2023 INDYCAR Indy Grand Prix at Barber – Full Race Results

INDYCAR: Scott McLaughlin Wins Indy GP at Barber Motorsports Park - Full Race Results

Chad Smith's picture
30 Apr 2023
Full race results from the Indy Grand Prix at Barber Motorsports Park, won by Scott McLaughlin.

2023 Indy Grand Prix at Barber - Race Results
Pos Driver Team Engine
1Scott McLaughlinTeam PenskeChevrolet
2Romain GrosjeanAndretti AutosportHonda
3Will PowerTeam PenskeChevrolet
4Pato O'WardArrow McLarenChevrolet
5Alex PalouChip Ganassi RacingHonda
6Christian LundgaardRahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda
7Scott DixonChip Ganassi RacingHonda
8Alexander RossiArrow McLarenChevrolet
9Felix RosenqvistArrow McLarenChevrolet
10Marcus EricssonChip Ganassi RacingHonda
11Marcus ArmstrongChip Ganassi RacingHonda
12Kyle KirkwoodAndretti AutosportHonda
13Callum IlottJuncos Hollinger RacingChevrolet
14Colton HertaAndretti AutosportHonda
15Josef NewgardenTeam PenskeChevrolet
16Rinus VeeKayEd Carpenter RacingChevrolet
17Graham RahalRahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda
18Simon PagenaudMeyer Shank RacingHonda
19David MalukasDale Coyne RacingHonda
20Santino FerrucciAJ Foyt RacingChevrolet
21Helio CastronevesMeyer Shank RacingHonda
22Benjamin PedersenAJ Foyt RacingChevrolet
23Devlin DeFrancescoAndretti AutosportHonda
24Jack HarveyRahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda
25Conor DalyEd Carpenter RacingChevrolet
26Agustin CanapinoJuncos Hollinger RacingChevrolet
27Sting Ray RobbDale Coyne RacingHonda

Round 2 of an epic duel between Romain Grosjean and Scott McLaughlin played out in front of a massive crowd at Barber Motorsports Park. In the end, the Team Penske driver came out on top after Grosjean ran out of push-to-pass and was on a two-stop strategy. Both drivers made incredible passes for the lead in the final stint of the race, as McLaughlin collected his fourth career win.

Today’s victory is the seventh win for Penske at Barber, and McLaughlin becomes the fourth different race winner in the four races this season.

Grosjean came away with another runner-up finish, as he continues to hunt for his first career victory. He was the lone bright spot for Andretti Autosport on Sunday, as his three teammates struggled all afternoon. Will Power joined his teammate on the podium, making it another strong day for Roger Penske's organization. Rounding out the top-five were young guns Pato O'Ward and Alex Palou.

There was finally reason to celebrate for RLL Racing, who got a 6th place finish from Christian Lundgaard. His teammates were at the opposite end of the spectrum, but it gives the team a bit of momentum heading into Indianapolis. Scott Dixon finished 7th, in what was his worst finish at Barber since the 2016 race. All three Arrow McLaren drivers finished in the top-nine and Marcus Ericsson completed the top-ten on Sunday.

Chip Ganassi Racing didn't get on the podium but the team had all four drivers inside the top 11. Rookie Marcus Ericsson gained the most positions (15) in the race and just missed out on the top-ten. Ericsson was able to maintain his lead in the championship as the series heads to Indianapolis where he enters as the reigning Indy 500 winner.

Colton Herta was never a factor in this race and had another bad run at Barber, finishing 14th. Josef Newgarden finished just behind him, in what was a frustrating day for the three-time Barber winner. He had contact with Felix Rosenqvist on the opening lap, and had several other issues with his car throughout the race.

Previous Barber winners

2022: Pato O’Ward

2021: Alex Palou

2019: Takuma Sato

2018: Josef Newgarden

2017: Josef Newgarden

2016: Simon Pagenaud

2015: Josef Newgarden

2014: Ryan Hunter-Reay

2013: Ryan Hunter-Reay

2012: Will Power

2011: Will Power

2010: Helio Castroneves

 