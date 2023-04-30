2023 INDYCAR Indy Grand Prix at Barber – Full Race Results

2023 Indy Grand Prix at Barber - Race Results Pos Driver Team Engine 1 Scott McLaughlin Team Penske Chevrolet 2 Romain Grosjean Andretti Autosport Honda 3 Will Power Team Penske Chevrolet 4 Pato O'Ward Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 5 Alex Palou Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 6 Christian Lundgaard Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 7 Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 8 Alexander Rossi Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 9 Felix Rosenqvist Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 10 Marcus Ericsson Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 11 Marcus Armstrong Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 12 Kyle Kirkwood Andretti Autosport Honda 13 Callum Ilott Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet 14 Colton Herta Andretti Autosport Honda 15 Josef Newgarden Team Penske Chevrolet 16 Rinus VeeKay Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 17 Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 18 Simon Pagenaud Meyer Shank Racing Honda 19 David Malukas Dale Coyne Racing Honda 20 Santino Ferrucci AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet 21 Helio Castroneves Meyer Shank Racing Honda 22 Benjamin Pedersen AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet 23 Devlin DeFrancesco Andretti Autosport Honda 24 Jack Harvey Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 25 Conor Daly Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 26 Agustin Canapino Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet 27 Sting Ray Robb Dale Coyne Racing Honda

Round 2 of an epic duel between Romain Grosjean and Scott McLaughlin played out in front of a massive crowd at Barber Motorsports Park. In the end, the Team Penske driver came out on top after Grosjean ran out of push-to-pass and was on a two-stop strategy. Both drivers made incredible passes for the lead in the final stint of the race, as McLaughlin collected his fourth career win.

Today’s victory is the seventh win for Penske at Barber, and McLaughlin becomes the fourth different race winner in the four races this season.

Grosjean came away with another runner-up finish, as he continues to hunt for his first career victory. He was the lone bright spot for Andretti Autosport on Sunday, as his three teammates struggled all afternoon. Will Power joined his teammate on the podium, making it another strong day for Roger Penske's organization. Rounding out the top-five were young guns Pato O'Ward and Alex Palou.

There was finally reason to celebrate for RLL Racing, who got a 6th place finish from Christian Lundgaard. His teammates were at the opposite end of the spectrum, but it gives the team a bit of momentum heading into Indianapolis. Scott Dixon finished 7th, in what was his worst finish at Barber since the 2016 race. All three Arrow McLaren drivers finished in the top-nine and Marcus Ericsson completed the top-ten on Sunday.

Chip Ganassi Racing didn't get on the podium but the team had all four drivers inside the top 11. Rookie Marcus Ericsson gained the most positions (15) in the race and just missed out on the top-ten. Ericsson was able to maintain his lead in the championship as the series heads to Indianapolis where he enters as the reigning Indy 500 winner.

Colton Herta was never a factor in this race and had another bad run at Barber, finishing 14th. Josef Newgarden finished just behind him, in what was a frustrating day for the three-time Barber winner. He had contact with Felix Rosenqvist on the opening lap, and had several other issues with his car throughout the race.

Previous Barber winners

2022: Pato O’Ward

2021: Alex Palou

2019: Takuma Sato

2018: Josef Newgarden

2017: Josef Newgarden

2016: Simon Pagenaud

2015: Josef Newgarden

2014: Ryan Hunter-Reay

2013: Ryan Hunter-Reay

2012: Will Power

2011: Will Power

2010: Helio Castroneves