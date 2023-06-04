2023 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix – Full Race Results

INDYCAR: Alex Palou Wins Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix - Full Race Results
Full race results from the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix, won by Alex Palou.
|2023 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix - Race Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Engine
|1
|Alex Palou
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|2
|Will Power
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|3
|Felix Rosenqvist
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|4
|Scott Dixon
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|5
|Alexander Rossi
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|6
|Kyle Kirkwood
|Andretti Autosport
|Honda
|7
|Scott McLaughlin
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|8
|Marcus Armstrong
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|9
|Marcus Ericsson
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|10
|Josef Newgarden
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|11
|Colton Herta
|Andretti Autosport
|Honda
|12
|Devlin DeFrancesco
|Andretti Autosport
|Honda
|13
|Simon Pagenaud
|Meyer Shank Racing
|Honda
|14
|Agustin Canapino
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|Chevrolet
|15
|Conor Daly
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|Chevrolet
|16
|Christian Lundgaard
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|17
|Jack Harvey
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|18
|Rinus VeeKay
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|Chevrolet
|19
|Helio Castroneves
|Meyer Shank Racing
|Honda
|20
|Benjamin Pedersen
|AJ Foyt Racing
|Chevrolet
|21
|Santino Ferrucci
|AJ Foyt Racing
|Chevrolet
|22
|Sting Ray Robb
|Dale Coyne Racing
|Honda
|23
|David Malukas
|Dale Coyne Racing
|Honda
|24
|Romain Grosjean
|Andretti Autosport
|Honda
|25
|Graham Rahal
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|26
|Pato O'Ward
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|27
|Callum Ilott
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|Chevrolet
The new street circuit in downtown Detroit was a challenge for all 27 drivers this weekend, but Alex Palou proved to be the best. Palou had to earn it, but he did just that by winning the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix for his second victory of the season. The Chip Ganassi Racing driver led 74 of the 100 laps and won the race from pole position.
Will Power sliced his way through the field and was in contention for the win on the final restart but contact with Scott Dixon while trying to take the lead from Palou proved costly. Power went up on two wheels and his car went into anti-stall mode, but he recovered for a runner-up finish after leading 14 laps. Dixon settled for a 4th place finish, right where he started the race.
Joining Palou and Power on the podium was Felix Rosenqvist. The Arrow McLaren driver was in an intense battle with his teammate Alexander Rossi in the closing laps, as the two made contact several times. Both drivers stated that it was just hard, aggressive driving, but also fair. The two said they will talk afterwards, but both were able to secure top-five finishes on Sunday.
Kyle Kirkwood had a phenomenal recovery from the start of the race, when he was run over by Callum Ilott on the opening lap. Kirkwood went to the back of the field but drove his way to the front and finished 6th after posting the fastest lap of the race. It was a strange day for Andretti Autosport, as all of their cars had issues this weekend. Colton Herta got his front wing chopped off and later found the concrete wall, but still managed to finish in 11th, ahead of teammate Devlin DeFrancesco.
Romain Grosjean got the worst of it on Sunday, as the driver of the No. 28 Honda again ran into Scott McLaughlin as he came out of pit lane. With 20 laps remaining, Grosjean made a mistake inside the car and slammed hard into the outside wall and his day was done. Visibly frustrated as he exited the car, it was another great run that ended with a crashed car.
Grosjean wasn't the only driver that left Detroit with his tail between his legs. Pato O'Ward was running inside the top-five when a loose left-rear wheel during a pit stop ruined his run. O'Ward got back on the track, one-lap down, then overshot a corner while battling Santino Ferrucci and smacked the outside concrete barrier. It was a rough way to end the race after what happened in the Indianapolis 500 last weekend, when he crashed making an aggressive move instead of being patient.
Previous Detroit winners
2022: Will Power
2021: Pato O'Ward
2021: Marcus Ericsson
2019: Scott Dixon
2019: Josef Newgarden
2018: Ryan Hunter-Reay
2018: Scott Dixon
2017: Graham Rahal
2017: Graham Rahal
2016: Will Power
2016: Sebastien Bourdais
2015: Sebastien Bourdais
2015: Carlos Munoz
2014: Helio Castroneves
2014: Will Power