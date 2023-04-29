INDYCAR Indy Grand Prix at Barber - Full Qualifying Results

INDYCAR: Romain Grosjean Takes Pole at Barber Motorsports Park - Full Qualifying Results
Full results from qualifying at Barber where Romain Grosjean earned pole position for the race.
|2023 Indy Grand Prix at Barber - Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Engine
|1
|Romain Grosjean
|Andretti Autosport
|Honda
|2
|Alex Palou
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|3
|Pato O'Ward
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|4
|Scott McLaughlin
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|5
|Scott Dixon
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|6
|Christian Lundgaard
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|7
|Josef Newgarden
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|8
|Felix Rosenqvist
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|9
|Rinus VeeKay
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|Chevrolet
|10
|Alexander Rossi
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|11
|Will Power
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|12
|Kyle Kirkwood
|Andretti Autosport
|Honda
|13
|Marcus Ericsson
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|14
|Colton Herta
|Andretti Autosport
|Honda
|15
|Callum Ilott
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|Chevrolet
|16
|Simon Pagenaud
|Meyer Shank Racing
|Honda
|17
|David Malukas
|Dale Coyne Racing
|Honda
|18
|Devlin DeFrancesco
|Andretti Autosport
|Honda
|19
|Graham Rahal
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|20
|Conor Daly
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|Chevrolet
|21
|Helio Castroneves
|Meyer Shank Racing
|Honda
|22
|Agustin Canapino
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|Chevrolet
|23
|Sting Ray Robb
|Dale Coyne Racing
|Honda
|24
|Jack Harvey
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|25
|Benjamin Pedersen
|AJ Foyt Racing
|Chevrolet
|26
|Marcus Armstrong
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|27
|Santino Ferrucci
|AJ Foyt Racing
|Chevrolet
Romain Grosjean continues to shine in his second full-time season with Andretti Autosport. The veteran Formula One driver has certainly found a home in IndyCar, where today he picked up his second pole of the season. Grosjean put down a blistering final lap to jump to the top of the timing sheet at Barber Motorsports Park.
Alex Palou will join Grosjean on the front row tomorrow. The Ganassi driver has only raced here twice, but he certainly knows his way this circuit, finishing 1st and 2nd in those two events. Defending Barber winner Pato O'Ward and Penske driver Scott McLaughlin will start from Row 2 tomorrow, with Scott Dixon and Christian Lundgaard completing the Firestone Fast Six.
Dixon has a unique relationship with Barber Motorsports Park. He has nine podium finishes in the 12 races here. He is the only driver to finish inside the top-ten in all of those races, and the only driver to have completed every single lap. His six runner-up finishes are impressive, but he has never won at this track. Including today, Dixon has made the Firestone Fast Six in 12 of the 13 years, but has never started on the front row.
Three-time Barber winner Josef Newgarden just missed out on the Firestone Fast Six and will start 7th tomorrow. Arrow McLaren teammates Felix Rosenqvist and Alexander Rossi qualified 8th and 10th today, with last year's pole sitter Rinus VeeKay sandwiched in between them. Will Power slid off course during his final qualifying attempt and starts 11th, alongside Long Beach race winner Kyle Kirkwood.
While there were no major surprises that will be starting near the back of the field, two of the top drivers failed to make it out of the first round of qualifying. Championship points leader Marcus Ericsson and Andretti ace Colton Herta will be starting from Row 7 tomorrow. This is the final race weekend before the Month of May activities begin at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Previous Barber winners
2022: Pato O’Ward
2021: Alex Palou
2019: Takuma Sato
2018: Josef Newgarden
2017: Josef Newgarden
2016: Simon Pagenaud
2015: Josef Newgarden
2014: Ryan Hunter-Reay
2013: Ryan Hunter-Reay
2012: Will Power
2011: Will Power
2010: Helio Castroneves