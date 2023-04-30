Driver Ratings for 2023 Indy Grand Prix at Barber Motorsports Park

INDYCAR: Driver Rankings for 2023 Indy Grand Prix at Barber Motorsports Park
Crash INDYCAR journalist Chad Smith goes through the field to hand out driver ratings for the Indy Grand Prix at Barber Motorsports Park.
Scott McLaughlin: 10
After being passed for the lead by an aggressive move by Romain Grosjean, McLaughlin didn’t give up and earned this victory with precision, patience, and a bit of aggression himself.
Romain Grosjean: 9
Another frustrating runner-up finish for Grosjean, as he continues to knock on the door for his first IndyCar win.
Will Power: 9
Barber has always been a strong track for Power, but after he qualified outside of the top-ten, it was an impressive drive towards the front of the field.
Pato O’Ward: 8
A smart drive for O’Ward. He didn’t have the car to win, but he earned another top-five finish and put himself just three points out of the championship lead.
Alex Palou: 8
Barber is quickly becoming a favorite for Palou, who has finished 1st, 2nd, and 5th in his three starts at the track.
Christian Lundgaard: 9
A brilliant performance by one of the most talented young drivers in the series, especially considering the struggles that RLL Racing have had this season.
Scott Dixon: 7
Definitely not one of his strongest runs at Barber, considering he has nine podium finishes at the track.
Alexander Rossi: 7
It was a solid race for Rossi, who could never find his way into the top-five.
Felix Rosenqvist: 8
An impressive drive by Rosenqvist, considering that he essentially started last after spinning from contact on the first lap of the race.
Marcus Ericsson: 8
Ericsson continues to show the type of patience and calculated approach that his championship teammates have displayed.
Marcus Armstrong: 9
The rookie improved 15 positions in the race and just missed out on a top-ten finish.
Kyle Kirkwood: 7
Not the greatest way to follow up his race win at Long Beach, but just an average day for the young driver.
Callum Ilott: 7
A much-needed clean day for the Juncos Hollinger Racing driver, after all of the drama over the last few weeks.
Colton Herta: 5
Barber continues to be a thorn in Herta's side, as he has now finished 24th, 22nd, 10th, and 14th in his four starts.
Josef Newgarden: 4
Just a brutal afternoon for Newgarden, who had issue after issue throughout the race after making contact with Rosenvist on the opening-lap.
Rinus VeeKay: 5
His struggles (along with ECR as a whole) continued today as the team tries to figure out why they are so slow each weekend.
Graham Rahal: 5
While Lundgaard impressed, Rahal was underwhelming with another poor qualifying effort and 17th place result.
Simon Pagenaud: 4
Another driver that has been struggling to find any type of positive momentum for the second year in a row.
David Malukas: 6
He was mixing it up with drivers early in the race but quickly faded to the back.
Santino Ferrucci: 4
He was never a factor in the race, just like every race weekend this season.
Helio Castroneves: 4
Another race, another spin, with another disappointing finish for the Meyer Shank Racing organization.
Benjamin Pedersen: 5
He was nailed for another speeding penalty on pit road.
Devlin DeFrancesco: 5
He showed some speed in practice in qualifying but that was nowhere to be found on race day.
Jack Harvey: 4
The pressure continues to mount on Harvey, who could find himself out of the seat before the end of the season.
Conor Daly: 5
His day went from bad to worse when he was knocked off course when Rahal got loose on his inside while battling for position.
Agustin Canapino: 3
It was simply a day to forget for the rookie.
Sting Ray Robb: 3
He was the only caution during the race, when his Honda lost power and came to a stop halfway through the race.