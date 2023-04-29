INDYCAR Indy Grand Prix at Barber - Full Qualifying Results

2023 Indy Grand Prix at Barber - Qualifying Results Pos Driver Team Engine 1 Romain Grosjean Andretti Autosport Honda 2 Alex Palou Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 3 Pato O'Ward Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 4 Scott McLaughlin Team Penske Chevrolet 5 Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 6 Christian Lundgaard Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 7 Josef Newgarden Team Penske Chevrolet 8 Felix Rosenqvist Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 9 Rinus VeeKay Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 10 Alexander Rossi Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 11 Will Power Team Penske Chevrolet 12 Kyle Kirkwood Andretti Autosport Honda 13 Marcus Ericsson Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 14 Colton Herta Andretti Autosport Honda 15 Callum Ilott Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet 16 Simon Pagenaud Meyer Shank Racing Honda 17 David Malukas Dale Coyne Racing Honda 18 Devlin DeFrancesco Andretti Autosport Honda 19 Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 20 Conor Daly Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 21 Helio Castroneves Meyer Shank Racing Honda 22 Agustin Canapino Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet 23 Sting Ray Robb Dale Coyne Racing Honda 24 Jack Harvey Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 25 Benjamin Pedersen AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet 26 Marcus Armstrong Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 27 Santino Ferrucci AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet

Romain Grosjean continues to shine in his second full-time season with Andretti Autosport. The veteran Formula One driver has certainly found a home in IndyCar, where today he picked up his second pole of the season. Grosjean put down a blistering final lap to jump to the top of the timing sheet at Barber Motorsports Park.

Alex Palou will join Grosjean on the front row tomorrow. The Ganassi driver has only raced here twice, but he certainly knows his way this circuit, finishing 1st and 2nd in those two events. Defending Barber winner Pato O'Ward and Penske driver Scott McLaughlin will start from Row 2 tomorrow, with Scott Dixon and Christian Lundgaard completing the Firestone Fast Six.

Dixon has a unique relationship with Barber Motorsports Park. He has nine podium finishes in the 12 races here. He is the only driver to finish inside the top-ten in all of those races, and the only driver to have completed every single lap. His six runner-up finishes are impressive, but he has never won at this track. Including today, Dixon has made the Firestone Fast Six in 12 of the 13 years, but has never started on the front row.

Three-time Barber winner Josef Newgarden just missed out on the Firestone Fast Six and will start 7th tomorrow. Arrow McLaren teammates Felix Rosenqvist and Alexander Rossi qualified 8th and 10th today, with last year's pole sitter Rinus VeeKay sandwiched in between them. Will Power slid off course during his final qualifying attempt and starts 11th, alongside Long Beach race winner Kyle Kirkwood.

While there were no major surprises that will be starting near the back of the field, two of the top drivers failed to make it out of the first round of qualifying. Championship points leader Marcus Ericsson and Andretti ace Colton Herta will be starting from Row 7 tomorrow. This is the final race weekend before the Month of May activities begin at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Previous Barber winners

2022: Pato O’Ward

2021: Alex Palou

2019: Takuma Sato

2018: Josef Newgarden

2017: Josef Newgarden

2016: Simon Pagenaud

2015: Josef Newgarden

2014: Ryan Hunter-Reay

2013: Ryan Hunter-Reay

2012: Will Power

2011: Will Power

2010: Helio Castroneves