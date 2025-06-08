2025 Le Mans 24 Hours: Official test day LIVE UPDATES!

For competitors, Test Day is the ideal time to perfect their set-up for the unique 13.626-km course.

A 24-hour race requires meticulous preparation. First-time Le Mans drivers need to complete ten laps, five of them timed, as per race regulations. Everyone gauges their own and each other's form on this eagerly awaited first day on track.

The test day runs from 10am till 1pm CET and then from 3:30pm till 6:30pm CET.