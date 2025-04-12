Smiling Valentino Rossi jokes about love for Yamaha M1

Valentino Rossi takes part in a fun question-and-answer session.

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha
Valentino Rossi, Yamaha
© XPB Images

MotoGP-to-sportscar-racing convert Valentino Rossi has cheekily said that his favourite race car is the Yamaha M1.

In a round of rapid-fire questions with the World Endurance Championship, current BMW factory driver Rossi was asked to name his favourite car of all time.

Over the decades, the Italian got to sample a wide variety of four-wheel machinery, including Ferrari Formula 1 cars from the mid-2000s and a Mercedes-AMG DTM car. More recently, he tested the BMW M Hybrid V8 LMDh prototype at the Bahrain International Circuit in November, 2024.

However, in response to that question on the WEC’s ‘Go the Distance Challenge’, the 46-year-old simply replied “Motorbike, Yamaha M1”.

The M1 was, of course, the bike with which Rossi won four of his seven premier class titles. 

He first joined Yamaha in 2004 and spent the remainder of his MotoGP career with the Iwata-based brand, barring an ill-fated two-year stint with Ducati in the early 2010s.

During his time with Yamaha, there were often whispers about Rossi switching to other forms of motorsport, including potentially joining F1, but it was only after he retired from MotoGP in 2021 that he transitioned to sportscar racing.

While Rossi will always be remembered for his success in MotoGP, the Italian stated that his career goal at the moment is to “win at the WEC”

The Italian is currently in the midst of his sophomore campaign in the WEC’s LMGT3 division with the BMW-affiliated WRT team.

Sharing WRT’s #46 BMW M4 GT3 with Kelvin van der Linde and Ahmad Al Marthy as the designated silver-rated driver in the line-up, he finished just outside the points in 11th in last month's Qatar season opener.

Rossi also said the most fun part about his job is “driving or riding”.

Read More

Latest News

F1 News
16m ago
Yuki Tsunoda frustrated by Red Bull “miscommunication” after “messy” day in Bahrain
Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull
WSBK
34m ago
2025 Dutch WorldSBK: Superpole LIVE UPDATES
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Dutch WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
37m ago
Andrea Locatelli “quite happy” with Yamaha WorldSBK performance, targets Assen podium
Andrea Locatelli, 2025 Dutch WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
56m ago
Jack Miller explains Qatar crashes: “A bit too greedy, full commitment”
Jack Miller
MotoGP News
58m ago
How to watch 2025 Qatar MotoGP qualifying and sprint race today: Live stream here
Fabio Quartararo

More News

F1 News
58m ago
How to watch 2025 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix qualifying today: Live stream for free
Lando Norris
F1 News
1h ago
Lando Norris hits back at Red Bull: They should do a better job than complaining about things
Lando Norris
F1 News
2h ago
Fernando Alonso explains bizarre steering wheel detachment issue in Bahrain F1 practice
Aston Martin
WSBK Results
2h ago
2025 Dutch WorldSBK: FP3 Results
Andrea Locatelli, 2025 Dutch WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
2h ago
Mercedes can be “next best” to McLaren in Bahrain GP, reckons George Russell
George Russell, Mercedes