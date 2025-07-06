IndyCar World Championship points after 2025 Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio

Here are the updated IndyCar drivers' standings following the 2025 Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio:

DRIVER Points 1 Álex Palou 430 2 Kyle Kirkwood 317 3 Pato O'Ward 305 4 Scott Dixon 282 5 Christian Lundgaard 263 6 Felix Rosenqvist 259 7 Colton Herta 217 8 Marcus Armstrong 209 9 Will Power 202 10 Santino Ferrucci 198 11 Scott McLaughlin 197 12 David Malukas 187 13 Rinus VeeKay 179 14 Alexander Rossi 176 15 Kyffin Simpson 162 16 Christian Rasmussen 155 17 Nolan Siegel 147 18 Conor Daly 144 19 Josef Newgarden 142 20 Marcus Ericsson 141 21 Graham Rahal 139 22 Louis Foster 118 23 Robert Shwartzman 113 24 Sting Ray Robb 105 25 Devlin DeFrancesco 99 26 Callum Ilott 95 27 Jacob Abel 64 28 Takuma Sato 36 29 Helio Castroneves 20 30 Ed Carpenter 16 31 Jack Harvey 12 32 Ryan Hunter-Reay 10 33 Kyle Larson 6 34 Marco Andretti 5

Alex Palou extended his championship lead from 386 from 430 points at Mid-Ohio with the gap between him and his nearest championship rival, Kyle Kirkwood now 113 points.

Kirkwood struggled to make it near the front of the pack all weekend after a bad qualifying saw him start seventh and an eventual finish of eighth.

This gap could have been much bigger if it was not fore Palou's later mistake into the grass which gave Scott the eventual win.

This win allowed Dixon to leapfrog Felix Rosenqvist in the standings moving on up to fourth overall.

Dixon is joined by Arrow McLaren's Christian Lundgaard in moving in front of Rosenqvist putting himself fifth overall in the championship.

This moves Rosenqvist down to sixth despite his great effort to recover to sixth in Mid-Ohio after starting sixteenth.

Colton Herta's fifth place moved him up three positions in the standings to seventh while Will Power's retirement due to an engine failure sees the former IndyCar champion move to ninth in the standings from seventh.

Josef Newgarden also continues to slip down the order after another his third consecutive finish in 25th or lower moving from 17th in 19th as he is overtaken in the standings by Nolan Siegel and Conor Daly.

If Newgarden is not to improve, this would be his worst ever finishing position within a championship with his seventh position in 2015 his current worst at the end of a season.