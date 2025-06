2025 24 Hours of Le Mans: Full Thursday practice and Hyperpole results

The 2025 24 Hours of Le Mans continued on Thursday 12 June, with a three-hour FP3 session beginning the action ahead of Hyperpole and FP4.

The three-hour FP3 session was topped by the No.5 Porsche Penske Motorsport entry of Julien Andlauer, Michael Christensen and Mathieu Jaminet with a 3m24.717s.

In LMP2, the No.29 TDS Racing car of Rodrigo Sales, Mathias Beche and Clement Novalak led the class with a 3m36.827s.

In LMGT3, top honours went to the No.27 Heart of Racing Team Aston Martin of Ian James, Mattia Drudi and Zach Robichon with a 3m55.897s.

2025 24 Hours of Le Mans: Full FP3 results