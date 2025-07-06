IndyCar World Championship points after 2025 Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio

Updated IndyCar drivers' world championship standings following the 2025 Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio.

Felix Rosenqvist in his Black Sabbath liveried Meyer Shank.
Felix Rosenqvist in his Black Sabbath liveried Meyer Shank.

Here are the updated IndyCar drivers' standings following the 2025 Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio:

 DRIVERPoints
1Álex Palou430
2Kyle Kirkwood317
3Pato O'Ward305
4Scott Dixon282
5Christian Lundgaard263
6Felix Rosenqvist259
7Colton Herta217
8Marcus Armstrong209
9Will Power202
10Santino Ferrucci198
11Scott McLaughlin197
12David Malukas187
13Rinus VeeKay179
14Alexander Rossi176
15Kyffin Simpson162
16Christian Rasmussen155
17Nolan Siegel147
18Conor Daly144
19Josef Newgarden142
20Marcus Ericsson141
21Graham Rahal139
22Louis Foster118
23Robert Shwartzman113
24Sting Ray Robb105
25Devlin DeFrancesco99
26Callum Ilott95
27Jacob Abel64
28Takuma Sato36
29Helio Castroneves20
30Ed Carpenter16
31Jack Harvey12
32Ryan Hunter-Reay10
33Kyle Larson6
34Marco Andretti5

Alex Palou extended his championship lead from 386 from 430 points at Mid-Ohio with the gap between him and his nearest championship rival, Kyle Kirkwood now 113 points.

Kirkwood struggled to make it near the front of the pack all weekend after a bad qualifying saw him start seventh and an eventual finish of eighth.

This gap could have been much bigger if it was not fore Palou's later mistake into the grass which gave Scott the eventual win.

This win allowed Dixon to leapfrog Felix Rosenqvist in the standings moving on up to fourth overall.

Dixon is joined by Arrow McLaren's Christian Lundgaard in moving in front of Rosenqvist putting himself fifth overall in the championship.

This moves Rosenqvist down to sixth despite his great effort to recover to sixth in Mid-Ohio after starting sixteenth.

Colton Herta's fifth place moved him up three positions in the standings to seventh while Will Power's retirement due to an engine failure sees the former IndyCar champion move to ninth in the standings from seventh.

Josef Newgarden also continues to slip down the order after another his third consecutive finish in 25th or lower moving from 17th in 19th as he is overtaken in the standings by Nolan Siegel and Conor Daly.

If Newgarden is not to improve, this would be his worst ever finishing position within a championship with his seventh position in 2015 his current worst at the end of a season.

Read More

Latest News

BSB News
4m ago
Bradley Ray settles for second at Knockhill - “Rory deserved that win!”
Bradley Ray, BSB, 2025, Knockhill
BSB News
14m ago
Fraser Rogers emotional after unlocking “Fraser 2.0” for Knockhill podium
Fraser Rogers, 2025, BSB, Knockhill
IndyCar News
22m ago
O'Ward calls his McLaren a "missile" after superb recovery in Mid-Ohio
Pato O'Ward at the indy 200 at Mid-Ohio
IndyCar News
51m ago
IndyCar World Championship points after 2025 Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio
Felix Rosenqvist in his Black Sabbath liveried Meyer Shank.
IndyCar News
1h ago
Daly slams "clown" Ferrucci after forced off track at Mid-Ohio
Santino Ferrucci at Indy 200 in Mid-Ohio.

More News

IndyCar News
1h ago
2025 Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio - Race Results
Scott Dixon took the win at mid-Ohio to become the third different winner in 2025.
F1 Feature
2h ago
British GP F1 driver ratings: Charles Leclerc crumbles again in changeable conditions
Charles Leclerc
IndyCar
2h ago
IndyCar Mid-Ohio race LIVE UPDATES!
Scott McLaughlin at Mid-Ohio.
F1 News
2h ago
Red Bull’s Christian Horner aims two wry digs at George Russell
Christian Horner
IndyCar News
3h ago
Newgarden immediately out of Mid-Ohio after "weird" lock-up spin
Newgarden retired from the Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio after a spin as soon as the track went green.