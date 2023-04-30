2023 INDYCAR Indy Grand Prix at Barber – Full Race Results

INDYCAR: Scott McLaughlin Wins Indy GP at Barber Motorsports Park - Full Race Results
Full race results from the Indy Grand Prix at Barber Motorsports Park, won by Scott McLaughlin.
|2023 Indy Grand Prix at Barber - Race Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Engine
|1
|Scott McLaughlin
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|2
|Romain Grosjean
|Andretti Autosport
|Honda
|3
|Will Power
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|4
|Pato O'Ward
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|5
|Alex Palou
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|6
|Christian Lundgaard
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|7
|Scott Dixon
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|8
|Alexander Rossi
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|9
|Felix Rosenqvist
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|10
|Marcus Ericsson
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|11
|Marcus Armstrong
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|12
|Kyle Kirkwood
|Andretti Autosport
|Honda
|13
|Callum Ilott
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|Chevrolet
|14
|Colton Herta
|Andretti Autosport
|Honda
|15
|Josef Newgarden
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|16
|Rinus VeeKay
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|Chevrolet
|17
|Graham Rahal
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|18
|Simon Pagenaud
|Meyer Shank Racing
|Honda
|19
|David Malukas
|Dale Coyne Racing
|Honda
|20
|Santino Ferrucci
|AJ Foyt Racing
|Chevrolet
|21
|Helio Castroneves
|Meyer Shank Racing
|Honda
|22
|Benjamin Pedersen
|AJ Foyt Racing
|Chevrolet
|23
|Devlin DeFrancesco
|Andretti Autosport
|Honda
|24
|Jack Harvey
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|25
|Conor Daly
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|Chevrolet
|26
|Agustin Canapino
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|Chevrolet
|27
|Sting Ray Robb
|Dale Coyne Racing
|Honda
Round 2 of an epic duel between Romain Grosjean and Scott McLaughlin played out in front of a massive crowd at Barber Motorsports Park. In the end, the Team Penske driver came out on top after Grosjean ran out of push-to-pass and was on a two-stop strategy. Both drivers made incredible passes for the lead in the final stint of the race, as McLaughlin collected his fourth career win.
Today’s victory is the seventh win for Penske at Barber, and McLaughlin becomes the fourth different race winner in the four races this season.
Grosjean came away with another runner-up finish, as he continues to hunt for his first career victory. He was the lone bright spot for Andretti Autosport on Sunday, as his three teammates struggled all afternoon. Will Power joined his teammate on the podium, making it another strong day for Roger Penske's organization. Rounding out the top-five were young guns Pato O'Ward and Alex Palou.
There was finally reason to celebrate for RLL Racing, who got a 6th place finish from Christian Lundgaard. His teammates were at the opposite end of the spectrum, but it gives the team a bit of momentum heading into Indianapolis. Scott Dixon finished 7th, in what was his worst finish at Barber since the 2016 race. All three Arrow McLaren drivers finished in the top-nine and Marcus Ericsson completed the top-ten on Sunday.
Chip Ganassi Racing didn't get on the podium but the team had all four drivers inside the top 11. Rookie Marcus Ericsson gained the most positions (15) in the race and just missed out on the top-ten. Ericsson was able to maintain his lead in the championship as the series heads to Indianapolis where he enters as the reigning Indy 500 winner.
Colton Herta was never a factor in this race and had another bad run at Barber, finishing 14th. Josef Newgarden finished just behind him, in what was a frustrating day for the three-time Barber winner. He had contact with Felix Rosenqvist on the opening lap, and had several other issues with his car throughout the race.
Previous Barber winners
2022: Pato O’Ward
2021: Alex Palou
2019: Takuma Sato
2018: Josef Newgarden
2017: Josef Newgarden
2016: Simon Pagenaud
2015: Josef Newgarden
2014: Ryan Hunter-Reay
2013: Ryan Hunter-Reay
2012: Will Power
2011: Will Power
2010: Helio Castroneves