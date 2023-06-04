Driver Ratings for 2023 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix

Alex Palou: 10

Another dominating weekend for Palou, who won the race from pole position.

Will Power: 9

A sensational drive from the 7th starting position, which could have been a victory without the contact with Scott Dixon.

Felix Rosenqvist: 9

A much-needed podium result for Felix, although it came at the expense of some contact with his teammate.

Scott Dixon: 8

He finished where he started but another solid top-five result for Dixon, who is chasing his seventh title.

Alexander Rossi: 8

A great drive until the battle with Rosenqvist left him on the short end of the stick.

Kyle Kirkwood: 9

A spectacular recovery for Kirkwood, after crashing in qualifying, getting run over on the opening-lap, restarting 27th and finishing in 6th position.

Scott McLaughlin: 7

Not the result he expected after starting on the front row, and there was another run-in with Romain Grosjean today...

Marcus Armstrong: 8

The rookie just continues to impress as he notched another top-ten result after not being in the car for nearly a month.

Marcus Ericsson: 7

A steady race for Ericsson, who typically thrives on street courses.

Josef Newgarden: 7

The Indy 500 champ got beat up in the later stages of this race, but still managed a top-ten finish to help him keep pace in the championship.

Colton Herta: 6

A rough day for Herta still ended with an 11th place finish. Considering all that happened on the track, it was an impressive performance.

Devlin DeFrancesco: 6

A solid 12th place finish for DeFrancesco.

Simon Pagenaud: 5

His dreadful season continues, even after a solid qualifying performance on Saturday.

Agustin Canapino: 5

Not a horrible day for the IndyCar rookie, but he was penalized for blocking.

Conor Daly: 5

The struggles for Ed Carpenter Racing continue, as neither driver had a good day.

Christian Lundgaard: 5

The RLL Racing team was out to lunch once again, as Lundgaard was their highest finisher in 16th.

Jack Harvey: 4

See above.

Rinus VeeKay: 4

The miserable season continues for VeeKay and company.

Helio Castroneves: 3

Expectations were low, but even a 19th place finish could be considered progress at this point.

Benjamin Pedersen: 3

The rookie was involved in an incident halfway through the race.

Santino Ferrucci: 3

After a memorable month of May for the AJ Foyt Racing team, it was back to normal this weekend.

Sting Ray Robb: 3

The rookie didn't have a good debut in Detroit, and neither did his teammate.

David Malukas: 2

The organization struggled this weekend, and Malukas ultimately found the wall late in the race.

Romain Grosjean: 8

Grosjean had the speed once again, but contact with McLaughlin and suspension damage eventually led him into the wall with a frustrating 24th place finish.

Graham Rahal: 1

This team is near rock bottom, and Graham is at a loss for words as to why.

Pato O'Ward: 2

Another instance of Pato just not showing the patience needed to score solid results.

Callum Ilott: 1

Not much to digest as he crashed on the opening lap.