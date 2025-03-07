IMSA: The full entry list for 2025 Sebring 12 Hours

Check out the full entry list for the Sebring 12 Hours, the second round of the 2025 IMSA SportsCar Championship

A total of 56 cars will contest the 73rd running of the Sebring 12 Hours, split between 13 GTP, 12 LMP2, 11 GTD Pro and 20 GTD entries.

The Florida race will mark the IMSA debut of Aston Martin’s new Valkyrie, which will also become the first LMH car to compete in the GTP class.

Six manufacturers will fight for outright honours, with Aston Martin joined by Porsche, Cadillac, BMW, Acura and Lamborghini.

Honda sportscar brand Acura is the reigning Sebring winner, with Louis Deletraz, Jordan Taylor and Colton Herta having won last year’s race in Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti’s #40 ARX-06.

Wayne Taylor Racing has since joined forces with Cadillac, while Acura is now represented by the returning Meyer Shank Racing team.

No.

Team

Car

Drivers

GTP

5

Proton Competition

Porsche 963

Neel Jani

Tristan Vautier

Nico Pino

6

Porsche Penske Motorsport

Porsche 963

Mathieu Jaminet

Matt Campbell

Kevin Estre

7

Porsche Penske Motorsport

Porsche 963

Felipe Nasr

Nick Tandy

Laurens Vanthoor

10

Wayne Taylor Racing

Cadillac V-Series.R

Ricky Taylor

Filipe Albuquerque

Will Stevens

23

Aston Martin THOR Team

Aston Martin Valkyrie

Ross Gunn

Roman de Angelis

Alex Riberas

24

BMW M Team RLL

BMW M Hybrid V8

Philipp Eng

Dries Vanthoor

Kevin Magnussen

25

BMW M Teal RLL

BMW M Hybrid V8

Marco Wittmann

Sheldon van der Linde

Robin Frijns

31

Cadillac Whelen (Action Express)

Cadillac V-Series.R

Jack Aitken

Earl Bamber

Frederik Vesti

40

Wayne Taylor Racing

Cadillac V-Series.R

Jordan Taylor

Louis Deletraz

Brendon Hartley

60

Acura Meyer Shank Racing

Acura ARX-06

Tom Blomqvist

Colin Braun

Scott Dixon

63

Lamborghini Squadra Corse

Lamborghini SC63

Mirko Bortolotti

Romain Grosjean

Daniil Kvyat

85

JDC Miller MotorSports

Porsche 963

Tijmen van der Helm

Gianmaria Bruni

TBA

93

Acura Meyer Shank Racing

Acura ARX-06

Renger van der Zande

Nick Yelloly

Alex Palou

LMP2

2

United Autosports USA

Oreca 07

Nick Boulle

Juan Manuel Correa

Ben Hanley

04

Crowdstrike Racing by APR

Oreca 07

George Kurtz

Malthe Jakobsen

Toby Sowery

8

Tower Motorsports

Oreca 07

John Farano

Sebastian Alvarez

Sebastien Bourdais

11

TDS Racing

Oreca 07

Steven Thomas

Mikkel Jensen

Hunter McElrea

18

Era Motorsport

Oreca 07

Kakunoshin Ohta

David Heinemeier Hansson

Tobi Lutke

22

United Autosports USA

Oreca 07

Daniel Goldburg

Paul di Resta

Rasmus Lindh

43

Inter Europol Competition

Oreca 07

Tom Dillmann

Bijoy Garg

Jeremy Clarke

52

PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports

Oreca 07

Rodrigo Sales

Benjamin Pedersen

Mathias Beche

73

Pratt Miller Motorsports

Oreca 07

Pietro Fittipaldi

James Roe

Chris Cumming

74

Riley

Oreca 07

Gar Robinson

Felipe Fraga

Josh Burdon

88

AF Corse

Oreca 07

Luis Perez Companc

Mathias Perez Companc

Nicklas Nielsen

99

AO Racing

Oreca 07

PJ Hyett

Dane Cameron

Jonny Edgar

GTD Pro

1

Paul Miller Racing

BMW M4 GT3 Evo

Madison Snow

Neil Verhagen

Connor de Phillippi

3

Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller

Corvette Z06 GT3.R

Antonio Garcia

Alexander Sims

Daniel Juncadella

4

Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller

Corvette Z06 Gt3.R

Tommy Milner

Nicky Catsburg

Nico Varrone

9

Pfaff Motorsports

Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2

Andrea Caldarelli

Marco Mapelli

James Hinchcliffe

14

Vasser Sullivan Racing

Lexus RC F GT3

Ben Barnicoat

Aaron Telitz

Kyle Kirkwood

20

Proton Competition

Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)

Claudio Schiavoni

Matteo Cressoni

Richard Lietz

48

Paul Miller Racing

BMW M4 GT3 EVO

Maxx Hesse

Dan Harper

Jesse Krohnn

64

Ford Multimatic Motorsports

Ford Mustang GT3

Mike Rockenfeller

Sebastian Priaulx

Ben Barker

65

Ford Multimatic Motorsports

Ford Mustang GT3

Christoper Mies

Frederic Vervisch

Dennis Olsen

77

AO Racing

Porsche 911 GT3 R (922)

Laurin Heinrich

Kalus Bachler

Alessio Picariello

81

DragonSpeed

Ferrari 296 GT3

Albert Costa

Davide Rigon

Giacomo Altoe

GTD

12

Vasser Sullivan Racing

Lexus RC F GT3

Jack Hawksworth

Parker Thompson

Frankie Montecalvo

13

AWA

Corvette Z06 GT3.R

Orey Fidani

Matthew Bell

Lars Kern

19

Van der Steur Racing

Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo

Rory van der Steur

Valentin Hasse-Clot

Anthony Mcintosh

21

AF Corse

Ferrari 296 GT3

Simon Mann

Lilou Wadoux

Alessandro Pier Guidi

021

Triarsi Competizione

Ferrari 296 GT3

Sheena Monk

Stevan McAleer

Mike Skeen

023

Triarsi Competizione

Ferrari 296 GT3

Onofrio Triarsi

Charles Scardina

Alessio Rovera

27

Heart of Racing Team

Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo

Tom Gamble

Casper Stevenson

Zacharie Robichon

32

Korthoff Competition

Mercedes-AMG GT3

Seth Lucas

Kenton Koch

Maximilian Goetz

34

Conquest Racing

Ferrari 296 GT3

Manny Franco

Daniel Serra

Cedric Sbirrazzuoli

36

DXDT Racing

Corvette Z06 GT3.R

Salih Yoluc

Alex Udell

Charlie Eastwood

45

Wayne Taylor Racing

Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2

Danny Formal

Trent Hindman

Graham Doyle

47

Cetilar Racing

Ferrari 296 GT3

Lorenzo Patrese

Giorgio Sernagiotto

Antonio Fuoco

57

Winward Racing

Mercedes-AMG GT3

Russell Ward

Philip Ellis

Indy Dontje

66

Gradient Racing

Ford Mustang GT3

Joey Hand

Till Bechtolsheimer

Tatiana Calderon

70

Inception Racing

Ferrari 296 GT3

Brendan Iribe

Frederik Schandorff

Ollie Millroy

78

Forte Racing

Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2

Misha Goikhberg

Mario Farnbacher

Parker Kligerman

80

Lone Star Racing

Mercedes-AMG GT3

Dan Knox

Eric Filgueiras

Scott Andrews

83

Iron Dames

Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)

Sarah Bovy

Rahel Frey

Michelle Gatting

96

Turner Motorsport

BMW M4 GT3 EVO

Patrick Gallagher

Robby Foley

Jake Walker

120

Wright Motorsports

Porsche 911 GT3 R (922)

Adam Adelson

Elliott Skeer

Tom Sargent

