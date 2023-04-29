INDYCAR: Romain Grosjean Takes Pole at Barber Motorsports Park - Full Qualifying Results

29 Apr 2023
INDYCAR Indy Grand Prix at Barber - Full Qualifying Results

Full results from qualifying at Barber where Romain Grosjean earned pole position for the race.

2023 Indy Grand Prix at Barber - Qualifying Results
Pos Driver Team Engine
1Romain GrosjeanAndretti AutosportHonda
2Alex PalouChip Ganassi RacingHonda
3Pato O'WardArrow McLarenChevrolet
4Scott McLaughlinTeam PenskeChevrolet
5Scott DixonChip Ganassi RacingHonda
6Christian LundgaardRahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda
7Josef NewgardenTeam PenskeChevrolet
8Felix RosenqvistArrow McLarenChevrolet
9Rinus VeeKayEd Carpenter RacingChevrolet
10Alexander RossiArrow McLarenChevrolet
11Will PowerTeam PenskeChevrolet
12Kyle KirkwoodAndretti AutosportHonda
13Marcus EricssonChip Ganassi RacingHonda
14Colton HertaAndretti AutosportHonda
15Callum IlottJuncos Hollinger RacingChevrolet
16Simon PagenaudMeyer Shank RacingHonda
17David MalukasDale Coyne RacingHonda
18Devlin DeFrancescoAndretti AutosportHonda
19Graham RahalRahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda
20Conor DalyEd Carpenter RacingChevrolet
21Helio CastronevesMeyer Shank RacingHonda
22Agustin CanapinoJuncos Hollinger RacingChevrolet
23Sting Ray RobbDale Coyne RacingHonda
24Jack HarveyRahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda
25Benjamin PedersenAJ Foyt RacingChevrolet
26Marcus ArmstrongChip Ganassi RacingHonda
27Santino FerrucciAJ Foyt RacingChevrolet

Romain Grosjean continues to shine in his second full-time season with Andretti Autosport. The veteran Formula One driver has certainly found a home in IndyCar, where today he picked up his second pole of the season. Grosjean put down a blistering final lap to jump to the top of the timing sheet at Barber Motorsports Park.

Alex Palou will join Grosjean on the front row tomorrow. The Ganassi driver has only raced here twice, but he certainly knows his way this circuit, finishing 1st and 2nd in those two events. Defending Barber winner Pato O'Ward and Penske driver Scott McLaughlin will start from Row 2 tomorrow, with Scott Dixon and Christian Lundgaard completing the Firestone Fast Six.

Dixon has a unique relationship with Barber Motorsports Park. He has nine podium finishes in the 12 races here. He is the only driver to finish inside the top-ten in all of those races, and the only driver to have completed every single lap. His six runner-up finishes are impressive, but he has never won at this track. Including today, Dixon has made the Firestone Fast Six in 12 of the 13 years, but has never started on the front row.

Three-time Barber winner Josef Newgarden just missed out on the Firestone Fast Six and will start 7th tomorrow. Arrow McLaren teammates Felix Rosenqvist and Alexander Rossi qualified 8th and 10th today, with last year's pole sitter Rinus VeeKay sandwiched in between them. Will Power slid off course during his final qualifying attempt and starts 11th, alongside Long Beach race winner Kyle Kirkwood.

While there were no major surprises that will be starting near the back of the field, two of the top drivers failed to make it out of the first round of qualifying. Championship points leader Marcus Ericsson and Andretti ace Colton Herta will be starting from Row 7 tomorrow. This is the final race weekend before the Month of May activities begin at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Previous Barber winners

2022: Pato O’Ward

2021: Alex Palou

2019: Takuma Sato

2018: Josef Newgarden

2017: Josef Newgarden

2016: Simon Pagenaud

2015: Josef Newgarden

2014: Ryan Hunter-Reay

2013: Ryan Hunter-Reay

2012: Will Power

2011: Will Power

2010: Helio Castroneves

 