INDYCAR Firestone Grand Prix at St Petersburg - Full Qualifying Results

INDYCAR: Romain Grosjean Earns Pole at St Petersburg - Full Qualifying Results
Full results from qualifying at St Petersburg
|2023 Firestone GP of St Petersburg - Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Engine
|1
|Romain Grosjean
|Andretti Autosport
|Honda
|2
|Colton Herta
|Andretti Autosport
|Honda
|3
|Pato O'Ward
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|4
|Marcus Ericsson
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|5
|Kyle Kirkwood
|Andretti Autosport
|Honda
|6
|Scott McLaughlin
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|7
|Alex Palou
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|8
|Felix Rosenqvist
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|9
|Scott Dixon
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|10
|Will Power
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|11
|Christian Lundgaard
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|12
|Alexander Rossi
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|13
|Marcus Armstrong
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|14
|Josef Newgarden
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|15
|Helio Castroneves
|Meyer Shank Racing
|Honda
|16
|David Malukas
|Dale Coyne Racing
|Honda
|17
|Santino Ferrucci
|AJ Foyt Racing
|Chevrolet
|18
|Devlin DeFrancesco
|Andretti Autosport
|Honda
|19
|Jack Harvey
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|20
|Graham Rahal
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|21
|Agustin Canapino
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|Chevrolet
|22
|Callum Ilott
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|Chevrolet
|23
|Sting Ray Robb
|Dale Coyne Racing
|Honda
|24
|Rinus VeeKay
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|Chevrolet
|25
|Simon Pagenaud
|Meyer Shank Racing
|Honda
|26
|Conor Daly
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|Chevrolet
|27
|Benjamin Pedersen
|AJ Foyt Racing
|Chevrolet
The first race of the season brings hope, optimism, and a chance for drivers to shake off the rust. The walls have been unforgiving around the streets of St Petersburg, as the majority of drivers have had incidents at some point this weekend. Several contenders had their day end early with significant contact, including two drivers in the final round of qualifying.
Romain Grosjean led a strong effort for Andretti Autosport by earning his second career pole, and his first for the team. Grosjean was able to outduel his teammate Colton Herta with his final lap to take the top spot. Andretti cars were 1-2-3 heading into the Firestone Fast Six.
Tomorrow's race will feature an all-Andretti front row, but there was one hiccup on Saturday. Kyle Kirkwood made the Firestone Fast Six in his first outing with the team, and was primed for a run at the pole before locking up his tires entering the final turn and slamming hard into the concrete barrier. It was a promising run that ended with a painful lesson for the second-year driver.
Team Penske has dominated at St Petersburg, winning 11 of the 19 races here. Will Power has nine career poles at St Petersburg, with no other active driver having more than one. Their three drivers have struggled all weekend though. Defending race winner Scott McLaughlin starts 6th, but has crashed multiple times in practice and qualifying. Power starts 10th and Josef Newgarden was eliminated in the first round of qualifying and starts 14th tomorrow.
Rival team Chip Ganassi Racing also had a bit of rough luck today. Scott Dixon had a rare crash in practice this morning and will start 9th. Alex Palou missed out on advancing to the Firestone Fast Six by the slimmest of margins, when McLaughlin edged him on his final lap. Marcus Ericsson had a solid day to lead the way for the team in qualifying, and rookie Marcus Armstrong starts 13th in his first IndyCar race tomorrow.
Previous St Petersburg winners
2022 - Scott McLaughlin
2021 - Colton Herta
2020 - Josef Newgarden
2019 - Josef Newgarden
2018 - Sebastien Bourdais
2017 - Sebastien Bourdais
2016 - Juan Montoya
2015 - Juan Montoya
2014 - Will Power
2013 - James Hinchcliffe
2012 - Helio Castroneves
2011 - Dario Franchitti
2010 - Will Power
2009 - Ryan Briscoe
2008 - Graham Rahal
2007 - Helio Castroneves
2006 - Helio Castroneves
2005 - Dan Wheldon