2023 IndyCar Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio - Full Qualifying Results

INDYCAR: Colton Herta Takes Honda Indy 200 Pole at Mid-Ohio - Full Qualifying Results
Full results from qualifying at Mid-Ohio where Colton Herta earned pole position for the race.
|2023 Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio - Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Engine
|1
|Colton Herta
|Andretti Autosport
|Honda
|2
|Graham Rahal
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|3
|Kyle Kirkwood
|Andretti Autosport
|Honda
|4
|Alex Palou
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|5
|Christian Lundgaard
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|6
|Scott Dixon
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|7
|Will Power
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|8
|Scott McLaughlin
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|9
|Marcus Ericsson
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|10
|Felix Rosenqvist
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|11
|Jack Harvey
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|12
|David Malukas
|Dale Coyne Racing
|Honda
|13
|Alexander Rossi
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|14
|Romain Grosjean
|Andretti Autosport
|Honda
|15
|Josef Newgarden
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|16
|Rinus VeeKay
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|Chevrolet
|17
|Ryan Hunter-Reay
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|Chevrolet
|18
|Marcus Armstrong
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|19
|Helio Castroneves
|Meyer Shank Racing
|Honda
|20
|Callum Ilott
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|Chevrolet
|21
|Agustin Canapino
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|Chevrolet
|22
|Sting Ray Robb
|Dale Coyne Racing
|Honda
|23
|Benjamin Pedersen
|AJ Foyt Racing
|Chevrolet
|24
|Devlin DeFrancesco
|Andretti Autosport
|Honda
|25
|Pato O'Ward
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|26
|Santino Ferrucci
|AJ Foyt Racing
|Chevrolet
|27
|Simon Pagenaud
|Meyer Shank Racing
|Honda
Drama was oozing out of the confines of the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on Saturday, where Colton Herta walked away with pole position for the second consecutive race. Herta took the top spot from hometown favorite Graham Rahal on the final lap in qualifying. Rahal nearly earned his first pole since 2017 but will still make his first start from the front row in four years. That is good news for he and Herta, as seven of the last eight races here have been won from the front row.
Kyle Kirkwood and championship points leader Alex Palou will start from Row 2 tomorrow while Christian Lundgaard and Scott Dixon share Row 3. Lundgaard capped a great day for RLL Racing, with two cars inside the Firestone Fast Six. Dixon has six wins at this track, but he has just one podium finish here in his last nine starts. This was the first time since 2012 that Honda swept the top six starting spots.
Team Penske missed the final round of qualifying, but Will Power and Scott McLaughlin will start from Row 4 tomorrow. Power, who is the all-time leader in poles with 68, still has not qualified inside the top-six this season. The organization still has yet to win a pole this year. Now nine races into the season, it is the longest Penske has gone without a pole since the 1999 season.
Several big-names will be starting in the back of the field on Sunday. Former winners Alexander Rossi (13th) and Josef Newgarden (15th) will have some heavy lifting to do in order to get to the front. Pato O'Ward was at the top of the timing chart during the first round of qualifying when he spun and stalled his Arrow McLaren Chevrolet. That ruined his entire day, as he was unable to advance and will start 25th tomorrow.
The biggest moment of the day came during the morning practice session when Simon Pagenaud had a massive shunt when the brakes failed on his Meyer Shank Racing Honda. The series champion and Indy 500 winner went airborne at full speed before hitting the sand trap, causing his No. 60 machine to barrel roll nearly eight times before finally coming to a stop on its side against the tire barrier. Fortunately, he was okay but the medical team still has not cleared him to get back in the car. Conor Daly is on standby should Pagenaud not be cleared to race tomorrow.
Previous Mid-Ohio winners
2022: Scott McLaughlin
2021: Josef Newgarden
2020: Colton Herta
2020: Will Power
2019: Scott Dixon
2018: Alexander Rossi
2017: Josef Newgarden
2016: Simon Pagenaud
2015: Graham Rahal
2014: Scott Dixon
2013: Charlie Kimball
2012: Scott Dixon
2011: Scott Dixon
2010: Dario Franchitti
2009: Scott Dixon
2008: Ryan Briscoe
2007: Scott Dixon