2023 Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio – Full Race Results

2023 Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio - Race Results Pos Driver Team Engine 1 Alex Palou Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 2 Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 3 Will Power Team Penske Chevrolet 4 Christian Lundgaard Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 5 Scott McLaughlin Team Penske Chevrolet 6 David Malukas Dale Coyne Racing Honda 7 Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 8 Pato O'Ward Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 9 Marcus Armstrong Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 10 Alexander Rossi Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 11 Colton Herta Andretti Autosport Honda 12 Josef Newgarden Team Penske Chevrolet 13 Romain Grosjean Andretti Autosport Honda 14 Devlin DeFrancesco Andretti Autosport Honda 15 Rinus VeeKay Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 16 Callum Ilott Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet 17 Kyle Kirkwood Andretti Autosport Honda 18 Jack Harvey Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 19 Ryan Hunter-Reay Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 20 Conor Daly Meyer Shank Racing Honda 21 Helio Castroneves Meyer Shank Racing Honda 22 Sting Ray Robb Dale Coyne Racing Honda 23 Agustin Canapino Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet 24 Santino Ferrucci AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet 25 Felix Rosenqvist Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 26 Benjamin Pedersen AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet 27 Marcus Ericsson Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

The 2023 IndyCar season is halfway over, but the championship may already be decided. Alex Palou dominated the field at Mid-Ohio, earning his third consecutive win and his fourth this year. The only thing Palou didn't win in the last five weeks was the Indianapolis 500, which he could have won had he not get taken out by Rinus VeeKay in pit lane. Even then, he earned pole position for the race.

Palou led 48 of the 80 laps en route to victory, and added to his already massive lead in the championship. The Chip Ganassi Racing driver takes a 110 point lead into the next race, at Toronto. This is also the third straight podium for Palou at Mid-Ohio, as he became the first driver since 2007 (Sebastien Bourdais) to win four of five races in a season. He may be leaving Ganassi at the end of this season, but it appears as though he will deliver his second title for the organization in his three years there.

Scott Dixon earned yet another podium at Mid-Ohio, a place where he has won six times. Finishing behind his teammate once again, Dixon knows his teammate is the man to beat this season. Joining those two on the podium was Team Penske's Will Power. The reigning series champion collected his eight career podium finish at Mid-Ohio. Christian Lundgaard and Scott McLaughlin rounded out the top-five on Sunday.

David Malukas got a much-needed result today, as he had finished 19th or worse in the last six races. Graham Rahal was in position for his first win since 2017 but a mistake on pit lane during a pit stop put him back in the field. It was a gut punch for the hometown driver, who started on the front row. Pato O'Ward used strategy to finish 8th after starting in 25th position, with Marcus Armstrong and Alexander Rossi completing the top-ten.

For the second consecutive race, Colton Herta started on pole, dominated the early stages of the race, only to see a mistake late in the race hand the win over to Palou. This time it was a pit road speeding penalty that shuffled him back in the field. It was the latest in a slew of brutal blows for the Andretti Autosport driver.

Josef Newgarden had a quiet day and finished behind Herta in 12th, just ahead of Romain Grosjean. Kyle Kirkwood was also taken out of race contention early in the event when he and Palou got together, which sent his No. 27 Honda spinning into the grass. It was a day to forget for Michael Andretti's team, who did not have a car finish inside the top-ten.

Marcus Ericsson made a mistake on the opening lap of the race and took out Felix Rosenqvist. The two Swedish drivers collided and Ericsson went up and over the top of Felix's Arrow McLaren car, leaving a giant tire mark on his aero screen. They finished 25th and 27th, in what was a costly mistake for Ericsson, who came into the weekend second in the championship.

Previous Mid-Ohio winners

2022: Scott McLaughlin

2021: Josef Newgarden

2020: Colton Herta

2020: Will Power

2019: Scott Dixon

2018: Alexander Rossi

2017: Josef Newgarden

2016: Simon Pagenaud

2015: Graham Rahal

2014: Scott Dixon

2013: Charlie Kimball

2012: Scott Dixon

2011: Scott Dixon

2010: Dario Franchitti

2009: Scott Dixon

2008: Ryan Briscoe

2007: Scott Dixon