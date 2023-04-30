INDYCAR Championship: Full Driver Standings After Indy Grand Prix at Barber

INDYCAR: Full Driver Championship Standings After Indy GP at Barber Motorsports Park

30 Apr 2023
A look at the current driver championship points standings after Scott McLaughlin’s win at Barber Motorsports Park.

After four races, the battle for the IndyCar drivers championship is heating up. While the top three drivers remain the same, they are only separated by nine points heading into Indianapolis. Reigning Indy 500 champion Marcus Ericsson holds a three-point lead over Pato O'Ward, with 2021 series champion Alex Palou just nine points behind his teammate.

Scott McLaughlin's victory at Barber Motorsports Park today vaulted him five places in the standings, up with fourth place. He is just 11 points out of the lead with Romain Grosjean 15 points back after another frustrating runner-up finish today. Josef Newgarden fell two spots after a brutal race relegated him to a 15th place finish.

Will Power, the defending series champion, moved up three spots with his podium finish today. The two-time champ is just one point behind his teammate Newgarden, with the next race being the one that he has absolutely dominated over the course of his career. Six-time champion Scott Dixon dropped one spot to 8th after his 7th place finish today at Barber.

Andretti Autosport teammates Kyle Kirkwood and Colton Herta each dropped in the standings after today's race, but remain inside the top-ten. There is one more race on the schedule (IMS road course) before the Indianapolis 500, where no one cares about points. There will be 12 bonus points awarded during qualifying though, which could play a key role in determining the 2023 series champion.

2023 INDYCAR Series Championship Standings 
Pos Driver Team ManufacturerPoints
1Marcus EricssonChip Ganassi RacingHonda130
2Pato O'WardArrow McLarenChevrolet127
3Alex PalouChip Ganassi RacingHonda121
4Scott McLaughlinTeam PenskeChevrolet119
5Romain GrosjeanAndretti AutosportHonda115
6Josef NewgardenTeam PenskeChevrolet105
7Will PowerTeam PenskeChevrolet104
8Scott DixonChip Ganassi RacingHonda98
9Kyle KirkwoodAndretti AutosportHonda92
10Colton HertaAndretti AutosportHonda85
11Callum IlottJuncos Hollinger RacingChevrolet80
12Christian LundgaardRahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda77
13David MalukasDale Coyne RacingHonda74
14Alexander RossiArrow McLarenChevrolet72
15Felix RosenqvistArrow McLarenChevrolet66
16Graham RahalRahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda65
17Marcus ArmstrongChip Ganassi RacingHonda62
18Agustin CanapinoJuncos Hollinger RacingChevrolet47
19Rinus VeeKayEd Carpenter RacingChevrolet47
20Helio CastronevesMeyer Shank RacingHonda45
21Simon PagenaudMeyer Shank RacingHonda45
22Santino FerrucciAJ Foyt RacingChevrolet44
23Jack HarveyRahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda43
24Conor DalyEd Carpenter RacingChevrolet38
25Sting Ray RobbDale Coyne RacingHonda37
26Benjamin PedersenAJ Foyt RacingChevrolet34
27Devlin DeFrancescoAndretti AutosportHonda33
28Ed CarpenterEd Carpenter RacingChevrolet17
29Takuma SatoChip Ganassi RacingHonda5
 