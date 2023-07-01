2023 IndyCar Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio - Full Qualifying Results

2023 Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio - Qualifying Results Pos Driver Team Engine 1 Colton Herta Andretti Autosport Honda 2 Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 3 Kyle Kirkwood Andretti Autosport Honda 4 Alex Palou Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 5 Christian Lundgaard Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 6 Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 7 Will Power Team Penske Chevrolet 8 Scott McLaughlin Team Penske Chevrolet 9 Marcus Ericsson Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 10 Felix Rosenqvist Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 11 Jack Harvey Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 12 David Malukas Dale Coyne Racing Honda 13 Alexander Rossi Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 14 Romain Grosjean Andretti Autosport Honda 15 Josef Newgarden Team Penske Chevrolet 16 Rinus VeeKay Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 17 Ryan Hunter-Reay Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 18 Marcus Armstrong Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 19 Helio Castroneves Meyer Shank Racing Honda 20 Callum Ilott Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet 21 Agustin Canapino Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet 22 Sting Ray Robb Dale Coyne Racing Honda 23 Benjamin Pedersen AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet 24 Devlin DeFrancesco Andretti Autosport Honda 25 Pato O'Ward Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 26 Santino Ferrucci AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet 27 Simon Pagenaud Meyer Shank Racing Honda

Drama was oozing out of the confines of the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on Saturday, where Colton Herta walked away with pole position for the second consecutive race. Herta took the top spot from hometown favorite Graham Rahal on the final lap in qualifying. Rahal nearly earned his first pole since 2017 but will still make his first start from the front row in four years. That is good news for he and Herta, as seven of the last eight races here have been won from the front row.

Kyle Kirkwood and championship points leader Alex Palou will start from Row 2 tomorrow while Christian Lundgaard and Scott Dixon share Row 3. Lundgaard capped a great day for RLL Racing, with two cars inside the Firestone Fast Six. Dixon has six wins at this track, but he has just one podium finish here in his last nine starts. This was the first time since 2012 that Honda swept the top six starting spots.

Team Penske missed the final round of qualifying, but Will Power and Scott McLaughlin will start from Row 4 tomorrow. Power, who is the all-time leader in poles with 68, still has not qualified inside the top-six this season. The organization still has yet to win a pole this year. Now nine races into the season, it is the longest Penske has gone without a pole since the 1999 season.

Several big-names will be starting in the back of the field on Sunday. Former winners Alexander Rossi (13th) and Josef Newgarden (15th) will have some heavy lifting to do in order to get to the front. Pato O'Ward was at the top of the timing chart during the first round of qualifying when he spun and stalled his Arrow McLaren Chevrolet. That ruined his entire day, as he was unable to advance and will start 25th tomorrow.

The biggest moment of the day came during the morning practice session when Simon Pagenaud had a massive shunt when the brakes failed on his Meyer Shank Racing Honda. The series champion and Indy 500 winner went airborne at full speed before hitting the sand trap, causing his No. 60 machine to barrel roll nearly eight times before finally coming to a stop on its side against the tire barrier. Fortunately, he was okay but the medical team still has not cleared him to get back in the car. Conor Daly is on standby should Pagenaud not be cleared to race tomorrow.

Previous Mid-Ohio winners

2022: Scott McLaughlin

2021: Josef Newgarden

2020: Colton Herta

2020: Will Power

2019: Scott Dixon

2018: Alexander Rossi

2017: Josef Newgarden

2016: Simon Pagenaud

2015: Graham Rahal

2014: Scott Dixon

2013: Charlie Kimball

2012: Scott Dixon

2011: Scott Dixon

2010: Dario Franchitti

2009: Scott Dixon

2008: Ryan Briscoe

2007: Scott Dixon