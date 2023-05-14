INDYCAR Championship: Full Driver Standings After GMR Grand Prix at Indianapolis

INDYCAR: Full Driver Championship Standings After GMR Grand Prix at Indianapolis Road Course

14 May 2023
A look at the current driver championship points standings after Alex Palou's win on the IMS road course.

Five races into the season, five different drivers have been crowned winners. The most recent was Alex Palou, who dominated the race on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course today. The 2021 IndyCar champion led 52 laps and won by nearly 17 seconds, as he moved into the top spot of the championship standings. Palou holds a six-point advantage over Pato O'Ward, who today finished runner-up for the third time this year.

Marcus Ericsson dropped two spots to third in the standings after his 8th place finish today. The reigning Indianapolis 500 winner will aim for a repeat, although double-points will not be awarded this year as the series made a rule change to end that. There will still be 12 bonus points on the line for qualifying, and all four Ganassi drivers will have a shot at maximum points and a front row starting spot.

Despite a miserable weekend on the road course, Romain Grosjean did move up one spot in the championship. He is now one point ahead of rival Scott McLaughlin, as the Team Penske driver also had a weekend to forget on the IMS road course. Two-time champion Josef Newgarden remains in 6th while Scott Dixon moves up to 7th as he chases his seventh title. Both Newgarden and Dixon will be as hungry as they have ever been entering the 500 this year.

Defending series champion Will Power slid down one spot in the standings while Christian Lundgaard improved three spots to find his way into the top-ten. The RLL Racing driver scored big this weekend with his first career pole, and a solid 4th place finish in the race. Kyle Kirkwood dropped a spot but maintains his place inside the top-ten.

The championship will always be importance, but it will also always take a back seat to the Indianapolis 500. None of the drivers will care about points for the rest of this month, as they turn their full attention to their pursuit of immortality, in the Greatest Spectacle in Racing.

2023 INDYCAR Series Championship Standings 
Pos Driver Team ManufacturerPoints
1Alex PalouChip Ganassi RacingHonda174
2Pato O'WardArrow McLarenChevrolet168
3Marcus EricssonChip Ganassi RacingHonda155
4Romain GrosjeanAndretti AutosportHonda134
5Scott McLaughlinTeam PenskeChevrolet133
6Josef NewgardenTeam PenskeChevrolet131
7Scott DixonChip Ganassi RacingHonda127
8Will PowerTeam PenskeChevrolet122
9Christian LundgaardRahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda111
10Kyle KirkwoodAndretti AutosportHonda108
11Alexander RossiArrow McLarenChevrolet108
12Colton HertaAndretti AutosportHonda107
13Felix RosenqvistArrow McLarenChevrolet97
14Callum IlottJuncos Hollinger RacingChevrolet92
15Graham RahalRahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda86
16David MalukasDale Coyne RacingHonda79
17Marcus ArmstrongChip Ganassi RacingHonda77
18Rinus VeeKayEd Carpenter RacingChevrolet64
19Agustin CanapinoJuncos Hollinger RacingChevrolet56
20Helio CastronevesMeyer Shank RacingHonda53
21Jack HarveyRahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda53
22Santino FerrucciAJ Foyt RacingChevrolet51
23Simon PagenaudMeyer Shank RacingHonda50
24Conor DalyEd Carpenter RacingChevrolet49
25Devlin DeFrancescoAndretti AutosportHonda46
26Sting Ray RobbDale Coyne RacingHonda42
27Benjamin PedersenAJ Foyt RacingChevrolet40
28Ed CarpenterEd Carpenter RacingChevrolet17
29Takuma SatoChip Ganassi RacingHonda5