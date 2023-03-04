INDYCAR: Romain Grosjean Earns Pole at St Petersburg - Full Qualifying Results

4 Mar 2023
INDYCAR Firestone Grand Prix at St Petersburg - Full Qualifying Results

Full results from qualifying at St Petersburg

2023 Firestone GP of St Petersburg - Qualifying Results
Pos Driver Team Engine
1Romain GrosjeanAndretti AutosportHonda
2Colton HertaAndretti AutosportHonda
3Pato O'WardArrow McLarenChevrolet
4Marcus EricssonChip Ganassi RacingHonda
5Kyle KirkwoodAndretti AutosportHonda
6Scott McLaughlinTeam PenskeChevrolet
7Alex PalouChip Ganassi RacingHonda
8Felix RosenqvistArrow McLarenChevrolet
9Scott DixonChip Ganassi RacingHonda
10Will PowerTeam PenskeChevrolet
11Christian LundgaardRahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda
12Alexander RossiArrow McLarenChevrolet
13Marcus ArmstrongChip Ganassi RacingHonda
14Josef NewgardenTeam PenskeChevrolet
15Helio CastronevesMeyer Shank RacingHonda
16David MalukasDale Coyne RacingHonda
17Santino FerrucciAJ Foyt RacingChevrolet
18Devlin DeFrancescoAndretti AutosportHonda
19Jack HarveyRahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda
20Graham RahalRahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda
21Agustin CanapinoJuncos Hollinger RacingChevrolet
22Callum IlottJuncos Hollinger RacingChevrolet
23Sting Ray RobbDale Coyne RacingHonda
24Rinus VeeKayEd Carpenter RacingChevrolet
25Simon PagenaudMeyer Shank RacingHonda
26Conor DalyEd Carpenter RacingChevrolet
27Benjamin PedersenAJ Foyt RacingChevrolet

The first race of the season brings hope, optimism, and a chance for drivers to shake off the rust. The walls have been unforgiving around the streets of St Petersburg, as the majority of drivers have had incidents at some point this weekend. Several contenders had their day end early with significant contact, including two drivers in the final round of qualifying.

Romain Grosjean led a strong effort for Andretti Autosport by earning his second career pole, and his first for the team. Grosjean was able to outduel his teammate Colton Herta with his final lap to take the top spot. Andretti cars were 1-2-3 heading into the Firestone Fast Six.

Tomorrow's race will feature an all-Andretti front row, but there was one hiccup on Saturday. Kyle Kirkwood made the Firestone Fast Six in his first outing with the team, and was primed for a run at the pole before locking up his tires entering the final turn and slamming hard into the concrete barrier. It was a promising run that ended with a painful lesson for the second-year driver.

Team Penske has dominated at St Petersburg, winning 11 of the 19 races here. Will Power has nine career poles at St Petersburg, with no other active driver having more than one. Their three drivers have struggled all weekend though. Defending race winner Scott McLaughlin starts 6th, but has crashed multiple times in practice and qualifying. Power starts 10th and Josef Newgarden was eliminated in the first round of qualifying and starts 14th tomorrow.

Rival team Chip Ganassi Racing also had a bit of rough luck today. Scott Dixon had a rare crash in practice this morning and will start 9th. Alex Palou missed out on advancing to the Firestone Fast Six by the slimmest of margins, when McLaughlin edged him on his final lap. Marcus Ericsson had a solid day to lead the way for the team in qualifying, and rookie Marcus Armstrong starts 13th in his first IndyCar race tomorrow.

Previous St Petersburg winners

2022 - Scott McLaughlin

2021 - Colton Herta

2020 - Josef Newgarden

2019 - Josef Newgarden

2018 - Sebastien Bourdais

2017 - Sebastien Bourdais

2016 - Juan Montoya

2015 - Juan Montoya

2014 - Will Power

2013 - James Hinchcliffe

2012 - Helio Castroneves

2011 - Dario Franchitti

2010 - Will Power

2009 - Ryan Briscoe

2008 - Graham Rahal

2007 - Helio Castroneves

2006 - Helio Castroneves

2005 - Dan Wheldon

 