morning's Warm Up session has written the car off for the race.

Santino Ferrucci in Canada.
Santino Ferrucci in Canada.
© IndyCar

Santino Ferrucci's team AJ Foyt has made the decision not to repair Santino Ferrucci's car for the IndyCar indy Toronto race this afternoon after a crash in today's Warm Up session.

The decision has been made after it has ben assessed that the repairs could not be made in time.

On social media, the team posted a statement which read: "We regret to announce that the no.14 Sexton Properties Chevrolet will not be repaired in time to compete in today's race.

"Following the incident in morning warmup, the damage sustained to the car requires extensive repairs that cannot be completed to the standard of safety and performance necessary to race.

"While this is a difficult decision for the team, the safety of our driver and crew remains our top priority. 

"We want to thank out fans and partners for their understanding and continued support and we look forward to returning to the track with the No. 14 next week."

The only incident in Warm Up, Ferrucci hit the wall in Turn 7 with the left of the car sliding into the concrete with a big impact.

The car slid into Turn 8's run off with damage sustained on all four corners.

Ferrucci had qualified 23rd for today's race which will mean Alexander Rossi will be bumped up a position alongside Sting Ray Robb, Devlin Defrancesco, and Jacob Abel.

A disappointing end to Ferrucci's weekend, he will be awarded three points for finishing 27th in the race.

Read More

Latest News

F1 News
Key circuits identified where Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari backed to win this year
29m ago
Lewis Hamilton
IndyCar
2025 IndyCar Indy Toronto race LIVE UPDATES!
1h ago
Colton Herta in Toronto
MotoGP News
Has Jorge Martin’s Czech MotoGP comeback turned the page on Aprilia contract saga?
1h ago
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Czech MotoGP
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez makes 2025 MotoGP title admission which will catch his rivals' attention
1h ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Czech MotoGP
MotoGP News
“All the risks in one corner” for Marco Bezzecchi in “key” Fabio Quartararo pass
1h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 MotoGP Czech Grand Prix, podium. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

MotoGP News
Pedro Acosta and KTM “strong characters, sometimes we were fighting”
1h ago
Pedro Acosta, 2025 Czech MotoGP
IndyCar News
Santino Ferrucci to not compete in IndyCar Toronto race after Warm Up crash
1h ago
Santino Ferrucci in Canada.
MotoGP News
Eye-opening stat at Czech MotoGP is a problem for Ducati's Gigi Dall'Igna
1h ago
Ducati
MotoGP News
MotoGP stewards deliver judgement on Alex Marquez v Joan Mir clash at Brno
1h ago
Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2025 Czech MotoGP
IndyCar News
Marcus Armstrong harsh on "average" Fast Six lap in IndyCar Toronto qualifying
2h ago
Marcus Armstrong in Toronto.