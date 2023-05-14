2023 INDYCAR GMR Grand Prix at IMS – Full Race Results

INDYCAR: Alex Palou Dominates GMR Grand Prix at Indianapolis – Full Race Results
Full race results from the GMR Grand Prix at Indianapolis, won by Alex Palou.
|2023 GMR Grand Prix at IMS - Race Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Engine
|1
|Alex Palou
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|2
|Pato O'Ward
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|3
|Alexander Rossi
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|4
|Christian Lundgaard
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|5
|Felix Rosenqvist
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|6
|Scott Dixon
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|7
|Josef Newgarden
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|8
|Marcus Ericsson
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|9
|Colton Herta
|Andretti Autosport
|Honda
|10
|Graham Rahal
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|11
|Romain Grosjean
|Andretti Autosport
|Honda
|12
|Will Power
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|13
|Rinus VeeKay
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|Chevrolet
|14
|Kyle Kirkwood
|Andretti Autosport
|Honda
|15
|Marcus Armstrong
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|16
|Scott McLaughlin
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|17
|Devlin DeFrancesco
|Andretti Autosport
|Honda
|18
|Callum Ilott
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|Chevrolet
|19
|Conor Daly
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|Chevrolet
|20
|Jack Harvey
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|21
|Agustin Canapino
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|Chevrolet
|22
|Helio Castroneves
|Meyer Shank Racing
|Honda
|23
|Santino Ferrucci
|AJ Foyt Racing
|Chevrolet
|24
|Benjamin Pedersen
|AJ Foyt Racing
|Chevrolet
|25
|Simon Pagenaud
|Meyer Shank Racing
|Honda
|26
|David Malukas
|Dale Coyne Racing
|Honda
|27
|Sting Ray Robb
|Dale Coyne Racing
|Honda
Alex Palou put on a dazzling display of dominance on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, as he earned his first race win of the season. The Chip Ganassi Racing driver led 52 of the 85 laps on Saturday and won by nearly 17 seconds. Palou became the fifth different winner in the first five races this season, and moved into the lead of the drivers championship heading into the Indianapolis 500.
Pato O'Ward collected his third runner-up finish of the season, leading the way in what was a fantastic day for the Arrow McLaren organization. Teammate Alexander Rossi earned his first podium as a member of the team, at a place where he won the previous event. Felix Rosenqvist finished 5th to put all three McLaren drivers inside the top-five. Palou is destined for McLaren next season, which could spell trouble for the rest of the paddock.
Pole sitter Christian Lundgaard surrendered the lead on the opening lap, but stayed in the fight for much of the race. He was in position for a podium finish but was eaten up on old tires in the final laps. His 4th place finish was still a much-needed result for the RLL Racing team as they head into the biggest race of the year.
Scott Dixon, Josef Newgarden, Marcus Ericsson, Colton Herta, and Graham Rahal all managed to finish inside the top-ten, but they had to earn it. Most of them started further back in the field and Rahal was dealt a massive blow when he suffered damage on the opening lap and was forced to pit off sequence and adopt an alternate strategy.
Romain Grosjean and Will Power have both been incredibly strong at this track, but neither were able to get to the front and just missed out on the top-ten. Power had contact with Kyle Kirkwood early in the race, and the two of them basically restarted at the end of the field. Dale Coyne Racing teammates David Malukas and Sting Ray Robb collided early in the race, in what was a brutal day for the team.
Previous IMS Road Course winners
2022: Alexander Rossi
2022: Colton Herta
2021: Will Power
2021: Rinus VeeKay
2020: Will Power
2020: Josef Newgarden
2020: Scott Dixon
2019: Simon Pagenaud
2018: Will Power
2017: Will Power
2016: Simon Pagenaud
2015: Will Power
2014: Simon Pagenaud