INDYCAR Championship: Full Driver Standings After Indy Grand Prix at Barber

After four races, the battle for the IndyCar drivers championship is heating up. While the top three drivers remain the same, they are only separated by nine points heading into Indianapolis. Reigning Indy 500 champion Marcus Ericsson holds a three-point lead over Pato O'Ward, with 2021 series champion Alex Palou just nine points behind his teammate.

Scott McLaughlin's victory at Barber Motorsports Park today vaulted him five places in the standings, up with fourth place. He is just 11 points out of the lead with Romain Grosjean 15 points back after another frustrating runner-up finish today. Josef Newgarden fell two spots after a brutal race relegated him to a 15th place finish.

Will Power, the defending series champion, moved up three spots with his podium finish today. The two-time champ is just one point behind his teammate Newgarden, with the next race being the one that he has absolutely dominated over the course of his career. Six-time champion Scott Dixon dropped one spot to 8th after his 7th place finish today at Barber.

Andretti Autosport teammates Kyle Kirkwood and Colton Herta each dropped in the standings after today's race, but remain inside the top-ten. There is one more race on the schedule (IMS road course) before the Indianapolis 500, where no one cares about points. There will be 12 bonus points awarded during qualifying though, which could play a key role in determining the 2023 series champion.