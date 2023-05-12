INDYCAR: Christian Lundgaard Earns Pole For GMR Grand Prix at IMS - Full Qualifying Results

12 May 2023
INDYCAR GMR Grand Prix at IMS Road Course - Full Qualifying Results

Full results from qualifying at Indianapolis where Christian Lundgaard earned pole position for the road course race.

2023 GMR Grand Prix at IMS - Qualifying Results
Pos Driver Team Engine
1Christian LundgaardRahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda
2Felix RosenqvistArrow McLarenChevrolet
3Alex PalouChip Ganassi RacingHonda
4Jack HarveyRahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda
5Pato O'WardArrow McLarenChevrolet
6Kyle KirkwoodAndretti AutosportHonda
7Marcus EricssonChip Ganassi RacingHonda
8Graham RahalRahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda
9Scott DixonChip Ganassi RacingHonda
10Alexander RossiArrow McLarenChevrolet
11Marcus ArmstrongChip Ganassi RacingHonda
12Will PowerTeam PenskeChevrolet
13Josef NewgardenTeam PenskeChevrolet
14Colton HertaAndretti AutosportHonda
15Devlin DeFrancescoAndretti AutosportHonda
16Scott McLaughlinTeam PenskeChevrolet
17Rinus VeeKayEd Carpenter RacingChevrolet
18Romain GrosjeanAndretti AutosportHonda
19Simon PagenaudMeyer Shank RacingHonda
20David MalukasDale Coyne RacingHonda
21Conor DalyEd Carpenter RacingChevrolet
22Sting Ray RobbDale Coyne RacingHonda
23Benjamin PedersenAJ Foyt RacingChevrolet
24Callum IlottJuncos Hollinger RacingChevrolet
25Agustin CanapinoJuncos Hollinger RacingChevrolet
26Helio CastronevesMeyer Shank RacingHonda
27Santino FerrucciAJ Foyt RacingChevrolet

It has been a brutal start to the season for RLL Racing, but the Month of May has begun quite nicely for the organization. All three of their Honda-powered cars were fast today in qualifying on the IMS road course, with Christian Lundgaard earning his first career pole. Lundgaard made his IndyCar debut on this circuit in 2021 for the RLL team, turning heads in qualifying and leading laps. He finished runner-up last year and will be the favorite in tomorrow's race.

Lundgaard earned the top spot in qualifying by the slimmest of margins. He edged out Felix Rosenqvist by just 0.0027 seconds. The Arrow McLaren driver nearly had his third pole at this track, and his second in a row. Felix has a 10.5 average finishing position in this race, leading 27 laps and completing all 655 laps in his eight starts, but he has never finished on the podium here.

Eight of the 13 races on the IMS road course have been won by a driver starting on the front row, which bodes well for these two tomorrow. Alex Palou and Lundgaard's teammate Jack Harvey will start from Row 2 tomorrow while Pato O'Ward and Kyle Kirkwood rounded out the Firestone Fast Six in qualifying. Marcus Ericsson and Graham Rahal just missed out, and will start from Row 4 tomorrow, completing a banner day for RLL Racing.

Scott Dixon starts 9th tomorrow, which is much better than his last six starting positions here of 12th, 15th, 16th, 26th, 21st, and 20th. Defending race winner Alexander Rossi completed the top-ten in qualifying, as he could not match the same pace as his two teammates. Several title contenders will be starting further back in the field tomorrow.

Will Power has dominated this track, with five wins, six poles, and 348 laps led. He has finished on the podium in both races here last year, but starts 12th tomorrow - one spot ahead of his teammate Josef Newgarden. It was a very poor day for Team Penske, as Newgarden and Scott McLaughlin were both eliminated in the first round of qualifying. Andretti Autosport won both races here last year but Colton Herta (14th) and Romain Grosjean (18th) will have a lot of work to do during the race.

Previous IMS Road Course winners

2022: Alexander Rossi

2022: Colton Herta

2021: Will Power

2021: Rinus VeeKay

2020: Will Power

2020: Josef Newgarden

2020: Scott Dixon

2019: Simon Pagenaud

2018: Will Power

2017: Will Power

2016: Simon Pagenaud

2015: Will Power

2014: Simon Pagenaud