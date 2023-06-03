2023 IndyCar Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix - Full Qualifying Results

INDYCAR: Alex Palou on Pole in Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix - Full Qualifying Results
Full results from qualifying at Detroit where Alex Palou earned pole position for the race.
|2023 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix - Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Engine
|1
|Alex Palou
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|2
|Scott McLaughlin
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|3
|Romain Grosjean
|Andretti Autosport
|Honda
|4
|Scott Dixon
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|5
|Josef Newgarden
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|6
|Marcus Ericsson
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|7
|Will Power
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|8
|Simon Pagenaud
|Meyer Shank Racing
|Honda
|9
|Felix Rosenqvist
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|10
|Pato O'Ward
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|11
|Marcus Armstrong
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|12
|Kyle Kirkwood
|Andretti Autosport
|Honda
|13
|Alexander Rossi
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|14
|Rinus VeeKay
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|Chevrolet
|15
|Conor Daly
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|Chevrolet
|16
|Callum Ilott
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|Chevrolet
|17
|Devlin DeFrancesco
|Andretti Autosport
|Honda
|18
|Christian Lundgaard
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|19
|Benjamin Pedersen
|AJ Foyt Racing
|Chevrolet
|20
|Agustin Canapino
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|Chevrolet
|21
|David Malukas
|Dale Coyne Racing
|Honda
|22
|Santino Ferrucci
|AJ Foyt Racing
|Chevrolet
|23
|Helio Castroneves
|Meyer Shank Racing
|Honda
|24
|Colton Herta
|Andretti Autosport
|Honda
|25
|Jack Harvey
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|26
|Sting Ray Robb
|Dale Coyne Racing
|Honda
|27
|Graham Rahal
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
Alex Palou has mastered qualifying on the new street course layout in downtown Detroit. The Chip Ganassi Racing driver earned his second consecutive pole after doing so at Indianapolis last month for the 500-mile race. This is the third career pole for Palou, who was able to navigate the bumps and narrow walls on the 1.7-mile circuit.
Scott McLaughlin just missed out on the top spot, but the Team Penske driver will join Palou on the front row for tomorrow's race. Romain Grosjean was the only driver in the Firestone Fast Six not with Penske or Ganassi, but the Andretti Autosport driver nearly grabbed his third pole of the season but will start on the inside of Row 2 tomorrow, next to six-time series champion Scott Dixon.
Reigning Indianapolis 500 winner Josef Newgarden starts 5th tomorrow, alongside Marcus Ericsson, who believes he should be a back-to-back Indy 500 winner. Will Power and Simon Pagenaud will share Row 4 while Arrow McLaren teammates Felix Rosenqvist and Pato O'Ward round out the top-ten qualifiers.
Marcus Armstrong is happy to be back behind the wheel after sitting out the entire Month of May as Takuma Sato drove the car at Indianapolis. The rookie was quick in practice and nearly advanced to the final round of qualifying before contact with the wall ended those hopes. Kyle Kirkwood believed that he had a car capable of winning the pole, but he too smacked the wall and broke his left-front suspension during qualifying and will start 12th tomorrow.
Alexander Rossi and Rinus VeeKay each narrowly missed advancing during their qualifying sessions, and start from Row 7 tomorrow. Colton Herta was another driver that had wall contact in the session and will have to come from the back in the race. It was deja vu for Graham Rahal, who was the slowest in qualifying and will start last (27th) tomorrow.
Previous Detroit winners
2022: Will Power
2021: Pato O'Ward
2021: Marcus Ericsson
2019: Scott Dixon
2019: Josef Newgarden
2018: Ryan Hunter-Reay
2018: Scott Dixon
2017: Graham Rahal
2017: Graham Rahal
2016: Will Power
2016: Sebastien Bourdais
2015: Sebastien Bourdais
2015: Carlos Munoz
2014: Helio Castroneves
2014: Will Power