24 Hours of Le Mans 2025: Official test day - full results

The 2025 24 Hours of Le Mans began on Sunday 8 June with the official test day.

Spread across two sessions, it was the first chance for the 62-car field spread across the Hypercar, LMP2 and LMGT3 classes to get their eye in on the iconic French course and begin preparations for next weekend's 24-hour enduro classic.

Numerous red flags blighted the test day, with Toyota leading it outright with its 8 car.

24 Hours of Le Mans 2025 - Official test day session 2 results

Pos Car Class Time 1 8 Toyota Gazoo Racing Hypercar 3m26.246s 2 51 Ferrari AF Corse Hypercar 3m26.777s 3 36 Alpine Hypercar 3m27.313s 4 6 Porsche Penske Motorsport Hypercar 3m27.356s 5 83 AF Corse Ferrari Hypercar 3m27.357s 6 4 Porsche Penske Motorsport Hypercar 3m27.489s 7 50 Ferrari AF Corse Hypercar 3m27.516s 8 20 BMW M Team WRT Hypercar 3m27.554s 9 12 Cadillac Hertz Team Jota Hypercar 3m27.620s 10 35 Alpine Hypercar 3m27.754s 11 5 Porsche Penske Motorsport Hypercar 3m27.783s 12 15 BMW M Team WRT Hypercar 3m27.959s 13 311 Cadillac Whelen Hypercar 3m28.097s 14 7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Hypercar 3m28.385s 15 99 Proton Competition Porsche Hypercar 3m28.675s 16 101 Cadillac WTR Hypercar 3m28.909s 17 38 Cadillac Hertz Team Jota Hypercar 3m29.119s 18 007 Aston Martin Hypercar 3m29.249s 19 93 Peugeot Hypercar 3m29.386s 20 009 Aston Martin Hypercar 3m29.422s 21 94 Peugeot Hypercar 3m29.440s 22 22 United Autosports LMP2 3m35.770s 23 29 TDS Racing LMP2 3m36.225s 24 199 AO by TF LMP2 3m36.540s 25 43 Inter Europol LMP2 3m36.566s 26 183 AF Corse LMP2 3m37.519s 27 23 United Autosports LMP2 3m37.642s 28 28 IDEC Sport LMP2 3m38.098s 29 37 CLX - Pure Rxing LMP2 3m38.122s 30 18 IDEC Sport LMP2 3m38.30s 31 45 Algarve Pro Racing LMP2 3m38.431s 32 24 Nielsen Racing LMP2 3m38.514s 33 11 Proton Competition LMP2 3m38.552s 34 16 RLR M Sport LMP2 3m39.096s 35 9 Iron Lynx - Proton LMP2 3m39.330s 36 25 Algarve Pro Racing LMP2 3m39.357s 37 48 VDS Panis Racing LMP2 3m39.451s 38 34 Inter Europol LMP2 3m40.264s 39 87 Akkodis ASP Team Lexus LMGT3 3m55.276s 40 21 Vista AF Corse Ferrari LMGT3 3m56.835s 41 57 Kessel Racing Ferrari LMGT3 3m56.993s 42 78 Akkodis ASP Team Lexus LMGT3 3m57.227s 43 54 Vista AF Corse Ferrari LMGT3 3m57.666s 44 90 Mathey Porsche LMGT3 3m57.769s 45 31 The Bend Team WRT BMW LMGT3 3m58.040s 46 150 Richard Mille AF Corse Ferrari LMGT3 3m58.056s 47 92 Manthey Porsche LMGT3 3m58.169s 48 46 Team WRT BMW LMGT3 3m58.294s 49 77 Proton Competition Ford LMGT3 3m58.442s 50 88 Proton Competition Ford LMGT3 3m58.634s 51 95 United Autosports McLaren LMGT3 3m58.647s 52 10 Racing Spirit of Le Mans Aston Martin LMGT3 3m58.703s 53 61 Iron Lynx Mercedes LMGT3 3m58.721s 54 193 Ziggo Sport Tempesta Ferrari LMGT3 3m58.827s 55 59 United Autosports McLaren LMGT3 3m58.872s 56 81 TF Sport Chevrolet LMGT3 3m59.192s 57 63 Iron Lynx Mercedes LMGT3 3m59.458s 58 33 TF Sport Chevrolet LMGT3 3m59.477s 59 85 Iron Dames Porsche LMGT3 3m59.615s 60 60 Iron Lynx Mercedes LMGT3 3m59.913s 61 27 Heart of Racing Aston LMGT3 4m00.151s 62 13 AWA Racing Corvette LMGT3 4m00.249s

24 Hours of Le Mans 2025 - Official test day session 1 results