IndyCar World Championship points after 2025 Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio
Updated IndyCar drivers' world championship standings following the 2025 Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio.
Here are the updated IndyCar drivers' standings following the 2025 Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio:
|DRIVER
|Points
|1
|Álex Palou
|430
|2
|Kyle Kirkwood
|317
|3
|Pato O'Ward
|305
|4
|Scott Dixon
|282
|5
|Christian Lundgaard
|263
|6
|Felix Rosenqvist
|259
|7
|Colton Herta
|217
|8
|Marcus Armstrong
|209
|9
|Will Power
|202
|10
|Santino Ferrucci
|198
|11
|Scott McLaughlin
|197
|12
|David Malukas
|187
|13
|Rinus VeeKay
|179
|14
|Alexander Rossi
|176
|15
|Kyffin Simpson
|162
|16
|Christian Rasmussen
|155
|17
|Nolan Siegel
|147
|18
|Conor Daly
|144
|19
|Josef Newgarden
|142
|20
|Marcus Ericsson
|141
|21
|Graham Rahal
|139
|22
|Louis Foster
|118
|23
|Robert Shwartzman
|113
|24
|Sting Ray Robb
|105
|25
|Devlin DeFrancesco
|99
|26
|Callum Ilott
|95
|27
|Jacob Abel
|64
|28
|Takuma Sato
|36
|29
|Helio Castroneves
|20
|30
|Ed Carpenter
|16
|31
|Jack Harvey
|12
|32
|Ryan Hunter-Reay
|10
|33
|Kyle Larson
|6
|34
|Marco Andretti
|5
Alex Palou extended his championship lead from 386 from 430 points at Mid-Ohio with the gap between him and his nearest championship rival, Kyle Kirkwood now 113 points.
Kirkwood struggled to make it near the front of the pack all weekend after a bad qualifying saw him start seventh and an eventual finish of eighth.
This gap could have been much bigger if it was not fore Palou's later mistake into the grass which gave Scott the eventual win.
This win allowed Dixon to leapfrog Felix Rosenqvist in the standings moving on up to fourth overall.
Dixon is joined by Arrow McLaren's Christian Lundgaard in moving in front of Rosenqvist putting himself fifth overall in the championship.
This moves Rosenqvist down to sixth despite his great effort to recover to sixth in Mid-Ohio after starting sixteenth.
Colton Herta's fifth place moved him up three positions in the standings to seventh while Will Power's retirement due to an engine failure sees the former IndyCar champion move to ninth in the standings from seventh.
Josef Newgarden also continues to slip down the order after another his third consecutive finish in 25th or lower moving from 17th in 19th as he is overtaken in the standings by Nolan Siegel and Conor Daly.
If Newgarden is not to improve, this would be his worst ever finishing position within a championship with his seventh position in 2015 his current worst at the end of a season.