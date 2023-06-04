Driver Ratings for 2023 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix

INDYCAR: 2023 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix Driver Rankings
Crash INDYCAR journalist Chad Smith goes through the field to hand out driver ratings for the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix.
Alex Palou: 10
Another dominating weekend for Palou, who won the race from pole position.
Will Power: 9
A sensational drive from the 7th starting position, which could have been a victory without the contact with Scott Dixon.
Felix Rosenqvist: 9
A much-needed podium result for Felix, although it came at the expense of some contact with his teammate.
Scott Dixon: 8
He finished where he started but another solid top-five result for Dixon, who is chasing his seventh title.
Alexander Rossi: 8
A great drive until the battle with Rosenqvist left him on the short end of the stick.
Kyle Kirkwood: 9
A spectacular recovery for Kirkwood, after crashing in qualifying, getting run over on the opening-lap, restarting 27th and finishing in 6th position.
Scott McLaughlin: 7
Not the result he expected after starting on the front row, and there was another run-in with Romain Grosjean today...
Marcus Armstrong: 8
The rookie just continues to impress as he notched another top-ten result after not being in the car for nearly a month.
Marcus Ericsson: 7
A steady race for Ericsson, who typically thrives on street courses.
Josef Newgarden: 7
The Indy 500 champ got beat up in the later stages of this race, but still managed a top-ten finish to help him keep pace in the championship.
Colton Herta: 6
A rough day for Herta still ended with an 11th place finish. Considering all that happened on the track, it was an impressive performance.
Devlin DeFrancesco: 6
A solid 12th place finish for DeFrancesco.
Simon Pagenaud: 5
His dreadful season continues, even after a solid qualifying performance on Saturday.
Agustin Canapino: 5
Not a horrible day for the IndyCar rookie, but he was penalized for blocking.
Conor Daly: 5
The struggles for Ed Carpenter Racing continue, as neither driver had a good day.
Christian Lundgaard: 5
The RLL Racing team was out to lunch once again, as Lundgaard was their highest finisher in 16th.
Jack Harvey: 4
See above.
Rinus VeeKay: 4
The miserable season continues for VeeKay and company.
Helio Castroneves: 3
Expectations were low, but even a 19th place finish could be considered progress at this point.
Benjamin Pedersen: 3
The rookie was involved in an incident halfway through the race.
Santino Ferrucci: 3
After a memorable month of May for the AJ Foyt Racing team, it was back to normal this weekend.
Sting Ray Robb: 3
The rookie didn't have a good debut in Detroit, and neither did his teammate.
David Malukas: 2
The organization struggled this weekend, and Malukas ultimately found the wall late in the race.
Romain Grosjean: 8
Grosjean had the speed once again, but contact with McLaughlin and suspension damage eventually led him into the wall with a frustrating 24th place finish.
Graham Rahal: 1
This team is near rock bottom, and Graham is at a loss for words as to why.
Pato O'Ward: 2
Another instance of Pato just not showing the patience needed to score solid results.
Callum Ilott: 1
Not much to digest as he crashed on the opening lap.