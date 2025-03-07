IMSA: The full entry list for 2025 Sebring 12 Hours

A total of 56 cars will contest the 73rd running of the Sebring 12 Hours, split between 13 GTP, 12 LMP2, 11 GTD Pro and 20 GTD entries.

The Florida race will mark the IMSA debut of Aston Martin’s new Valkyrie, which will also become the first LMH car to compete in the GTP class.

Six manufacturers will fight for outright honours, with Aston Martin joined by Porsche, Cadillac, BMW, Acura and Lamborghini.

Honda sportscar brand Acura is the reigning Sebring winner, with Louis Deletraz, Jordan Taylor and Colton Herta having won last year’s race in Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti’s #40 ARX-06.

Wayne Taylor Racing has since joined forces with Cadillac, while Acura is now represented by the returning Meyer Shank Racing team.