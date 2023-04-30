Driver Ratings for 2023 Indy Grand Prix at Barber Motorsports Park

Scott McLaughlin: 10

After being passed for the lead by an aggressive move by Romain Grosjean, McLaughlin didn’t give up and earned this victory with precision, patience, and a bit of aggression himself.

Romain Grosjean: 9

Another frustrating runner-up finish for Grosjean, as he continues to knock on the door for his first IndyCar win.

Will Power: 9

Barber has always been a strong track for Power, but after he qualified outside of the top-ten, it was an impressive drive towards the front of the field.

Pato O’Ward: 8

A smart drive for O’Ward. He didn’t have the car to win, but he earned another top-five finish and put himself just three points out of the championship lead.

Alex Palou: 8

Barber is quickly becoming a favorite for Palou, who has finished 1st, 2nd, and 5th in his three starts at the track.

Christian Lundgaard: 9

A brilliant performance by one of the most talented young drivers in the series, especially considering the struggles that RLL Racing have had this season.

Scott Dixon: 7

Definitely not one of his strongest runs at Barber, considering he has nine podium finishes at the track.

Alexander Rossi: 7

It was a solid race for Rossi, who could never find his way into the top-five.

Felix Rosenqvist: 8

An impressive drive by Rosenqvist, considering that he essentially started last after spinning from contact on the first lap of the race.

Marcus Ericsson: 8

Ericsson continues to show the type of patience and calculated approach that his championship teammates have displayed.

Marcus Armstrong: 9

The rookie improved 15 positions in the race and just missed out on a top-ten finish.

Kyle Kirkwood: 7

Not the greatest way to follow up his race win at Long Beach, but just an average day for the young driver.

Callum Ilott: 7

A much-needed clean day for the Juncos Hollinger Racing driver, after all of the drama over the last few weeks.

Colton Herta: 5

Barber continues to be a thorn in Herta's side, as he has now finished 24th, 22nd, 10th, and 14th in his four starts.

Josef Newgarden: 4

Just a brutal afternoon for Newgarden, who had issue after issue throughout the race after making contact with Rosenvist on the opening-lap.

Rinus VeeKay: 5

His struggles (along with ECR as a whole) continued today as the team tries to figure out why they are so slow each weekend.

Graham Rahal: 5

While Lundgaard impressed, Rahal was underwhelming with another poor qualifying effort and 17th place result.

Simon Pagenaud: 4

Another driver that has been struggling to find any type of positive momentum for the second year in a row.

David Malukas: 6

He was mixing it up with drivers early in the race but quickly faded to the back.

Santino Ferrucci: 4

He was never a factor in the race, just like every race weekend this season.

Helio Castroneves: 4

Another race, another spin, with another disappointing finish for the Meyer Shank Racing organization.

Benjamin Pedersen: 5

He was nailed for another speeding penalty on pit road.

Devlin DeFrancesco: 5

He showed some speed in practice in qualifying but that was nowhere to be found on race day.

Jack Harvey: 4

The pressure continues to mount on Harvey, who could find himself out of the seat before the end of the season.

Conor Daly: 5

His day went from bad to worse when he was knocked off course when Rahal got loose on his inside while battling for position.

Agustin Canapino: 3

It was simply a day to forget for the rookie.

Sting Ray Robb: 3

He was the only caution during the race, when his Honda lost power and came to a stop halfway through the race.