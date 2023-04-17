2023 INDYCAR Alabama GP at Barber Motorsports Park: Full Weekend Race Schedule

Three rounds through the 2023 season and there have been three different winners representing three different teams. Each of the "big three" teams (Team Penske, Chip Ganassi Racing, Andretti Autosport) have been able to celebrate in victory lane, with Kyle Kirkwood becoming a first-time race winner today on the historic streets of Long Beach.

Marcus Ericsson won the opening round in St Petersburg, and added another podium finish today to take over the top spot in the points standings. Pato O'Ward came into this weekend in the lead after a pair of runner-up finishes, but his aggressive driving today at Long Beach backfired.

The next opportunity for drivers to join the winners club comes in two weeks at Barber Motorsports Park. The Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix on April 30 is one of the more scenic stops on the schedule, but there will be more on-track action before that race two weeks from today.

The Indianapolis 500 Open Test will be the main focus for the series next week. The two-day test on Thursday and Friday will feature all teams and drivers entered in the 107th running next month. That will include one-off entries like Marco Andretti, Tony Kanaan, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Stefan Wilson, Takuma Sato, Ed Carpenter, and Katherine Legge.

Race weekend schedule (Eastern Standard Time)

Friday April 28

3:40 pm - Practice 1

Saturday April 29

12:00 pm - Practice 2

3:00 pm - Qualifying

Sunday April 30

3:30 pm - Race