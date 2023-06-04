INDYCAR: 2023 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix Driver Rankings

4 Jun 2023
Driver Ratings for 2023 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix

Crash INDYCAR journalist Chad Smith goes through the field to hand out driver ratings for the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix.

Alex Palou: 10

Another dominating weekend for Palou, who won the race from pole position.

Will Power: 9

A sensational drive from the 7th starting position, which could have been a victory without the contact with Scott Dixon.

Felix Rosenqvist: 9

A much-needed podium result for Felix, although it came at the expense of some contact with his teammate.

Scott Dixon: 8

He finished where he started but another solid top-five result for Dixon, who is chasing his seventh title.

Alexander Rossi: 8

A great drive until the battle with Rosenqvist left him on the short end of the stick.

Kyle Kirkwood: 9

A spectacular recovery for Kirkwood, after crashing in qualifying, getting run over on the opening-lap, restarting 27th and finishing in 6th position.

Scott McLaughlin: 7

Not the result he expected after starting on the front row, and there was another run-in with Romain Grosjean today...

Marcus Armstrong: 8

The rookie just continues to impress as he notched another top-ten result after not being in the car for nearly a month.

Marcus Ericsson: 7

A steady race for Ericsson, who typically thrives on street courses.

Josef Newgarden: 7

The Indy 500 champ got beat up in the later stages of this race, but still managed a top-ten finish to help him keep pace in the championship.

Colton Herta: 6

A rough day for Herta still ended with an 11th place finish. Considering all that happened on the track, it was an impressive performance.

Devlin DeFrancesco: 6

A solid 12th place finish for DeFrancesco.

Simon Pagenaud: 5

His dreadful season continues, even after a solid qualifying performance on Saturday.

Agustin Canapino: 5

Not a horrible day for the IndyCar rookie, but he was penalized for blocking.

Conor Daly: 5

The struggles for Ed Carpenter Racing continue, as neither driver had a good day.

Christian Lundgaard: 5

The RLL Racing team was out to lunch once again, as Lundgaard was their highest finisher in 16th.

Jack Harvey: 4

See above.

Rinus VeeKay: 4

The miserable season continues for VeeKay and company.

Helio Castroneves: 3

Expectations were low, but even a 19th place finish could be considered progress at this point.

Benjamin Pedersen: 3

The rookie was involved in an incident halfway through the race.

Santino Ferrucci: 3

After a memorable month of May for the AJ Foyt Racing team, it was back to normal this weekend.

Sting Ray Robb: 3

The rookie didn't have a good debut in Detroit, and neither did his teammate.

David Malukas: 2

The organization struggled this weekend, and Malukas ultimately found the wall late in the race.

Romain Grosjean: 8

Grosjean had the speed once again, but contact with McLaughlin and suspension damage eventually led him into the wall with a frustrating 24th place finish.

Graham Rahal: 1

This team is near rock bottom, and Graham is at a loss for words as to why.

Pato O'Ward: 2

Another instance of Pato just not showing the patience needed to score solid results.

Callum Ilott: 1

Not much to digest as he crashed on the opening lap.