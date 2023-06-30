2023 IndyCar Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio - Full Practice Results

2023 Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio - Practice Results Pos Driver Team Engine 1 Pato O'Ward Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 2 Alex Palou Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 3 Marcus Ericsson Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 4 Christian Lundgaard Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 5 Kyle Kirkwood Andretti Autosport Honda 6 Romain Grosjean Andretti Autosport Honda 7 Josef Newgarden Team Penske Chevrolet 8 Scott McLaughlin Team Penske Chevrolet 9 Alexander Rossi Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 10 Colton Herta Andretti Autosport Honda 11 Jack Harvey Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 12 Devlin DeFrancesco Andretti Autosport Honda 13 Felix Rosenqvist Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 14 Will Power Team Penske Chevrolet 15 Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 16 Helio Castroneves Meyer Shank Racing Honda 17 Rinus VeeKay Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 18 Marcus Armstrong Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 19 Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 20 Simon Pagenaud Meyer Shank Racing Honda 21 Ryan Hunter-Reay Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 22 Callum Ilott Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet 23 Agustin Canapino Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet 24 David Malukas Dale Coyne Racing Honda 25 Santino Ferrucci AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet 26 Sting Ray Robb Dale Coyne Racing Honda 27 Benjamin Pedersen AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet

The second half of the 2023 IndyCar season began today with opening practice at the Mid-Ohio SportsCar Course, where Pato O'Ward set a blistering lap of 66.4935 seconds to take the top spot on the board. The Arrow McLaren driver was in line to win this race last year before an engine failure ruined his race in the closing stages. He will be aiming to correct that this weekend, but there will be plenty of competition.

Alex Palou finished runner-up here a year ago, and was second-fastest in today's practice session. The current championship points leader has been on a tear this season and will seek to further distance himself in pursuit of his second series title. His Chip Ganassi Racing teammate Marcus Ericsson was third quick today, with Christian Lundgaard and Kyle Kirkwood rounding out the top five overall.

The remaining top-ten in practice featured Romain Grosjean, Josef Newgarden, defending race winner Scott McLaughlin, Alexander Rossi, and Colton Herta. It has been a disappointing season for Herta, who will have a new race strategist again this weekend. Andretti Autosport COO Rob Edwards will slide over to Herta's No. 26 Honda, swapping spots with Scott Harner on the No. 29 stand with Devlin DeFrancesco.

Scott Dixon has won six times at Mid-Ohio and has a total of 13 top-five finishes. He has dominated this track over the years but has not had recent success. He has just one podium finish in the last nine races at Mid-Ohio and is still searching for his first win of the season. Dixon is the last driver to earn back-to-back wins at Mid-Ohio, which came more than a decade ago.

Qualifying will be crucial to the race on Sunday as seven of the last eight races here have been won by a driver starting on the front row. That is good news for Will Power, who has started on the front row nine times. Oddly enough, the king of qualifying has yet to start inside the top-six this year, which is the longest drought of his career. Another driver looking for his first win is Rossi, who has finished 6th, 1st, 5th, 3rd, 2nd, and 5th in six of the last seven races at Mid-Ohio.