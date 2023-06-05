Explained: Jenson Button at the wheel of a NASCAR at the 24 Hours of Le Mans

This year is the 75th anniversary of NASCAR and the centenary of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the world’s most famous endurance race.

Behind the wheel of the #24 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 - a venture between General Motors, Goodyear and Hendrick Motorsports - will be an all-star cast of driving legends.

Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion Jimmie Johnson, two-time 24 Hours of Le Mans winner Mike Rockenfeller and 2009 F1 champion Jenson Button will make up a dream team.

The car itself will be a modified version of the current NASCAR machines.

Button said: “I've tried, I'm trying, something very different: F1 car, super light, a lot of downforce, not really that much mechanical grip; Stockcar, no downforce, really heavy!

“But it's so much fun! And when you hear that rumble go past, it just puts the biggest smile on my face and my being again, you know, a kid.

"It's that what excites me, that adrenaline rush you get from the sound and the visceral experience of a NASCAR stock car. That just reminds me of ‘Days of Thunder’.”

Johnson said: “You know my experience in stock cars. You know, maybe I'm a little more relaxed in some areas of the performance of the car because it's just what they do.

“But it's nice to have Rocky's opinion and Jenson's opinion about a car with a lot more potential - what we’re supposed to do in those areas so we can work on it.”

Rockenfeller said: “We tried to optimise everything. We have traction control, we have pedals shifting, we have no lights on a NASCAR, of course, we have now a pit speed limiter.

“We lightened the car. We have still a lot of power from the V8, we have more downforce. So I think we did a lot to suit the car to the Le Mans track.”