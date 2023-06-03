2023 IndyCar Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix - Full Qualifying Results

2023 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix - Qualifying Results Pos Driver Team Engine 1 Alex Palou Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 2 Scott McLaughlin Team Penske Chevrolet 3 Romain Grosjean Andretti Autosport Honda 4 Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 5 Josef Newgarden Team Penske Chevrolet 6 Marcus Ericsson Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 7 Will Power Team Penske Chevrolet 8 Simon Pagenaud Meyer Shank Racing Honda 9 Felix Rosenqvist Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 10 Pato O'Ward Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 11 Marcus Armstrong Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 12 Kyle Kirkwood Andretti Autosport Honda 13 Alexander Rossi Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 14 Rinus VeeKay Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 15 Conor Daly Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 16 Callum Ilott Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet 17 Devlin DeFrancesco Andretti Autosport Honda 18 Christian Lundgaard Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 19 Benjamin Pedersen AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet 20 Agustin Canapino Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet 21 David Malukas Dale Coyne Racing Honda 22 Santino Ferrucci AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet 23 Helio Castroneves Meyer Shank Racing Honda 24 Colton Herta Andretti Autosport Honda 25 Jack Harvey Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 26 Sting Ray Robb Dale Coyne Racing Honda 27 Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

Alex Palou has mastered qualifying on the new street course layout in downtown Detroit. The Chip Ganassi Racing driver earned his second consecutive pole after doing so at Indianapolis last month for the 500-mile race. This is the third career pole for Palou, who was able to navigate the bumps and narrow walls on the 1.7-mile circuit.

Scott McLaughlin just missed out on the top spot, but the Team Penske driver will join Palou on the front row for tomorrow's race. Romain Grosjean was the only driver in the Firestone Fast Six not with Penske or Ganassi, but the Andretti Autosport driver nearly grabbed his third pole of the season but will start on the inside of Row 2 tomorrow, next to six-time series champion Scott Dixon.

Reigning Indianapolis 500 winner Josef Newgarden starts 5th tomorrow, alongside Marcus Ericsson, who believes he should be a back-to-back Indy 500 winner. Will Power and Simon Pagenaud will share Row 4 while Arrow McLaren teammates Felix Rosenqvist and Pato O'Ward round out the top-ten qualifiers.

Marcus Armstrong is happy to be back behind the wheel after sitting out the entire Month of May as Takuma Sato drove the car at Indianapolis. The rookie was quick in practice and nearly advanced to the final round of qualifying before contact with the wall ended those hopes. Kyle Kirkwood believed that he had a car capable of winning the pole, but he too smacked the wall and broke his left-front suspension during qualifying and will start 12th tomorrow.

Alexander Rossi and Rinus VeeKay each narrowly missed advancing during their qualifying sessions, and start from Row 7 tomorrow. Colton Herta was another driver that had wall contact in the session and will have to come from the back in the race. It was deja vu for Graham Rahal, who was the slowest in qualifying and will start last (27th) tomorrow.

Previous Detroit winners

2022: Will Power

2021: Pato O'Ward

2021: Marcus Ericsson

2019: Scott Dixon

2019: Josef Newgarden

2018: Ryan Hunter-Reay

2018: Scott Dixon

2017: Graham Rahal

2017: Graham Rahal

2016: Will Power

2016: Sebastien Bourdais

2015: Sebastien Bourdais

2015: Carlos Munoz

2014: Helio Castroneves

2014: Will Power