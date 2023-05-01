2023 INDYCAR GMR Grand Prix at Indianapolis: Full Weekend Race Schedule

The first four rounds of the 2023 season are complete, and the series now turns its full attention to the month of May at Indianapolis. The action begins on May 12 with the first two practice sessions on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course for the GMR Grand Prix. This will be the 14th race on the infield road course, and the first of two this season.

Alexander Rossi enters as the defending race winner, as he broke his long winless streak in the Fall last year with Andretti Autosport. Eight of the 13 races have been won from the front row, with five of those being won by the pole sitter. Scott Dixon is one of only two drivers to complete all 1,071 laps in the 13 races, but his starting positions over the last six races are 12th, 15th, 16th, 26th, 21st, and 20th.

The other driver that has completed every lap is Will Power, who has completely dominated this event. The Penske driver has five wins and six poles, with 348 laps led. No other active driver has led more than 98 laps on the IMS road course. His last five finishes at the track are 1st, 11th, 1st, 3rd, and 3rd so expect him to be the betting favorite heading into the race weekend.

Another driver to keep an eye on is Graham Rahal, who has improved 85 spots in terms of starting and finishing position. That is the best in the paddock and he is tied with Dixon for the most top-tens (11) among all drivers. This is the final race before practice begins for the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500 on May 28.

Race weekend schedule (Eastern Standard Time)

Friday May 12

9:30 am - Practice 1

1:00 pm - Practice 2

4:00 pm - Qualifying

Saturday May 13

3:30 pm - Race