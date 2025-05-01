Porsche takes BoP hit for Laguna Seca IMSA round

The performance of the Porsche 963 LMDh has been pegged back for this month’s IMSA SportsCar Championship round at Laguna Seca.

Following three consecutive victories at the start of the season, Porsche has been hit with a 11kW or 14.7hp decrease in maximum Stage 1 power as per the latest Balance of Performance bulletin issued for the GTP class on Wednesday.

The minimum weight for the Multimatic-based 963 remains at 1049kg, excluding driver and fuel, while the second stage power output has been marginally increased by 0.5 per cent.

Compared to 2024, Porsche has to do with a 26kW (35hp) reduction in stage-one power and a four kilogram increase in weight for the Course de Monterey.

The BoP change impacts both the factory Penske squad and the customer JDC-Miller team.

BMW, which took pole position at Daytona, Sebring and Laguna Seca, has had its minimum weight increased by 6kg and stage-two power output decreased by 2.7 per cent.

This has been partially compensated by an increase in stage-one power of 5kw (6.7bhp).

Meanwhile, both Acura and newcomer Aston Martin have received eight kilogram weight reductions compared to the previous round at Long Beach.

They have also been boosted by a 7kW and 13kW increase in power respectively below 190km/h.

Cadillac’s minimum weight has been slightly increased by 3kg, but its maximum power has been increased by 1kW for stage one.

The V-Series, however, will be the heaviest car on the grid at 1059kg, while the Aston Martin Valkyrie will be the lightest at 1030kg.

The BMW M Hybrid V8 will be the most powerful car in the GTP class at 515kW (690hp), while the Porsche will only be able to produce 485kW (650kW) under the BoP.

The fourth round of the IMSA season will take place at Laguna Seca on 11 May, the same weekend as the World Endurance Championship’s visit to Spa-Francorchamps.