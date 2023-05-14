Driver Ratings for 2023 GMR Grand Prix at Indianapolis Road Course

INDYCAR: Driver Rankings for GMR Grand Prix at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course
Crash INDYCAR journalist Chad Smith goes through the field to hand out driver ratings for the GMR Grand Prix on the IMS road course.
Alex Palou: 10
A dominant drive from the green flag to the checkered flag, and takes over the lead in the championship.
Pato O'Ward: 10
Another runner-up finish for O'Ward, his third in five races. He may not have the win, but he is carrying a ton of momentum into the biggest race of the year.
Alexander Rossi: 9
Things are beginning to click for Rossi and his new team, and it feels like another win is on the horizon.
Christian Lundgaard: 9
A brilliant weekend, considering how the season had started for the RLL Racing team. Pole position and nearly a podium finish should have them feeling good as the Month of May continues.
Felix Rosenqvist: 8
He narrowly missed his third pole on the IMS road course, and scored another top-five finish in what was a sensational day for the Arrow McLaren organization.
Scott Dixon: 7
In typical Dixon fashion, he turned a poor qualifying effort into a solid finish.
Josef Newgarden: 7
His rough day of qualifying didn't help, but a decent result today just might provide the positive vibes they need for the 500.
Marcus Ericsson: 6
He may have given up the lead in the driver standings, but he will now set his sights on back-to-back 500 wins.
Colton Herta: 6
The weekend started poorly with an engine fire, but Herta improved five positions in the race for a solid finish.
Graham Rahal: 7
The great qualifying effort was ruined on the opening lap with contact, but he rebounded nicely for his 12th top-ten finish in the 14 IMS road course races, which is the most among all drivers.
Romain Grosjean: 5
Expectations were high for Grosjean coming into this weekend, and for good reason. It was a massive disappointment but the Andretti team will try to turn the page and get ready for his second 500 start.
Will Power: 4
This was an event that Power had dominated in the past, but a mistake in qualifying and contact with Kyle Kirkwood early in the race made for a disappointing weekend.
Rinus VeeKay: 4
The struggles for VeeKay and the entire Ed Carpenter Racing team continue. They are always strong contenders on the oval, so they have that to look forward to.
Kyle Kirkwood: 5
He was quick in qualifying but his contact with Power put him at the back of the field and he was never able to recover.
Marcus Armstrong: 5
It was a quiet day for the rookie, who now must wait nearly a month before his next chance to get behind the wheel.
Scott McLaughlin: 4
The Team Penske struggles hurt McLaughlin the most, as he took a big tumble in the championship standings.
Devlin DeFrancesco: 5
He was one of the pleasant surprises early in the race but he faded late and was not able to get back up into the top-half of the field.
Callum Ilott: 3
It was a weekend to forget for Ilott, who had a lot of optimism heading into this event.
Conor Daly: 3
Another bad day for ECR as they struggle to find speed.
Jack Harvey: 4
The speed that Harvey showed in qualifying never translated to the race, and he quickly faded to the back.
Agustin Canapino: 3
Not the showing that the rookie was hoping for as Juncos was nowhere close in terms of setup.
Helio Castroneves: 3
A blown engine to start the weekend was a sign of things to come. Fortunately, this race is over with and Castroneves can now focus on his primary goal of becoming the first five-time winner in Indianapolis 500 history.
Santino Ferrucci: 2
He and the Foyt team were never a factor.
Benjamin Pedersen: 2
See above.
Simon Pagenaud: 2
Something broke on his Meyer Shank Racing Honda, but he was already a non-factor in this race. The struggles for MSR and Pagenaud don't seem to be getting any better.
David Malukas: 2
Crashing into your teammate early in the race is never a good thing, even if it wasn't your fault.
Sting Ray Robb: 1
Same as above, but the rookie was to blame.