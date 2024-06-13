Jenson Button “not interested in just being on the grid” at Le Mans

Wednesday’s opening day of practice and qualifying was a difficult one for the second Hertz Jota Porsche, as Jenson Button, Oliver Rasmussen and Phillip Hansen could only manage P17.

That means they won’t be involved in this evening’s Hyperpole session, which is the case for the #12 Hertz Jota Porsche of Will Stevens, Callum Ilott and Norman Nato.

Button, who remains an F1 pundit for Sky Sports, despite moving into endurance racing following his brilliant career in Formula 1, is in a car that should be competitive this weekend.

Porsche currently leads the endurance world championship with Kevin Estre, Andre Lotterer and Laurens Vanthoor.

For Button, mixing it with the likes of Estre, Lotterer and Vanthoor is his aim after admitting he’s not at Le Mans to make up the numbers.

Speaking to Sky Sports after joining Porsche last year: “There is every chance we can fight for a win at Le Mans, otherwise I wouldn't be doing it.

“I'm not interested in just being on the grid after the career I've had.

“I've kept back busy with my racing; my fitness has been great, so I'm ready for it, and a team like Hertz Team Jota, they are a true out-and-out racing team - that's what I love about them.”

Button is one of many ex-F1 drivers hoping to be in the hunt for victory this weekend, and should he achieve such a feat, he would become the first F1 champion since Fernandez Alonso (2018-19) to win the Le Mans 24h race.