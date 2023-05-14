2023 INDYCAR GMR Grand Prix at IMS – Full Race Results

2023 GMR Grand Prix at IMS - Race Results Pos Driver Team Engine 1 Alex Palou Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 2 Pato O'Ward Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 3 Alexander Rossi Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 4 Christian Lundgaard Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 5 Felix Rosenqvist Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 6 Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 7 Josef Newgarden Team Penske Chevrolet 8 Marcus Ericsson Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 9 Colton Herta Andretti Autosport Honda 10 Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 11 Romain Grosjean Andretti Autosport Honda 12 Will Power Team Penske Chevrolet 13 Rinus VeeKay Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 14 Kyle Kirkwood Andretti Autosport Honda 15 Marcus Armstrong Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 16 Scott McLaughlin Team Penske Chevrolet 17 Devlin DeFrancesco Andretti Autosport Honda 18 Callum Ilott Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet 19 Conor Daly Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 20 Jack Harvey Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 21 Agustin Canapino Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet 22 Helio Castroneves Meyer Shank Racing Honda 23 Santino Ferrucci AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet 24 Benjamin Pedersen AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet 25 Simon Pagenaud Meyer Shank Racing Honda 26 David Malukas Dale Coyne Racing Honda 27 Sting Ray Robb Dale Coyne Racing Honda

Alex Palou put on a dazzling display of dominance on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, as he earned his first race win of the season. The Chip Ganassi Racing driver led 52 of the 85 laps on Saturday and won by nearly 17 seconds. Palou became the fifth different winner in the first five races this season, and moved into the lead of the drivers championship heading into the Indianapolis 500.

Pato O'Ward collected his third runner-up finish of the season, leading the way in what was a fantastic day for the Arrow McLaren organization. Teammate Alexander Rossi earned his first podium as a member of the team, at a place where he won the previous event. Felix Rosenqvist finished 5th to put all three McLaren drivers inside the top-five. Palou is destined for McLaren next season, which could spell trouble for the rest of the paddock.

Pole sitter Christian Lundgaard surrendered the lead on the opening lap, but stayed in the fight for much of the race. He was in position for a podium finish but was eaten up on old tires in the final laps. His 4th place finish was still a much-needed result for the RLL Racing team as they head into the biggest race of the year.

Scott Dixon, Josef Newgarden, Marcus Ericsson, Colton Herta, and Graham Rahal all managed to finish inside the top-ten, but they had to earn it. Most of them started further back in the field and Rahal was dealt a massive blow when he suffered damage on the opening lap and was forced to pit off sequence and adopt an alternate strategy.

Romain Grosjean and Will Power have both been incredibly strong at this track, but neither were able to get to the front and just missed out on the top-ten. Power had contact with Kyle Kirkwood early in the race, and the two of them basically restarted at the end of the field. Dale Coyne Racing teammates David Malukas and Sting Ray Robb collided early in the race, in what was a brutal day for the team.

Previous IMS Road Course winners

2022: Alexander Rossi

2022: Colton Herta

2021: Will Power

2021: Rinus VeeKay

2020: Will Power

2020: Josef Newgarden

2020: Scott Dixon

2019: Simon Pagenaud

2018: Will Power

2017: Will Power

2016: Simon Pagenaud

2015: Will Power

2014: Simon Pagenaud