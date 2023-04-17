INDYCAR Championship: Full Driver Standings After Long Beach

Marcus Ericcson reclaimed the lead in the drivers championship today with another podium finish on the streets of Long Beach. The 2022 Indianapolis 500 winner is one of two Chip Ganassi Racing drivers in the top three, with 2021 series champion Alex Palou just behind his teammate and Pato O'Ward.

The Arrow McLaren driver fell to second after a dismal day in Long Beach, where he made two bold passes in the same turn, each with negative results. His 17th place result was easily the worst of his season thus far, after recording a pair of runner-up finishes to start the year. Texas race winner Josef Newgarden and first-time winner Kyle Kirkwood complete the top five in the standings.

Scott Dixon dropped to sixth in the standings after a career-worst 27th place finish today. The six-time series champion was a casualty in O'Ward's first dive bomb maneuver, which sent the No. 9 Honda into the tire barrier. Romain Grosjean went the opposite direction and earned a runner-up finish today after two heartbreaking results to begin the 2023 campaign. He moves up to 7th in the standings, just ahead of his Andretti teammate Colton Herta.

Reigning series champion Will Power and teammate Scott McLaughlin fill out the rest of the top ten. Several big names are further down in the standings after three races. Teammates Alexander Rossi and Felix Rosenqvist are 15th and 16th while the three RLL Racing drivers sit 13th, 14th, and 19th. The Ed Carpenter Racing duo of Rinus VeeKay and Conor Daly and a disappointing 22nd and 23rd, with Meyer Shank Racing's pair of Helio Castroneves and Simon Pagenaud 20th and 24th.