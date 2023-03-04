INDYCAR Firestone Grand Prix at St Petersburg - Full Qualifying Results

2023 Firestone GP of St Petersburg - Qualifying Results Pos Driver Team Engine 1 Romain Grosjean Andretti Autosport Honda 2 Colton Herta Andretti Autosport Honda 3 Pato O'Ward Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 4 Marcus Ericsson Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 5 Kyle Kirkwood Andretti Autosport Honda 6 Scott McLaughlin Team Penske Chevrolet 7 Alex Palou Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 8 Felix Rosenqvist Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 9 Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 10 Will Power Team Penske Chevrolet 11 Christian Lundgaard Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 12 Alexander Rossi Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 13 Marcus Armstrong Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 14 Josef Newgarden Team Penske Chevrolet 15 Helio Castroneves Meyer Shank Racing Honda 16 David Malukas Dale Coyne Racing Honda 17 Santino Ferrucci AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet 18 Devlin DeFrancesco Andretti Autosport Honda 19 Jack Harvey Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 20 Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 21 Agustin Canapino Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet 22 Callum Ilott Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet 23 Sting Ray Robb Dale Coyne Racing Honda 24 Rinus VeeKay Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 25 Simon Pagenaud Meyer Shank Racing Honda 26 Conor Daly Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 27 Benjamin Pedersen AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet

The first race of the season brings hope, optimism, and a chance for drivers to shake off the rust. The walls have been unforgiving around the streets of St Petersburg, as the majority of drivers have had incidents at some point this weekend. Several contenders had their day end early with significant contact, including two drivers in the final round of qualifying.

Romain Grosjean led a strong effort for Andretti Autosport by earning his second career pole, and his first for the team. Grosjean was able to outduel his teammate Colton Herta with his final lap to take the top spot. Andretti cars were 1-2-3 heading into the Firestone Fast Six.

Tomorrow's race will feature an all-Andretti front row, but there was one hiccup on Saturday. Kyle Kirkwood made the Firestone Fast Six in his first outing with the team, and was primed for a run at the pole before locking up his tires entering the final turn and slamming hard into the concrete barrier. It was a promising run that ended with a painful lesson for the second-year driver.

Team Penske has dominated at St Petersburg, winning 11 of the 19 races here. Will Power has nine career poles at St Petersburg, with no other active driver having more than one. Their three drivers have struggled all weekend though. Defending race winner Scott McLaughlin starts 6th, but has crashed multiple times in practice and qualifying. Power starts 10th and Josef Newgarden was eliminated in the first round of qualifying and starts 14th tomorrow.

Rival team Chip Ganassi Racing also had a bit of rough luck today. Scott Dixon had a rare crash in practice this morning and will start 9th. Alex Palou missed out on advancing to the Firestone Fast Six by the slimmest of margins, when McLaughlin edged him on his final lap. Marcus Ericsson had a solid day to lead the way for the team in qualifying, and rookie Marcus Armstrong starts 13th in his first IndyCar race tomorrow.

Previous St Petersburg winners

2022 - Scott McLaughlin

2021 - Colton Herta

2020 - Josef Newgarden

2019 - Josef Newgarden

2018 - Sebastien Bourdais

2017 - Sebastien Bourdais

2016 - Juan Montoya

2015 - Juan Montoya

2014 - Will Power

2013 - James Hinchcliffe

2012 - Helio Castroneves

2011 - Dario Franchitti

2010 - Will Power

2009 - Ryan Briscoe

2008 - Graham Rahal

2007 - Helio Castroneves

2006 - Helio Castroneves

2005 - Dan Wheldon