2025 Le Mans 24 Hours: Official test day LIVE UPDATES!
For competitors, Test Day is the ideal time to perfect their set-up for the unique 13.626-km course.
A 24-hour race requires meticulous preparation. First-time Le Mans drivers need to complete ten laps, five of them timed, as per race regulations. Everyone gauges their own and each other's form on this eagerly awaited first day on track.
The test day runs from 10am till 1pm CET and then from 3:30pm till 6:30pm CET.
LMP2:
- #22 RLR M Sport - 3m36.593s
- #37 CLX - Pure Rxcing - 3m36.853s
- #43 Inter Europol - 3m36.927s
- #28 IDEC Sport - 3m36.975s
- #29 TDS Racing - 3m37.243
LMGT3:
The chequered flag has come out on the opening session of the Le Mans test day.
Prior to today's testing, the traditional scrutineering event was held in the town of Le Mans, where fans got an up-close look at all the cars taking part in this year's 24 Hours.
Some iconic cars in town. ❤️ #LeMans24#WEC— 24 Hours of Le Mans (@24hoursoflemans) June 7, 2025
This test is the first chance for the teams and drivers to get set-up for an intense week at Le Mans.
The 2025 Le Mans 24 Hours official test takes place today and is underway currently at the iconic French venue.
Testing runs across two sessions, until 1pm CET and then again from 3:30pm to 6:30pm CET.