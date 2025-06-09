Peugeot admits it is “lacking performance” after tough test day

Loic Duval on Peugeot's chances after a tough test day at Le Mans.

Peugeot 9X8
Peugeot 9X8
© XPB Images

Loic Duval has conceded that Peugeot is “lacking performance” heading into this week’s Le Mans 24 Hours.

Duval made that comment after a difficult outing for Peugeot in the traditional Le Mans test on Sunday, where the two 9X8s finished 19th and 21st among 21 cars in the Hypercar class.

More concerningly, both cars were over three seconds slower than the chart-setting #8 Toyota GR010 Hybrid, which topped the session in the hands of Brendon Hartley.

The poor showing continues a disappointing run of form for the French manufacturer in the 2025 World Endurance Championship, where its factory team has yet to finish higher than ninth across the opening three rounds.

Although Peugeot will have further opportunities to hone the car in practice on Wednesday and Thursday, Duval gave a bleak outlook about Peugeot’s prospects for the 93rd running of Le Mans.

“The track was quite good from the start, with decent grip,” said Duval, who won Le Mans outright with Audi in 2013.

“We went through our planned test program with different slick tires and various car setups. We also did long runs and completed the number of stints we aimed for on a single set of tires to prepare for the race. 

“The car has a good balance, but we’re still lacking performance. It’s up to us to extract the most from our package.”

Mikkel Jensen, who shares the #93 car with Paul di Resta and Jean-Eric Vergne, was more optimistic about Peugeot’s chances, saying “The track has changed slightly compared to last year, especially the entrance to the Porsche Curves which is now less bumpy and therefore faster, and the exit of Tertre Rouge which has smoother tarmac.

“We can now run the car a bit lower, which improves its behavior across the entire circuit. The engineers will now analyze the data for Wednesday.”

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP Results
08/07/25
2025 Aragon MotoGP, MotorLand - Race Results
Marc Marquez, 2025 Aragon MotoGP
F1 Feature
9m ago
Five drivers who could replace Max Verstappen if he cops F1 ban
Max Verstappen is one point away from a ban
BSB News
16m ago
Oli Bayliss, son of Troy Bayliss, to debut in British Supersport
Oli Bayliss
Le Mans News
35m ago
Aston Martin unveils Valkyrie LM track car based on Le Mans racer
Aston Martin Valkyrie LM
Le Mans News
50m ago
Le Mans 24 Hours’ new Hyperpole qualifying format explained
Le Mans 24 Hours

More News

Le Mans News
54m ago
2025 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full
Le Mans group photo
MotoGP News
1h ago
Pedro Acosta hails “gentleman” Pecco Bagnaia after “unbelievable” duel
Pecco Bagnaia, Pedro Acosta, 2025 Aragon MotoGP
MotoGP Results
1h ago
2025 Official Aragon MotoGP Test - Results
Marc Marquez, 2025 Aragon MotoGP
MotoGP News
1h ago
Explained: Going slow led to ‘wasteful’ Brad Binder crash in Aragon MotoGP
Brad Binder, KTM Factory Racing, 2025 Aragon MotoGP
Le Mans News
1h ago
Peugeot admits it is “lacking performance” after tough test day
Peugeot 9X8