INDYCAR GMR Grand Prix at IMS Road Course - Full Qualifying Results

INDYCAR: Christian Lundgaard Earns Pole For GMR Grand Prix at IMS - Full Qualifying Results
Full results from qualifying at Indianapolis where Christian Lundgaard earned pole position for the road course race.
|2023 GMR Grand Prix at IMS - Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Engine
|1
|Christian Lundgaard
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|2
|Felix Rosenqvist
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|3
|Alex Palou
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|4
|Jack Harvey
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|5
|Pato O'Ward
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|6
|Kyle Kirkwood
|Andretti Autosport
|Honda
|7
|Marcus Ericsson
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|8
|Graham Rahal
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|9
|Scott Dixon
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|10
|Alexander Rossi
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|11
|Marcus Armstrong
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|12
|Will Power
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|13
|Josef Newgarden
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|14
|Colton Herta
|Andretti Autosport
|Honda
|15
|Devlin DeFrancesco
|Andretti Autosport
|Honda
|16
|Scott McLaughlin
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|17
|Rinus VeeKay
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|Chevrolet
|18
|Romain Grosjean
|Andretti Autosport
|Honda
|19
|Simon Pagenaud
|Meyer Shank Racing
|Honda
|20
|David Malukas
|Dale Coyne Racing
|Honda
|21
|Conor Daly
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|Chevrolet
|22
|Sting Ray Robb
|Dale Coyne Racing
|Honda
|23
|Benjamin Pedersen
|AJ Foyt Racing
|Chevrolet
|24
|Callum Ilott
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|Chevrolet
|25
|Agustin Canapino
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|Chevrolet
|26
|Helio Castroneves
|Meyer Shank Racing
|Honda
|27
|Santino Ferrucci
|AJ Foyt Racing
|Chevrolet
It has been a brutal start to the season for RLL Racing, but the Month of May has begun quite nicely for the organization. All three of their Honda-powered cars were fast today in qualifying on the IMS road course, with Christian Lundgaard earning his first career pole. Lundgaard made his IndyCar debut on this circuit in 2021 for the RLL team, turning heads in qualifying and leading laps. He finished runner-up last year and will be the favorite in tomorrow's race.
Lundgaard earned the top spot in qualifying by the slimmest of margins. He edged out Felix Rosenqvist by just 0.0027 seconds. The Arrow McLaren driver nearly had his third pole at this track, and his second in a row. Felix has a 10.5 average finishing position in this race, leading 27 laps and completing all 655 laps in his eight starts, but he has never finished on the podium here.
Eight of the 13 races on the IMS road course have been won by a driver starting on the front row, which bodes well for these two tomorrow. Alex Palou and Lundgaard's teammate Jack Harvey will start from Row 2 tomorrow while Pato O'Ward and Kyle Kirkwood rounded out the Firestone Fast Six in qualifying. Marcus Ericsson and Graham Rahal just missed out, and will start from Row 4 tomorrow, completing a banner day for RLL Racing.
Scott Dixon starts 9th tomorrow, which is much better than his last six starting positions here of 12th, 15th, 16th, 26th, 21st, and 20th. Defending race winner Alexander Rossi completed the top-ten in qualifying, as he could not match the same pace as his two teammates. Several title contenders will be starting further back in the field tomorrow.
Will Power has dominated this track, with five wins, six poles, and 348 laps led. He has finished on the podium in both races here last year, but starts 12th tomorrow - one spot ahead of his teammate Josef Newgarden. It was a very poor day for Team Penske, as Newgarden and Scott McLaughlin were both eliminated in the first round of qualifying. Andretti Autosport won both races here last year but Colton Herta (14th) and Romain Grosjean (18th) will have a lot of work to do during the race.
Previous IMS Road Course winners
2022: Alexander Rossi
2022: Colton Herta
2021: Will Power
2021: Rinus VeeKay
2020: Will Power
2020: Josef Newgarden
2020: Scott Dixon
2019: Simon Pagenaud
2018: Will Power
2017: Will Power
2016: Simon Pagenaud
2015: Will Power
2014: Simon Pagenaud