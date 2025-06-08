Le Mans 2025
2025 Le Mans 24 Hours: Official test day LIVE UPDATES!

Live updates from the 2025 24 Hours of Le Mans official test day

For competitors, Test Day is the ideal time to perfect their set-up for the unique 13.626-km course. 

A 24-hour race requires meticulous preparation. First-time Le Mans drivers need to complete ten laps, five of them timed, as per race regulations. Everyone gauges their own and each other's form on this eagerly awaited first day on track.

The test day runs from 10am till 1pm CET and then from 3:30pm till 6:30pm CET. 

08 Jun 2025
12:11

The next session begins at 2:30pm BST. 

12:11
Le Mans Test Day - LMP2, LMGT3 top five

LMP2:

  1. #22 RLR M Sport - 3m36.593s
  2. #37 CLX - Pure Rxcing - 3m36.853s
  3. #43 Inter Europol - 3m36.927s
  4. #28 IDEC Sport - 3m36.975s
  5. #29 TDS Racing - 3m37.243

LMGT3:

  1. #87 AkkodisASP Team - 3m57.109s
  2. #21 Vista AF Corse - 3m57.378s
  3. #78 AkkodisASP Team - 3m57.807s
  4. #57 Kessell Racing - 3m58.018s
  5. #150 Richard Miller AF Corse - 3m58.213s
12:06
Le Mans Test Day - Session 1 Hypercar top 10
  1. #83 AF Corse - 3m27.010s
  2. #8 Toyota - 3m28s
  3. #38 Cadillac Hertz Team Jota - 3m28.491s
  4. #51Ferrari - 3m28.843s
  5. #311 Cadillac Whelen - 3m28.923s
  6. #6 Porsche Penske - 3m29.002s
  7. #20 WRTBMW - 3m29.015s
  8. #8 Ferrari - 3m29.183s
  9. #7 Toyota - 3m29.277s
  10. #5 Porsche Penske - 3m29.347s
12:02

A few improvements coming in but nothing to challenge the #83 AF Corse Ferrari atthetop ofthe leaderboards. 

12:01
Chequered flag - Le Mans test Session 1

The chequered flag has come out on the opening session of the Le Mans test day. 

12:00

The yellow flags are out briefly in the first sector of the track, but have quickly been withdrawn. Looks like a possible run-off or spin for the #93  Peugeot with Paul di Resta behindthe wheel. 

11:56

Small gain for the #50 Ferrari with Antonio Fuoco behindthe wheel to eighth behindthe sister#51 car. 

11:53

Prior to today's testing, the traditional scrutineering event was held in the town of Le Mans, where fans got an up-close look at all the cars taking part in this year's 24 Hours. 

11:50

In the LMGT3 class, Valentino Rossi is currently out on track in the #46WRTBMWand is 10th onthe timesheets. 

11:45

Last year's winning car, the #50 Ferrari,hashad a low-key start tothe test down in 11th. 

11:44

There's been a late gain to second by the #8 Toyota being drivenby Brendon Hartley, 1.391s off the leadingAF Corse Ferrari. 

11:43

Busy morning so far for the #20WRTBMW currently being driven by Robin Frijns,whohas completed 34 laps with just under 20 minutes togo. 

Only two other cars throughout the entire 62-car field have done the same. 

11:40

This test is the first chance for the teams and drivers to get set-up for an intense week at Le Mans. 

11:36

After two and half hours, the AF Corse Ferrari leads the way overall with a 3m27.010s.

The RLR M Sport #16car leads LMP2, while LMGT3 is being topped bythe AkkodisASP Team#87 car. 

11:33
Le Mans 2025 test day undwerway

The 2025 Le Mans 24 Hours official test takes place today and is underway currently at the iconic French venue. 

Testing runs across two sessions, until 1pm CET and then again from 3:30pm to 6:30pm CET. 

