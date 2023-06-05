INDYCAR Championship: Full Driver Standings After Detroit Grand Prix

With another victory in his pocket, Alex Palou has padded his lead in the drivers championship standings. After winning the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix from pole today, Palou takes a 51-point lead into the next race at Road America. Chip Ganassi Racing drivers hold the top two spots, as Marcus Ericsson sits in second place. A third CGR Honda lurks in fourth, which is six-time series champion Scott Dixon.

Reigning Indianapolis 500 winner Josef Newgarden is now third in the standings, as he chases his third series title. The Team Penske driver would be much higher in recent years, but the Indy 500 no longer pays double points. Newgarden is the only Penske driver currently inside the top-six of the standings.

Arrow McLaren holds positions five and six in the standings with drivers Pato O'Ward and Alexander Rossi. The two had opposite race days in Detroit, with Rossi earning a top-five and O'Ward at the bottom of the field after crashing. It has been a rough couple of races for Pato, who had the championship lead earlier this season.

The first Andretti Autosport driver is Colton Herta in ninth place. Romain Grosjean and Kyle Kirkwood aren't far behind in 11th and 12th but all three drivers have had an up-and-down season thus far. Rookie Marcus Armstrong is 17th in the standings. Despite running in two less races, he is currently ahead of full-time drivers Graham Rahal, David Malukas, Conor Daly, Devlin DeFrancesco, Helio Castroneves, Jack Harvey, Agustin Canapino, Simon Pagenaud, Benjamin Pedersen, and Sting Ray Robb.