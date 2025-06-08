24 Hours of Le Mans 2025: Official test day - full results

2025 24 Hours of Le Mans, test day
The 2025 24 Hours of Le Mans began on Sunday 8 June with the official test day. 

Spread across two sessions, it was the first chance for the 62-car field spread across the Hypercar, LMP2 and LMGT3 classes to get their eye in on the iconic French course and begin preparations for next weekend's 24-hour enduro classic. 

Numerous red flags blighted the test day, with Toyota leading it outright with its 8 car. 

24 Hours of Le Mans 2025 - Official test day session 2 results

PosCarClassTime
18 Toyota Gazoo RacingHypercar3m26.246s
251 Ferrari AF CorseHypercar3m26.777s
336 AlpineHypercar3m27.313s
46 Porsche Penske MotorsportHypercar3m27.356s
583 AF Corse FerrariHypercar3m27.357s
64 Porsche Penske MotorsportHypercar3m27.489s
750 Ferrari AF CorseHypercar3m27.516s
820 BMW M Team WRTHypercar3m27.554s
912 Cadillac Hertz Team JotaHypercar3m27.620s
1035 AlpineHypercar3m27.754s
115 Porsche Penske MotorsportHypercar3m27.783s
1215 BMW M Team WRTHypercar3m27.959s
13311 Cadillac WhelenHypercar3m28.097s
147 Toyota Gazoo RacingHypercar3m28.385s
1599 Proton Competition PorscheHypercar3m28.675s
16101 Cadillac WTRHypercar3m28.909s
1738 Cadillac Hertz Team JotaHypercar3m29.119s
18007 Aston MartinHypercar3m29.249s
1993 PeugeotHypercar3m29.386s
20009 Aston MartinHypercar3m29.422s
2194 PeugeotHypercar3m29.440s
2222 United AutosportsLMP23m35.770s
2329 TDS RacingLMP23m36.225s
24199 AO by TFLMP23m36.540s
2543 Inter EuropolLMP23m36.566s
26183 AF CorseLMP23m37.519s
2723 United AutosportsLMP23m37.642s
2828 IDEC SportLMP23m38.098s
2937 CLX - Pure RxingLMP23m38.122s
3018 IDEC SportLMP23m38.30s
3145 Algarve Pro RacingLMP23m38.431s
3224 Nielsen RacingLMP23m38.514s
3311 Proton CompetitionLMP23m38.552s
3416 RLR M SportLMP23m39.096s
359 Iron Lynx - ProtonLMP23m39.330s
3625 Algarve Pro RacingLMP23m39.357s
3748 VDS Panis RacingLMP23m39.451s
3834 Inter EuropolLMP23m40.264s
3987 Akkodis ASP Team LexusLMGT33m55.276s
4021 Vista AF Corse FerrariLMGT33m56.835s
4157 Kessel Racing FerrariLMGT33m56.993s
4278 Akkodis ASP Team LexusLMGT33m57.227s
4354 Vista AF Corse FerrariLMGT33m57.666s
4490 Mathey PorscheLMGT33m57.769s
4531 The Bend Team WRT BMWLMGT33m58.040s
46150 Richard Mille AF Corse FerrariLMGT33m58.056s
4792 Manthey PorscheLMGT33m58.169s
4846 Team WRT BMWLMGT33m58.294s
4977 Proton Competition FordLMGT33m58.442s
5088 Proton Competition FordLMGT33m58.634s
5195 United Autosports McLarenLMGT33m58.647s
5210 Racing Spirit of Le Mans Aston MartinLMGT33m58.703s
5361 Iron Lynx MercedesLMGT33m58.721s
54193 Ziggo Sport Tempesta FerrariLMGT33m58.827s
5559 United Autosports McLarenLMGT33m58.872s
5681 TF Sport ChevroletLMGT33m59.192s
5763 Iron Lynx MercedesLMGT33m59.458s
5833 TF Sport ChevroletLMGT33m59.477s
5985 Iron Dames PorscheLMGT33m59.615s
6060 Iron Lynx MercedesLMGT33m59.913s
6127 Heart of Racing AstonLMGT34m00.151s
6213 AWA Racing CorvetteLMGT34m00.249s

24 Hours of Le Mans 2025 - Official test day session 1 results

PosCarClassTime
183 AF Corse FerrariHypercar3m27.010s
28 Toyota Gazoo RacingHypercar3m28.000s
338 Cadillac Hertz Team JotaHypercar3m28.491s
451 Ferrari AF CorseHypercar3m28.843s
5311 Cadillac WhelenHypercar3m28.923s
66 Porsche Penske MotorsportHypercar3m29.002s
720 BMW M Team WRTHypercar3m29.015s
850 Ferrari AF CorseHypercar3m29.193s
97 Toyota Gazoo RacingHypercar3m29.277s
105 Porsche Penske MotorsportHypercar3m29.347s
11009 Aston MartinHypercar3m29.418s
1236 AlpineHypercar3m29.673s
1335 AlpineHypercar3m29.673s
1412 Cadillac Hertz Team JotaHypercar3m29.821s
15007 Aston MartinHypercar3m29.960s
164 Porsche Penske MotorsportHypercar3m29.976s
1799 Proton CompetitionHypercar3m30.421s
1815 BMW M Team WRTHypercar3m30.556s
1993 PeugeotHypercar3m30.814s
2094 PeugeotHypercar3m31.759s
21101 Cadillac WTRHypercar3m31.849s
2216 RLR M SportLMP23m36.593s
2337 CLX - Pure RxingLMP23m36.853s
2443 Inter EuropolLMP23m36.927s
2528 IDEC SportLMP23m36.975s
2629 TDS RacingLMP23m37.243s
2723 United AutosportsLMP23m37.611s
2822 United AutosportsLMP23m37.983s
2911 Proton CompetitionLMP23m38.333s
30183 AF CorseLMP23m38.338s
3125 Algarve Pro RacingLMP23m38.387s
3218 IDEC SportLMP23m38.407s
339 Iron Lynx - ProtonLMP23m38.662s
34VDS Panis RacingLMP23m38.746s
35199 AO by TFLMP23m38.929s
3624 Nielsen RacingLMP23m39.479s
3745 Algarve Pro RacingLMP23m39.684s
3834 Inter EuropolLMP23m41.778s
3987 Akkodis ASP Team LexusLMGT33m57.109s
4021 Vista AF Corse FerrariLMGT33m57.378s
4178 Akkodis ASP Team LexusLMGT33m57.807s
4257 Kessel Racing FerrariLMGT33m58.018s
43150 Richard Mille AF Corse FerrariLMGT33m58.123s
4431 The Bend Team WRT BMWLMGT33m58.324s
4546 Team WRT BMWLMGT33m58.515s
4654 Vista AF Corse FerrariLMGT33m58.731s
4795 United Autosports McLarenLMGT33m58.938s
4810 Racing Spirit of Le Mans Aston MartinLMGT33m59.197s
49193 Ziggo Sport Tempesta FerrariLMGT33m58.731s
5088 Proton Competition FordLMGT33m59.607s
5190 Mathey PorscheLMGT33m59.731s
5277 Proton Competition FordLMGT33m59.806s
5392 Manthey PorscheLMGT33m59.986s
5427 Heart of Racing AstonLMGT34m00.063s
5563 Iron Lynx MercedesLMGT34m00.175s
5681 TF Sport ChevroletLMGT34m00.252s
5761 Iron Lynx MercedesLMGT34m00.307s
5860 Iron Lynx MercedesLMGT34m00.584s
5913 AWA Racing CorvetteLMGT34m00.860s
6059 United Autosports McLarenLMGT34m00.900s
6133 TF Sport ChevroletLMGT34m01.203s
6285 Iron Dames PorscheLMGT34m01.416s
Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

