INDYCAR GMR Grand Prix at IMS Road Course - Full Qualifying Results

2023 GMR Grand Prix at IMS - Qualifying Results Pos Driver Team Engine 1 Christian Lundgaard Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 2 Felix Rosenqvist Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 3 Alex Palou Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 4 Jack Harvey Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 5 Pato O'Ward Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 6 Kyle Kirkwood Andretti Autosport Honda 7 Marcus Ericsson Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 8 Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 9 Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 10 Alexander Rossi Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 11 Marcus Armstrong Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 12 Will Power Team Penske Chevrolet 13 Josef Newgarden Team Penske Chevrolet 14 Colton Herta Andretti Autosport Honda 15 Devlin DeFrancesco Andretti Autosport Honda 16 Scott McLaughlin Team Penske Chevrolet 17 Rinus VeeKay Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 18 Romain Grosjean Andretti Autosport Honda 19 Simon Pagenaud Meyer Shank Racing Honda 20 David Malukas Dale Coyne Racing Honda 21 Conor Daly Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 22 Sting Ray Robb Dale Coyne Racing Honda 23 Benjamin Pedersen AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet 24 Callum Ilott Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet 25 Agustin Canapino Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet 26 Helio Castroneves Meyer Shank Racing Honda 27 Santino Ferrucci AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet

It has been a brutal start to the season for RLL Racing, but the Month of May has begun quite nicely for the organization. All three of their Honda-powered cars were fast today in qualifying on the IMS road course, with Christian Lundgaard earning his first career pole. Lundgaard made his IndyCar debut on this circuit in 2021 for the RLL team, turning heads in qualifying and leading laps. He finished runner-up last year and will be the favorite in tomorrow's race.

Lundgaard earned the top spot in qualifying by the slimmest of margins. He edged out Felix Rosenqvist by just 0.0027 seconds. The Arrow McLaren driver nearly had his third pole at this track, and his second in a row. Felix has a 10.5 average finishing position in this race, leading 27 laps and completing all 655 laps in his eight starts, but he has never finished on the podium here.

Eight of the 13 races on the IMS road course have been won by a driver starting on the front row, which bodes well for these two tomorrow. Alex Palou and Lundgaard's teammate Jack Harvey will start from Row 2 tomorrow while Pato O'Ward and Kyle Kirkwood rounded out the Firestone Fast Six in qualifying. Marcus Ericsson and Graham Rahal just missed out, and will start from Row 4 tomorrow, completing a banner day for RLL Racing.

Scott Dixon starts 9th tomorrow, which is much better than his last six starting positions here of 12th, 15th, 16th, 26th, 21st, and 20th. Defending race winner Alexander Rossi completed the top-ten in qualifying, as he could not match the same pace as his two teammates. Several title contenders will be starting further back in the field tomorrow.

Will Power has dominated this track, with five wins, six poles, and 348 laps led. He has finished on the podium in both races here last year, but starts 12th tomorrow - one spot ahead of his teammate Josef Newgarden. It was a very poor day for Team Penske, as Newgarden and Scott McLaughlin were both eliminated in the first round of qualifying. Andretti Autosport won both races here last year but Colton Herta (14th) and Romain Grosjean (18th) will have a lot of work to do during the race.

Previous IMS Road Course winners

2022: Alexander Rossi

2022: Colton Herta

2021: Will Power

2021: Rinus VeeKay

2020: Will Power

2020: Josef Newgarden

2020: Scott Dixon

2019: Simon Pagenaud

2018: Will Power

2017: Will Power

2016: Simon Pagenaud

2015: Will Power

2014: Simon Pagenaud