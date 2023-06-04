2023 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix – Full Race Results

2023 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix - Race Results Pos Driver Team Engine 1 Alex Palou Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 2 Will Power Team Penske Chevrolet 3 Felix Rosenqvist Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 4 Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 5 Alexander Rossi Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 6 Kyle Kirkwood Andretti Autosport Honda 7 Scott McLaughlin Team Penske Chevrolet 8 Marcus Armstrong Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 9 Marcus Ericsson Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 10 Josef Newgarden Team Penske Chevrolet 11 Colton Herta Andretti Autosport Honda 12 Devlin DeFrancesco Andretti Autosport Honda 13 Simon Pagenaud Meyer Shank Racing Honda 14 Agustin Canapino Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet 15 Conor Daly Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 16 Christian Lundgaard Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 17 Jack Harvey Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 18 Rinus VeeKay Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 19 Helio Castroneves Meyer Shank Racing Honda 20 Benjamin Pedersen AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet 21 Santino Ferrucci AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet 22 Sting Ray Robb Dale Coyne Racing Honda 23 David Malukas Dale Coyne Racing Honda 24 Romain Grosjean Andretti Autosport Honda 25 Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 26 Pato O'Ward Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 27 Callum Ilott Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet

The new street circuit in downtown Detroit was a challenge for all 27 drivers this weekend, but Alex Palou proved to be the best. Palou had to earn it, but he did just that by winning the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix for his second victory of the season. The Chip Ganassi Racing driver led 74 of the 100 laps and won the race from pole position.

Will Power sliced his way through the field and was in contention for the win on the final restart but contact with Scott Dixon while trying to take the lead from Palou proved costly. Power went up on two wheels and his car went into anti-stall mode, but he recovered for a runner-up finish after leading 14 laps. Dixon settled for a 4th place finish, right where he started the race.

Joining Palou and Power on the podium was Felix Rosenqvist. The Arrow McLaren driver was in an intense battle with his teammate Alexander Rossi in the closing laps, as the two made contact several times. Both drivers stated that it was just hard, aggressive driving, but also fair. The two said they will talk afterwards, but both were able to secure top-five finishes on Sunday.

Kyle Kirkwood had a phenomenal recovery from the start of the race, when he was run over by Callum Ilott on the opening lap. Kirkwood went to the back of the field but drove his way to the front and finished 6th after posting the fastest lap of the race. It was a strange day for Andretti Autosport, as all of their cars had issues this weekend. Colton Herta got his front wing chopped off and later found the concrete wall, but still managed to finish in 11th, ahead of teammate Devlin DeFrancesco.

Romain Grosjean got the worst of it on Sunday, as the driver of the No. 28 Honda again ran into Scott McLaughlin as he came out of pit lane. With 20 laps remaining, Grosjean made a mistake inside the car and slammed hard into the outside wall and his day was done. Visibly frustrated as he exited the car, it was another great run that ended with a crashed car.

Grosjean wasn't the only driver that left Detroit with his tail between his legs. Pato O'Ward was running inside the top-five when a loose left-rear wheel during a pit stop ruined his run. O'Ward got back on the track, one-lap down, then overshot a corner while battling Santino Ferrucci and smacked the outside concrete barrier. It was a rough way to end the race after what happened in the Indianapolis 500 last weekend, when he crashed making an aggressive move instead of being patient.

Previous Detroit winners

2022: Will Power

2021: Pato O'Ward

2021: Marcus Ericsson

2019: Scott Dixon

2019: Josef Newgarden

2018: Ryan Hunter-Reay

2018: Scott Dixon

2017: Graham Rahal

2017: Graham Rahal

2016: Will Power

2016: Sebastien Bourdais

2015: Sebastien Bourdais

2015: Carlos Munoz

2014: Helio Castroneves

2014: Will Power