Indianapolis 500: Alex Palou on Pole, Rahal Bumped - Full Qualifying Results

INDYCAR: Alex Palou Earns Indianapolis 500 Pole, Graham Rahal Bumped - Full Qualifying Results
Alex Palou earned pole position for the Indianapolis 500 while Graham Rahal was bumped and will miss the 107th Greatest Spectacle in Racing.
|2023 Indianapolis 500 - Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Engine
|1
|Alex Palou
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|2
|Rinus VeeKay
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|Chevrolet
|3
|Felix Rosenqvist
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|4
|Santino Ferrucci
|AJ Foyt Racing
|Chevrolet
|5
|Pato O'Ward
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|6
|Scott Dixon
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|7
|Alexander Rossi
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|8
|Takuma Sato
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|9
|Tony Kanaan
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|10
|Marcus Ericsson
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|11
|Benjamin Pedersen
|AJ Foyt Racing
|Chevrolet
|12
|Will Power
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|13
|Ed Carpenter
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|Chevrolet
|14
|Scott McLaughlin
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|15
|Kyle Kirkwood
|Andretti Autosport
|Honda
|16
|Conor Daly
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|Chevrolet
|17
|Josef Newgarden
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|18
|Ryan Hunter-Reay
|Dreyer & Reinbold Racing
|Chevrolet
|19
|Romain Grosjean
|Andretti Autosport
|Honda
|20
|Helio Castroneves
|Meyer Shank Racing
|Honda
|21
|Colton Herta
|Andretti Autosport
|Honda
|22
|Simon Pagenaud
|Meyer Shank Racing
|Honda
|23
|David Malukas
|Dale Coyne Racing
|Honda
|24
|Marco Andretti
|Andretti Autosport
|Honda
|25
|Stefan Wilson
|Dreyer & Reinbold Racing
|Chevrolet
|26
|Devlin DeFrancesco
|Andretti Autosport
|Honda
|27
|Agustin Canapino
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|Chevrolet
|28
|Callum Ilott
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|Chevrolet
|29
|RC Enerson
|Abel Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|30
|Katherine Legge
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|31
|Christian Lundgaard
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|32
|Sting Ray Robb
|Dale Coyne Racing
|Honda
|33
|Jack Harvey
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
After a dramatic day of qualifying at Indianapolis, the starting field for the 107th Indy 500 has been set. In a bizarre twist, the race is shaping up eerily similar to the 1993 event. The race 30 years ago featured a Ganassi car on pole, with Bobby Rahal being bumped. Today, a Ganassi car captured pole, and Graham Rahal was bumped from the field of 34 drivers.
Alex Palou is aiming for the trifecta next weekend at Indy. The 2021 IndyCar champion won the GMR Grand Prix on the IMS road course last weekend, earned pole position today, and will try to win the biggest race in the world next Sunday. Palou earned the third straight pole for Ganassi, as Scott Dixon was responsible for the last two. Dixon could have been the first driver ever to win three straight, and would have tied Rick Mears for the all-time record, but came up just short in his bid.
Rinus VeeKay and Felix Rosenqvist will join Palou on the front row next Sunday. It was a roller coaster day for VeeKay, as the 21-year old had a major issue with his engine in the practice session less than two hours before qualifying. The Ed Carpenter Racing crew quickly went to work and had the car back and even better than before. This is the third consecutive front-row start for VeeKay, who has never started worse than fourth.
The real drama surrounded the driver that will not be competing in the Greatest Spectacle in Racing next weekend. Graham Rahal had to sit and watch teammate Jack Harvey go out as the clock expired. Harvey, making his third attempt, found something on his final run and narrowly edged out the veteran driver. Rahal was understandably emotional in the moment, as his 16th Indy 500 race will have to wait at least another year.
Rosenqvist was unable to match his speed from earlier in the day, but he seems to be the strongest of the four Arrow McLaren cars, which are all starting inside the first three rows. Santino Ferrucci had a monster run and just missed out on the front row, but will start 4th next Sunday for the legendary AJ Foyt Racing team. Row 3 features three former winners - something that has only happened eight times in the history of the Indy 500, and the first time since the 1991 race.
A two-hour practice session tomorrow will allow teams and drivers to hone in their machines for the race, as there will be no on-track activity from Tuesday through Thursday. Carb Day on Friday will give teams one more final hour of practice before the race, and also features the Pit Stop Competition.
Previous Indianapolis 500 winners
2022: Marcus Ericsson
2021: Helio Castroneves
2020: Takuma Sato
2019: Simon Pagenaud
2018: Will Power
2017: Takuma Sato
2016: Alexander Rossi
2015: Juan Montoya
2014: Ryan Hunter-Reay
2013: Tony Kanaan
2012: Dario Franchitti
2011: Dan Wheldon
2010: Dario Franchitti
2009: Helio Castroneves
2008: Scott Dixon
2007: Dario Franchitti
2006: Sam Hornish Jr
2005: Dan Wheldon
2004: Buddy Rice
2003: Gil de Ferran
2002: Helio Castroneves
2001: Helio Castroneves
2000: Juan Pablo Montoya
1999: Kenny Bräck
1998: Eddie Cheever Jr
1997: Arie Luyendyk
1996: Buddy Lazier
1995: Jacques Villeneuve
1994: Al Unser Jr
1993: Emerson Fittipaldi
1992: Al Unser Jr
1991: Rick Mears
1990: Arie Luyendyk
1989: Emerson Fittipaldi
1988: Rick Mears
1987: Al Unser
1986: Bobby Rahal
1985: Danny Sullivan
1984: Rick Mears
1983: Tom Sneva
1982: Gordon Johncock
1981: Bobby Unser
1980: Johnny Rutherford
1979: Rick Mears
1978: Al Unser
1977: AJ Foyt
1976: Johnny Rutherford
1975: Bobby Unser
1974: Johnny Rutherford
1973: Gordon Johncock
1972: Mark Donohue
1971: Al Unser
1970: Al Unser
1969: Mario Andretti
1968: Bobby Unser
1967: AJ Foyt
1966: Graham Hill
1965: Jimmy Clark
1964: AJ Foyt
1963: Parnelli Jones
1962: Rodger Ward
1961: AJ Foyt
1960: Jim Rathmann
1959: Rodger Ward
1958: Jimmy Bryan
1957: Sam Hanks
1956: Pat Flaherty
1955: Bob Sweikert
1954: Bill Vukovich
1953: Bill Vukovich
1952: Troy Ruttman
1951: Lee Wallard
1950: Johnnie Parsons
1949: Bill Holland
1948: Mauri Rose
1947: Mauri Rose
1946: George Robson
1941: Floyd Davis / Mauri Rose
1940: Wilbur Shaw
1939: Wilbur Shaw
1938: Floyd Roberts
1937: Wilbur Shaw
1936: Louis Meyer
1935: Kelly Petillo
1934: Bill Cummings
1933: Louis Meyer
1932: Fred Frame
1931: Louis Schneider
1930: Billy Arnold
1929: Ray Keech
1928: Louis Meyer
1927: George Souders
1926: Frank Lockhart
1925: Pete DePaolo
1924: LL Corum & Joe Boyer
1923: Tommy Milton
1922: Jimmy Murphy
1921: Tommy Milton
1920: Gaston Chevrolet
1919: Howdy Wilcox
1916: Dario Resta
1915: Ralph DePalma
1914: Rene Thomas
1913: Jules Goux
1912: Joe Dawson
1911: Ray Harroun