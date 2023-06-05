INDYCAR: Full Driver Championship Standings After Alex Palou Wins Detroit Grand Prix

5 Jun 2023
INDYCAR Championship: Full Driver Standings After Detroit Grand Prix

A look at the current driver championship points standings after Alex Palou's win at Detroit.

With another victory in his pocket, Alex Palou has padded his lead in the drivers championship standings. After winning the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix from pole today, Palou takes a 51-point lead into the next race at Road America. Chip Ganassi Racing drivers hold the top two spots, as Marcus Ericsson sits in second place. A third CGR Honda lurks in fourth, which is six-time series champion Scott Dixon.

Reigning Indianapolis 500 winner Josef Newgarden is now third in the standings, as he chases his third series title. The Team Penske driver would be much higher in recent years, but the Indy 500 no longer pays double points. Newgarden is the only Penske driver currently inside the top-six of the standings.

Arrow McLaren holds positions five and six in the standings with drivers Pato O'Ward and Alexander Rossi. The two had opposite race days in Detroit, with Rossi earning a top-five and O'Ward at the bottom of the field after crashing. It has been a rough couple of races for Pato, who had the championship lead earlier this season.

The first Andretti Autosport driver is Colton Herta in ninth place. Romain Grosjean and Kyle Kirkwood aren't far behind in 11th and 12th but all three drivers have had an up-and-down season thus far. Rookie Marcus Armstrong is 17th in the standings. Despite running in two less races, he is currently ahead of full-time drivers Graham Rahal, David Malukas, Conor Daly, Devlin DeFrancesco, Helio Castroneves, Jack Harvey, Agustin Canapino, Simon Pagenaud, Benjamin Pedersen, and Sting Ray Robb.

2023 INDYCAR Series Championship Standings 
Pos Driver Team ManufacturerPoints
1Alex PalouChip Ganassi RacingHonda273
2Marcus EricssonChip Ganassi RacingHonda222
3Josef NewgardenTeam PenskeChevrolet203
4Scott DixonChip Ganassi RacingHonda194
5Pato O'WardArrow McLarenChevrolet191
6Alexander RossiArrow McLarenChevrolet176
7Scott McLaughlinTeam PenskeChevrolet175
8Will PowerTeam PenskeChevrolet172
9Colton HertaAndretti AutosportHonda149
10Felix RosenqvistArrow McLarenChevrolet148
11Romain GrosjeanAndretti AutosportHonda145
12Kyle KirkwoodAndretti AutosportHonda142
13Christian LundgaardRahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda136
14Callum IlottJuncos Hollinger RacingChevrolet116
15Rinus VeeKayEd Carpenter RacingChevrolet108
16Santino FerrucciAJ Foyt RacingChevrolet105
17Marcus ArmstrongChip Ganassi RacingHonda101
18Graham RahalRahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda99
19David MalukasDale Coyne RacingHonda91
20Conor DalyEd Carpenter RacingChevrolet88
21Devlin DeFrancescoAndretti AutosportHonda81
22Helio CastronevesMeyer Shank RacingHonda80
23Jack HarveyRahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda78
24Agustin CanapinoJuncos Hollinger RacingChevrolet77
25Simon PagenaudMeyer Shank RacingHonda72
26Benjamin PedersenAJ Foyt RacingChevrolet61
27Sting Ray RobbDale Coyne RacingHonda55