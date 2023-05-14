Driver Ratings for 2023 GMR Grand Prix at Indianapolis Road Course

Alex Palou: 10

A dominant drive from the green flag to the checkered flag, and takes over the lead in the championship.

Pato O'Ward: 10

Another runner-up finish for O'Ward, his third in five races. He may not have the win, but he is carrying a ton of momentum into the biggest race of the year.

Alexander Rossi: 9

Things are beginning to click for Rossi and his new team, and it feels like another win is on the horizon.

Christian Lundgaard: 9

A brilliant weekend, considering how the season had started for the RLL Racing team. Pole position and nearly a podium finish should have them feeling good as the Month of May continues.

Felix Rosenqvist: 8

He narrowly missed his third pole on the IMS road course, and scored another top-five finish in what was a sensational day for the Arrow McLaren organization.

Scott Dixon: 7

In typical Dixon fashion, he turned a poor qualifying effort into a solid finish.

Josef Newgarden: 7

His rough day of qualifying didn't help, but a decent result today just might provide the positive vibes they need for the 500.

Marcus Ericsson: 6

He may have given up the lead in the driver standings, but he will now set his sights on back-to-back 500 wins.

Colton Herta: 6

The weekend started poorly with an engine fire, but Herta improved five positions in the race for a solid finish.

Graham Rahal: 7

The great qualifying effort was ruined on the opening lap with contact, but he rebounded nicely for his 12th top-ten finish in the 14 IMS road course races, which is the most among all drivers.

Romain Grosjean: 5

Expectations were high for Grosjean coming into this weekend, and for good reason. It was a massive disappointment but the Andretti team will try to turn the page and get ready for his second 500 start.

Will Power: 4

This was an event that Power had dominated in the past, but a mistake in qualifying and contact with Kyle Kirkwood early in the race made for a disappointing weekend.

Rinus VeeKay: 4

The struggles for VeeKay and the entire Ed Carpenter Racing team continue. They are always strong contenders on the oval, so they have that to look forward to.

Kyle Kirkwood: 5

He was quick in qualifying but his contact with Power put him at the back of the field and he was never able to recover.

Marcus Armstrong: 5

It was a quiet day for the rookie, who now must wait nearly a month before his next chance to get behind the wheel.

Scott McLaughlin: 4

The Team Penske struggles hurt McLaughlin the most, as he took a big tumble in the championship standings.

Devlin DeFrancesco: 5

He was one of the pleasant surprises early in the race but he faded late and was not able to get back up into the top-half of the field.

Callum Ilott: 3

It was a weekend to forget for Ilott, who had a lot of optimism heading into this event.

Conor Daly: 3

Another bad day for ECR as they struggle to find speed.

Jack Harvey: 4

The speed that Harvey showed in qualifying never translated to the race, and he quickly faded to the back.

Agustin Canapino: 3

Not the showing that the rookie was hoping for as Juncos was nowhere close in terms of setup.

Helio Castroneves: 3

A blown engine to start the weekend was a sign of things to come. Fortunately, this race is over with and Castroneves can now focus on his primary goal of becoming the first five-time winner in Indianapolis 500 history.

Santino Ferrucci: 2

He and the Foyt team were never a factor.

Benjamin Pedersen: 2

See above.

Simon Pagenaud: 2

Something broke on his Meyer Shank Racing Honda, but he was already a non-factor in this race. The struggles for MSR and Pagenaud don't seem to be getting any better.

David Malukas: 2

Crashing into your teammate early in the race is never a good thing, even if it wasn't your fault.

Sting Ray Robb: 1

Same as above, but the rookie was to blame.