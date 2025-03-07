IMSA: The full entry list for 2025 Sebring 12 Hours
Check out the full entry list for the Sebring 12 Hours, the second round of the 2025 IMSA SportsCar Championship
A total of 56 cars will contest the 73rd running of the Sebring 12 Hours, split between 13 GTP, 12 LMP2, 11 GTD Pro and 20 GTD entries.
The Florida race will mark the IMSA debut of Aston Martin’s new Valkyrie, which will also become the first LMH car to compete in the GTP class.
Six manufacturers will fight for outright honours, with Aston Martin joined by Porsche, Cadillac, BMW, Acura and Lamborghini.
Honda sportscar brand Acura is the reigning Sebring winner, with Louis Deletraz, Jordan Taylor and Colton Herta having won last year’s race in Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti’s #40 ARX-06.
Wayne Taylor Racing has since joined forces with Cadillac, while Acura is now represented by the returning Meyer Shank Racing team.
No.
Team
Car
Drivers
GTP
5
Proton Competition
Porsche 963
Neel Jani
Tristan Vautier
Nico Pino
6
Porsche Penske Motorsport
Porsche 963
Mathieu Jaminet
Matt Campbell
Kevin Estre
7
Porsche Penske Motorsport
Porsche 963
Felipe Nasr
Nick Tandy
Laurens Vanthoor
10
Wayne Taylor Racing
Cadillac V-Series.R
Ricky Taylor
Filipe Albuquerque
Will Stevens
23
Aston Martin THOR Team
Aston Martin Valkyrie
Ross Gunn
Roman de Angelis
Alex Riberas
24
BMW M Team RLL
BMW M Hybrid V8
Philipp Eng
Dries Vanthoor
Kevin Magnussen
25
BMW M Teal RLL
BMW M Hybrid V8
Marco Wittmann
Sheldon van der Linde
Robin Frijns
31
Cadillac Whelen (Action Express)
Cadillac V-Series.R
Jack Aitken
Earl Bamber
Frederik Vesti
40
Wayne Taylor Racing
Cadillac V-Series.R
Jordan Taylor
Louis Deletraz
Brendon Hartley
60
Acura Meyer Shank Racing
Acura ARX-06
Tom Blomqvist
Colin Braun
Scott Dixon
63
Lamborghini Squadra Corse
Lamborghini SC63
Mirko Bortolotti
Romain Grosjean
Daniil Kvyat
85
JDC Miller MotorSports
Porsche 963
Tijmen van der Helm
Gianmaria Bruni
TBA
93
Acura Meyer Shank Racing
Acura ARX-06
Renger van der Zande
Nick Yelloly
Alex Palou
LMP2
2
United Autosports USA
Oreca 07
Nick Boulle
Juan Manuel Correa
Ben Hanley
04
Crowdstrike Racing by APR
Oreca 07
George Kurtz
Malthe Jakobsen
Toby Sowery
8
Tower Motorsports
Oreca 07
John Farano
Sebastian Alvarez
Sebastien Bourdais
11
TDS Racing
Oreca 07
Steven Thomas
Mikkel Jensen
Hunter McElrea
18
Era Motorsport
Oreca 07
Kakunoshin Ohta
David Heinemeier Hansson
Tobi Lutke
22
United Autosports USA
Oreca 07
Daniel Goldburg
Paul di Resta
Rasmus Lindh
43
Inter Europol Competition
Oreca 07
Tom Dillmann
Bijoy Garg
Jeremy Clarke
52
PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports
Oreca 07
Rodrigo Sales
Benjamin Pedersen
Mathias Beche
73
Pratt Miller Motorsports
Oreca 07
Pietro Fittipaldi
James Roe
Chris Cumming
74
Riley
Oreca 07
Gar Robinson
Felipe Fraga
Josh Burdon
88
AF Corse
Oreca 07
Luis Perez Companc
Mathias Perez Companc
Nicklas Nielsen
99
AO Racing
Oreca 07
PJ Hyett
Dane Cameron
Jonny Edgar
GTD Pro
1
Paul Miller Racing
BMW M4 GT3 Evo
Madison Snow
Neil Verhagen
Connor de Phillippi
3
Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller
Corvette Z06 GT3.R
Antonio Garcia
Alexander Sims
Daniel Juncadella
4
Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller
Corvette Z06 Gt3.R
Tommy Milner
Nicky Catsburg
Nico Varrone
9
Pfaff Motorsports
Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
Andrea Caldarelli
Marco Mapelli
James Hinchcliffe
14
Vasser Sullivan Racing
Lexus RC F GT3
Ben Barnicoat
Aaron Telitz
Kyle Kirkwood
20
Proton Competition
Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
Claudio Schiavoni
Matteo Cressoni
Richard Lietz
48
Paul Miller Racing
BMW M4 GT3 EVO
Maxx Hesse
Dan Harper
Jesse Krohnn
64
Ford Multimatic Motorsports
Ford Mustang GT3
Mike Rockenfeller
Sebastian Priaulx
Ben Barker
65
Ford Multimatic Motorsports
Ford Mustang GT3
Christoper Mies
Frederic Vervisch
Dennis Olsen
77
AO Racing
Porsche 911 GT3 R (922)
Laurin Heinrich
Kalus Bachler
Alessio Picariello
81
DragonSpeed
Ferrari 296 GT3
Albert Costa
Davide Rigon
Giacomo Altoe
GTD
12
Vasser Sullivan Racing
Lexus RC F GT3
Jack Hawksworth
Parker Thompson
Frankie Montecalvo
13
AWA
Corvette Z06 GT3.R
Orey Fidani
Matthew Bell
Lars Kern
19
Van der Steur Racing
Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo
Rory van der Steur
Valentin Hasse-Clot
Anthony Mcintosh
21
AF Corse
Ferrari 296 GT3
Simon Mann
Lilou Wadoux
Alessandro Pier Guidi
021
Triarsi Competizione
Ferrari 296 GT3
Sheena Monk
Stevan McAleer
Mike Skeen
023
Triarsi Competizione
Ferrari 296 GT3
Onofrio Triarsi
Charles Scardina
Alessio Rovera
27
Heart of Racing Team
Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo
Tom Gamble
Casper Stevenson
Zacharie Robichon
32
Korthoff Competition
Mercedes-AMG GT3
Seth Lucas
Kenton Koch
Maximilian Goetz
34
Conquest Racing
Ferrari 296 GT3
Manny Franco
Daniel Serra
Cedric Sbirrazzuoli
36
DXDT Racing
Corvette Z06 GT3.R
Salih Yoluc
Alex Udell
Charlie Eastwood
45
Wayne Taylor Racing
Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
Danny Formal
Trent Hindman
Graham Doyle
47
Cetilar Racing
Ferrari 296 GT3
Lorenzo Patrese
Giorgio Sernagiotto
Antonio Fuoco
57
Winward Racing
Mercedes-AMG GT3
Russell Ward
Philip Ellis
Indy Dontje
66
Gradient Racing
Ford Mustang GT3
Joey Hand
Till Bechtolsheimer
Tatiana Calderon
70
Inception Racing
Ferrari 296 GT3
Brendan Iribe
Frederik Schandorff
Ollie Millroy
78
Forte Racing
Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
Misha Goikhberg
Mario Farnbacher
Parker Kligerman
80
Lone Star Racing
Mercedes-AMG GT3
Dan Knox
Eric Filgueiras
Scott Andrews
83
Iron Dames
Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
Sarah Bovy
Rahel Frey
Michelle Gatting
96
Turner Motorsport
BMW M4 GT3 EVO
Patrick Gallagher
Robby Foley
Jake Walker
120
Wright Motorsports
Porsche 911 GT3 R (922)
Adam Adelson
Elliott Skeer
Tom Sargent