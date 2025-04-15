Porsche to introduce evo-spec 911 GT3 R in 2026

Porsche has announced that it will introduce an updated version of its GT3 contender in 2026.

The Type-992 Porsche 911 GT3 3 made its competitive debut in 2023 and has gone on to achieve immense success in a wide variety of championships, winning class titles in the WEC and IMSA and the overall championships in the DTM.

After three seasons, the 911 GT3 will undergo a mid-cycle refresh next year, with the updates focused mainly improving the drivability of the car.

Porsche said it has modified aerodynamic components to reduce pitch sensitivity, improving the front-end behaviour of the car under both braking and acceleration.

Further refinements have been made to the steering system and the software powering the car.

As part of the development programme, Porsche will run the evo-spec 911 in racing conditions for the first time in this weekend’s Michelin 12H Spa-Francorchamps, a round of the Creventic’s 24 Hour Series.

The car will be entered by customer team Herberth Motorsport, with reigning IMSA GTD Pro Champion Laurin Heinrich and fellow Germans Ralf Bohn and Alfred Renauer sharing the driving duties in the round-the-clock enduro.

Porsche 911 GT3 Evo © Porsche

"The Creventic Series offers the ideal environment for such an important test. The competition features numerous privateer teams racing at a high level, there's a lot of track time, and the Spa-Francorchamps circuit poses a formidable challenge for both drivers and machines," says Sebastian Golz, Project Manager Porsche 911 GT3 R.

"As a long-time Porsche customer team, Herberth Motorsport can provide valuable feedback on vehicle handling, serviceability, ergonomics, and operational functions. We're also eager to hear the drivers' impressions."

The refreshed 911 will be made available to customers ahead of the 2026 season.