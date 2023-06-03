INDYCAR: Alex Palou on Pole in Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix - Full Qualifying Results

Chad Smith's picture
3 Jun 2023
2023 IndyCar Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix - Full Qualifying Results

Full results from qualifying at Detroit where Alex Palou earned pole position for the race.

2023 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix - Qualifying Results
Pos Driver Team Engine
1Alex PalouChip Ganassi RacingHonda
2Scott McLaughlinTeam PenskeChevrolet
3Romain GrosjeanAndretti AutosportHonda
4Scott DixonChip Ganassi RacingHonda
5Josef NewgardenTeam PenskeChevrolet
6Marcus EricssonChip Ganassi RacingHonda
7Will PowerTeam PenskeChevrolet
8Simon PagenaudMeyer Shank RacingHonda
9Felix RosenqvistArrow McLarenChevrolet
10Pato O'WardArrow McLarenChevrolet
11Marcus ArmstrongChip Ganassi RacingHonda
12Kyle KirkwoodAndretti AutosportHonda
13Alexander RossiArrow McLarenChevrolet
14Rinus VeeKayEd Carpenter RacingChevrolet
15Conor DalyEd Carpenter RacingChevrolet
16Callum IlottJuncos Hollinger RacingChevrolet
17Devlin DeFrancescoAndretti AutosportHonda
18Christian LundgaardRahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda
19Benjamin PedersenAJ Foyt RacingChevrolet
20Agustin CanapinoJuncos Hollinger RacingChevrolet
21David MalukasDale Coyne RacingHonda
22Santino FerrucciAJ Foyt RacingChevrolet
23Helio CastronevesMeyer Shank RacingHonda
24Colton HertaAndretti AutosportHonda
25Jack HarveyRahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda
26Sting Ray RobbDale Coyne RacingHonda
27Graham RahalRahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda

Alex Palou has mastered qualifying on the new street course layout in downtown Detroit. The Chip Ganassi Racing driver earned his second consecutive pole after doing so at Indianapolis last month for the 500-mile race. This is the third career pole for Palou, who was able to navigate the bumps and narrow walls on the 1.7-mile circuit.

Scott McLaughlin just missed out on the top spot, but the Team Penske driver will join Palou on the front row for tomorrow's race. Romain Grosjean was the only driver in the Firestone Fast Six not with Penske or Ganassi, but the Andretti Autosport driver nearly grabbed his third pole of the season but will start on the inside of Row 2 tomorrow, next to six-time series champion Scott Dixon.

Reigning Indianapolis 500 winner Josef Newgarden starts 5th tomorrow, alongside Marcus Ericsson, who believes he should be a back-to-back Indy 500 winner. Will Power and Simon Pagenaud will share Row 4 while Arrow McLaren teammates Felix Rosenqvist and Pato O'Ward round out the top-ten qualifiers.

Marcus Armstrong is happy to be back behind the wheel after sitting out the entire Month of May as Takuma Sato drove the car at Indianapolis. The rookie was quick in practice and nearly advanced to the final round of qualifying before contact with the wall ended those hopes. Kyle Kirkwood believed that he had a car capable of winning the pole, but he too smacked the wall and broke his left-front suspension during qualifying and will start 12th tomorrow.

Alexander Rossi and Rinus VeeKay each narrowly missed advancing during their qualifying sessions, and start from Row 7 tomorrow. Colton Herta was another driver that had wall contact in the session and will have to come from the back in the race. It was deja vu for Graham Rahal, who was the slowest in qualifying and will start last (27th) tomorrow.

Previous Detroit winners

2022: Will Power

2021: Pato O'Ward

2021: Marcus Ericsson

2019: Scott Dixon

2019: Josef Newgarden

2018: Ryan Hunter-Reay

2018: Scott Dixon

2017: Graham Rahal

2017: Graham Rahal

2016: Will Power

2016: Sebastien Bourdais

2015: Sebastien Bourdais

2015: Carlos Munoz

2014: Helio Castroneves

2014: Will Power