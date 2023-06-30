INDYCAR: Pato O'Ward Leads Honda Indy 200 Practice at Mid-Ohio - Full Results

30 Jun 2023
2023 IndyCar Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio - Full Practice Results

Full results from opening practice at Mid-Ohio where Pato O'Ward turned the fastest lap of the day.

2023 Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio - Practice Results
Pos Driver Team Engine
1Pato O'WardArrow McLarenChevrolet
2Alex PalouChip Ganassi RacingHonda
3Marcus EricssonChip Ganassi RacingHonda
4Christian LundgaardRahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda
5Kyle KirkwoodAndretti AutosportHonda
6Romain GrosjeanAndretti AutosportHonda
7Josef NewgardenTeam PenskeChevrolet
8Scott McLaughlinTeam PenskeChevrolet
9Alexander RossiArrow McLarenChevrolet
10Colton HertaAndretti AutosportHonda
11Jack HarveyRahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda
12Devlin DeFrancescoAndretti AutosportHonda
13Felix RosenqvistArrow McLarenChevrolet
14Will PowerTeam PenskeChevrolet
15Scott DixonChip Ganassi RacingHonda
16Helio CastronevesMeyer Shank RacingHonda
17Rinus VeeKayEd Carpenter RacingChevrolet
18Marcus ArmstrongChip Ganassi RacingHonda
19Graham RahalRahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda
20Simon PagenaudMeyer Shank RacingHonda
21Ryan Hunter-ReayEd Carpenter RacingChevrolet
22Callum IlottJuncos Hollinger RacingChevrolet
23Agustin CanapinoJuncos Hollinger RacingChevrolet
24David MalukasDale Coyne RacingHonda
25Santino FerrucciAJ Foyt RacingChevrolet
26Sting Ray RobbDale Coyne RacingHonda
27Benjamin PedersenAJ Foyt RacingChevrolet

The second half of the 2023 IndyCar season began today with opening practice at the Mid-Ohio SportsCar Course, where Pato O'Ward set a blistering lap of 66.4935 seconds to take the top spot on the board. The Arrow McLaren driver was in line to win this race last year before an engine failure ruined his race in the closing stages. He will be aiming to correct that this weekend, but there will be plenty of competition.

Alex Palou finished runner-up here a year ago, and was second-fastest in today's practice session. The current championship points leader has been on a tear this season and will seek to further distance himself in pursuit of his second series title. His Chip Ganassi Racing teammate Marcus Ericsson was third quick today, with Christian Lundgaard and Kyle Kirkwood rounding out the top five overall.

The remaining top-ten in practice featured Romain Grosjean, Josef Newgarden, defending race winner Scott McLaughlin, Alexander Rossi, and Colton Herta. It has been a disappointing season for Herta, who will have a new race strategist again this weekend. Andretti Autosport COO Rob Edwards will slide over to Herta's No. 26 Honda, swapping spots with Scott Harner on the No. 29 stand with Devlin DeFrancesco.

Scott Dixon has won six times at Mid-Ohio and has a total of 13 top-five finishes. He has dominated this track over the years but has not had recent success. He has just one podium finish in the last nine races at Mid-Ohio and is still searching for his first win of the season. Dixon is the last driver to earn back-to-back wins at Mid-Ohio, which came more than a decade ago.

Qualifying will be crucial to the race on Sunday as seven of the last eight races here have been won by a driver starting on the front row. That is good news for Will Power, who has started on the front row nine times. Oddly enough, the king of qualifying has yet to start inside the top-six this year, which is the longest drought of his career. Another driver looking for his first win is Rossi, who has finished 6th, 1st, 5th, 3rd, 2nd, and 5th in six of the last seven races at Mid-Ohio.