24 Hours of Le Mans 2025: Official test day - full results
Full results from the 2025 24 Hours of Le Mans official test day
The 2025 24 Hours of Le Mans began on Sunday 8 June with the official test day.
Spread across two sessions, it was the first chance for the 62-car field spread across the Hypercar, LMP2 and LMGT3 classes to get their eye in on the iconic French course and begin preparations for next weekend's 24-hour enduro classic.
Numerous red flags blighted the test day, with Toyota leading it outright with its 8 car.
24 Hours of Le Mans 2025 - Official test day session 2 results
|Pos
|Car
|Class
|Time
|1
|8 Toyota Gazoo Racing
|Hypercar
|3m26.246s
|2
|51 Ferrari AF Corse
|Hypercar
|3m26.777s
|3
|36 Alpine
|Hypercar
|3m27.313s
|4
|6 Porsche Penske Motorsport
|Hypercar
|3m27.356s
|5
|83 AF Corse Ferrari
|Hypercar
|3m27.357s
|6
|4 Porsche Penske Motorsport
|Hypercar
|3m27.489s
|7
|50 Ferrari AF Corse
|Hypercar
|3m27.516s
|8
|20 BMW M Team WRT
|Hypercar
|3m27.554s
|9
|12 Cadillac Hertz Team Jota
|Hypercar
|3m27.620s
|10
|35 Alpine
|Hypercar
|3m27.754s
|11
|5 Porsche Penske Motorsport
|Hypercar
|3m27.783s
|12
|15 BMW M Team WRT
|Hypercar
|3m27.959s
|13
|311 Cadillac Whelen
|Hypercar
|3m28.097s
|14
|7 Toyota Gazoo Racing
|Hypercar
|3m28.385s
|15
|99 Proton Competition Porsche
|Hypercar
|3m28.675s
|16
|101 Cadillac WTR
|Hypercar
|3m28.909s
|17
|38 Cadillac Hertz Team Jota
|Hypercar
|3m29.119s
|18
|007 Aston Martin
|Hypercar
|3m29.249s
|19
|93 Peugeot
|Hypercar
|3m29.386s
|20
|009 Aston Martin
|Hypercar
|3m29.422s
|21
|94 Peugeot
|Hypercar
|3m29.440s
|22
|22 United Autosports
|LMP2
|3m35.770s
|23
|29 TDS Racing
|LMP2
|3m36.225s
|24
|199 AO by TF
|LMP2
|3m36.540s
|25
|43 Inter Europol
|LMP2
|3m36.566s
|26
|183 AF Corse
|LMP2
|3m37.519s
|27
|23 United Autosports
|LMP2
|3m37.642s
|28
|28 IDEC Sport
|LMP2
|3m38.098s
|29
|37 CLX - Pure Rxing
|LMP2
|3m38.122s
|30
|18 IDEC Sport
|LMP2
|3m38.30s
|31
|45 Algarve Pro Racing
|LMP2
|3m38.431s
|32
|24 Nielsen Racing
|LMP2
|3m38.514s
|33
|11 Proton Competition
|LMP2
|3m38.552s
|34
|16 RLR M Sport
|LMP2
|3m39.096s
|35
|9 Iron Lynx - Proton
|LMP2
|3m39.330s
|36
|25 Algarve Pro Racing
|LMP2
|3m39.357s
|37
|48 VDS Panis Racing
|LMP2
|3m39.451s
|38
|34 Inter Europol
|LMP2
|3m40.264s
|39
|87 Akkodis ASP Team Lexus
|LMGT3
|3m55.276s
|40
|21 Vista AF Corse Ferrari
|LMGT3
|3m56.835s
|41
|57 Kessel Racing Ferrari
|LMGT3
|3m56.993s
|42
|78 Akkodis ASP Team Lexus
|LMGT3
|3m57.227s
|43
|54 Vista AF Corse Ferrari
|LMGT3
|3m57.666s
|44
|90 Mathey Porsche
|LMGT3
|3m57.769s
|45
|31 The Bend Team WRT BMW
|LMGT3
|3m58.040s
|46
|150 Richard Mille AF Corse Ferrari
|LMGT3
|3m58.056s
|47
|92 Manthey Porsche
|LMGT3
|3m58.169s
|48
|46 Team WRT BMW
|LMGT3
|3m58.294s
|49
|77 Proton Competition Ford
|LMGT3
|3m58.442s
|50
|88 Proton Competition Ford
|LMGT3
|3m58.634s
|51
|95 United Autosports McLaren
|LMGT3
|3m58.647s
|52
|10 Racing Spirit of Le Mans Aston Martin
|LMGT3
|3m58.703s
|53
|61 Iron Lynx Mercedes
|LMGT3
|3m58.721s
|54
|193 Ziggo Sport Tempesta Ferrari
|LMGT3
|3m58.827s
|55
|59 United Autosports McLaren
|LMGT3
|3m58.872s
|56
|81 TF Sport Chevrolet
|LMGT3
|3m59.192s
|57
|63 Iron Lynx Mercedes
|LMGT3
|3m59.458s
|58
|33 TF Sport Chevrolet
|LMGT3
|3m59.477s
|59
|85 Iron Dames Porsche
|LMGT3
|3m59.615s
|60
|60 Iron Lynx Mercedes
|LMGT3
|3m59.913s
|61
|27 Heart of Racing Aston
|LMGT3
|4m00.151s
|62
|13 AWA Racing Corvette
|LMGT3
|4m00.249s
24 Hours of Le Mans 2025 - Official test day session 1 results
|Pos
|Car
|Class
|Time
|1
|83 AF Corse Ferrari
|Hypercar
|3m27.010s
|2
|8 Toyota Gazoo Racing
|Hypercar
|3m28.000s
|3
|38 Cadillac Hertz Team Jota
|Hypercar
|3m28.491s
|4
|51 Ferrari AF Corse
|Hypercar
|3m28.843s
|5
|311 Cadillac Whelen
|Hypercar
|3m28.923s
|6
|6 Porsche Penske Motorsport
|Hypercar
|3m29.002s
|7
|20 BMW M Team WRT
|Hypercar
|3m29.015s
|8
|50 Ferrari AF Corse
|Hypercar
|3m29.193s
|9
|7 Toyota Gazoo Racing
|Hypercar
|3m29.277s
|10
|5 Porsche Penske Motorsport
|Hypercar
|3m29.347s
|11
|009 Aston Martin
|Hypercar
|3m29.418s
|12
|36 Alpine
|Hypercar
|3m29.673s
|13
|35 Alpine
|Hypercar
|3m29.673s
|14
|12 Cadillac Hertz Team Jota
|Hypercar
|3m29.821s
|15
|007 Aston Martin
|Hypercar
|3m29.960s
|16
|4 Porsche Penske Motorsport
|Hypercar
|3m29.976s
|17
|99 Proton Competition
|Hypercar
|3m30.421s
|18
|15 BMW M Team WRT
|Hypercar
|3m30.556s
|19
|93 Peugeot
|Hypercar
|3m30.814s
|20
|94 Peugeot
|Hypercar
|3m31.759s
|21
|101 Cadillac WTR
|Hypercar
|3m31.849s
|22
|16 RLR M Sport
|LMP2
|3m36.593s
|23
|37 CLX - Pure Rxing
|LMP2
|3m36.853s
|24
|43 Inter Europol
|LMP2
|3m36.927s
|25
|28 IDEC Sport
|LMP2
|3m36.975s
|26
|29 TDS Racing
|LMP2
|3m37.243s
|27
|23 United Autosports
|LMP2
|3m37.611s
|28
|22 United Autosports
|LMP2
|3m37.983s
|29
|11 Proton Competition
|LMP2
|3m38.333s
|30
|183 AF Corse
|LMP2
|3m38.338s
|31
|25 Algarve Pro Racing
|LMP2
|3m38.387s
|32
|18 IDEC Sport
|LMP2
|3m38.407s
|33
|9 Iron Lynx - Proton
|LMP2
|3m38.662s
|34
|VDS Panis Racing
|LMP2
|3m38.746s
|35
|199 AO by TF
|LMP2
|3m38.929s
|36
|24 Nielsen Racing
|LMP2
|3m39.479s
|37
|45 Algarve Pro Racing
|LMP2
|3m39.684s
|38
|34 Inter Europol
|LMP2
|3m41.778s
|39
|87 Akkodis ASP Team Lexus
|LMGT3
|3m57.109s
|40
|21 Vista AF Corse Ferrari
|LMGT3
|3m57.378s
|41
|78 Akkodis ASP Team Lexus
|LMGT3
|3m57.807s
|42
|57 Kessel Racing Ferrari
|LMGT3
|3m58.018s
|43
|150 Richard Mille AF Corse Ferrari
|LMGT3
|3m58.123s
|44
|31 The Bend Team WRT BMW
|LMGT3
|3m58.324s
|45
|46 Team WRT BMW
|LMGT3
|3m58.515s
|46
|54 Vista AF Corse Ferrari
|LMGT3
|3m58.731s
|47
|95 United Autosports McLaren
|LMGT3
|3m58.938s
|48
|10 Racing Spirit of Le Mans Aston Martin
|LMGT3
|3m59.197s
|49
|193 Ziggo Sport Tempesta Ferrari
|LMGT3
|3m58.731s
|50
|88 Proton Competition Ford
|LMGT3
|3m59.607s
|51
|90 Mathey Porsche
|LMGT3
|3m59.731s
|52
|77 Proton Competition Ford
|LMGT3
|3m59.806s
|53
|92 Manthey Porsche
|LMGT3
|3m59.986s
|54
|27 Heart of Racing Aston
|LMGT3
|4m00.063s
|55
|63 Iron Lynx Mercedes
|LMGT3
|4m00.175s
|56
|81 TF Sport Chevrolet
|LMGT3
|4m00.252s
|57
|61 Iron Lynx Mercedes
|LMGT3
|4m00.307s
|58
|60 Iron Lynx Mercedes
|LMGT3
|4m00.584s
|59
|13 AWA Racing Corvette
|LMGT3
|4m00.860s
|60
|59 United Autosports McLaren
|LMGT3
|4m00.900s
|61
|33 TF Sport Chevrolet
|LMGT3
|4m01.203s
|62
|85 Iron Dames Porsche
|LMGT3
|4m01.416s
