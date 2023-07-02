INDYCAR: Alex Palou Wins 2023 Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio – Full Race Results
Full race results from the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, won by Alex Palou.
|2023 Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio - Race Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Engine
|1
|Alex Palou
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|2
|Scott Dixon
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|3
|Will Power
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|4
|Christian Lundgaard
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|5
|Scott McLaughlin
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|6
|David Malukas
|Dale Coyne Racing
|Honda
|7
|Graham Rahal
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|8
|Pato O'Ward
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|9
|Marcus Armstrong
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|10
|Alexander Rossi
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|11
|Colton Herta
|Andretti Autosport
|Honda
|12
|Josef Newgarden
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|13
|Romain Grosjean
|Andretti Autosport
|Honda
|14
|Devlin DeFrancesco
|Andretti Autosport
|Honda
|15
|Rinus VeeKay
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|Chevrolet
|16
|Callum Ilott
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|Chevrolet
|17
|Kyle Kirkwood
|Andretti Autosport
|Honda
|18
|Jack Harvey
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|19
|Ryan Hunter-Reay
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|Chevrolet
|20
|Conor Daly
|Meyer Shank Racing
|Honda
|21
|Helio Castroneves
|Meyer Shank Racing
|Honda
|22
|Sting Ray Robb
|Dale Coyne Racing
|Honda
|23
|Agustin Canapino
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|Chevrolet
|24
|Santino Ferrucci
|AJ Foyt Racing
|Chevrolet
|25
|Felix Rosenqvist
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|26
|Benjamin Pedersen
|AJ Foyt Racing
|Chevrolet
|27
|Marcus Ericsson
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
The 2023 IndyCar season is halfway over, but the championship may already be decided. Alex Palou dominated the field at Mid-Ohio, earning his third consecutive win and his fourth this year. The only thing Palou didn't win in the last five weeks was the Indianapolis 500, which he could have won had he not get taken out by Rinus VeeKay in pit lane. Even then, he earned pole position for the race.
Palou led 48 of the 80 laps en route to victory, and added to his already massive lead in the championship. The Chip Ganassi Racing driver takes a 110 point lead into the next race, at Toronto. This is also the third straight podium for Palou at Mid-Ohio, as he became the first driver since 2007 (Sebastien Bourdais) to win four of five races in a season. He may be leaving Ganassi at the end of this season, but it appears as though he will deliver his second title for the organization in his three years there.
Scott Dixon earned yet another podium at Mid-Ohio, a place where he has won six times. Finishing behind his teammate once again, Dixon knows his teammate is the man to beat this season. Joining those two on the podium was Team Penske's Will Power. The reigning series champion collected his eight career podium finish at Mid-Ohio. Christian Lundgaard and Scott McLaughlin rounded out the top-five on Sunday.
David Malukas got a much-needed result today, as he had finished 19th or worse in the last six races. Graham Rahal was in position for his first win since 2017 but a mistake on pit lane during a pit stop put him back in the field. It was a gut punch for the hometown driver, who started on the front row. Pato O'Ward used strategy to finish 8th after starting in 25th position, with Marcus Armstrong and Alexander Rossi completing the top-ten.
For the second consecutive race, Colton Herta started on pole, dominated the early stages of the race, only to see a mistake late in the race hand the win over to Palou. This time it was a pit road speeding penalty that shuffled him back in the field. It was the latest in a slew of brutal blows for the Andretti Autosport driver.
Josef Newgarden had a quiet day and finished behind Herta in 12th, just ahead of Romain Grosjean. Kyle Kirkwood was also taken out of race contention early in the event when he and Palou got together, which sent his No. 27 Honda spinning into the grass. It was a day to forget for Michael Andretti's team, who did not have a car finish inside the top-ten.
Marcus Ericsson made a mistake on the opening lap of the race and took out Felix Rosenqvist. The two Swedish drivers collided and Ericsson went up and over the top of Felix's Arrow McLaren car, leaving a giant tire mark on his aero screen. They finished 25th and 27th, in what was a costly mistake for Ericsson, who came into the weekend second in the championship.
Previous Mid-Ohio winners
2022: Scott McLaughlin
2021: Josef Newgarden
2020: Colton Herta
2020: Will Power
2019: Scott Dixon
2018: Alexander Rossi
2017: Josef Newgarden
2016: Simon Pagenaud
2015: Graham Rahal
2014: Scott Dixon
2013: Charlie Kimball
2012: Scott Dixon
2011: Scott Dixon
2010: Dario Franchitti
2009: Scott Dixon
2008: Ryan Briscoe
2007: Scott Dixon