What is the situation with Ferrari’s WEC Hypercar driver line-up for 2026?

Ferrari’s sportscar boss Antonello Coletta says the marque will discuss its 2026 World Endurance Championship line-up now Le Mans is over, but suggests there will be no change in 2026.

The Scuderia has maintained the same line-up across its factory No.50 and No.51 cars since it returned to the top class of the WEC in 2023.

At present, Miguel Molina, Nicklas Nielsen and Antonio Fuoco drive the No.50 499P, while Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado and Antonio Giovinazzi command the No.51 car.

Both cars have won the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2023 and 2024, while they have shared three of the first four victories in WEC this season.

The fourth round at Le Mans was won by the No.83 AF Corse customer car, while the No.51 was third and the No.50 fourth before it was disqualified on technical grounds.

The WEC driver market is set to become more active over the next couple of years, as Genesis joins the Hypercar field in 2026, while McLaren and Ford will step up in 2027.

Ferrari’s drivers will likely be in-demand names, but Coletta suggests the same line-ups across its factory cars will remain next year.

“Well, I believe it is a bit too early for a simple reason: we never talk about the following season before the end of Le Mans,” he said during the 2025 running of the iconic endurance event.

“Le Mans is kind of the U-turn of the season and there are drivers that have a multi-year contract, others are being renewed.

“So, after the 24 Hours of Le Mans, as is our practice when there are agreements to be renewed, we sit at the table and find the best solution for everyone.

“I can just restate that at the moment there is no intention to change anybody. So, I hope we can keep the same team even for the next seasons.”

He added: “As far as we are concerned, stability is fundamental for the drivers and for the teams.

“The question was about the stability of the same team over the last races: of course, stability has always been there and will be there. We have six drivers, it’s a big number.

“They have a fundamental role, but with them we have built a relationship that has been on for many seasons. With our drivers, they also have other GT activities, other Ferrari activities.

“We believe a lot in this. We believe in the strength of the team and in mutual collaboration between drivers, technicians and the rest of the team.

“So, as I said, I see that this is a hot topic among all the experts. For us, the stability of drivers that is truly fundamental. It is one of the pillars on which we carry out our sportscar activities.

“That doesn’t mean we will never change, but for now we are extremely happy with the drivers that we have and I believe that the two victories of the Le Mans team both can step on the highest step on the podium, and the results that we got from both teams is really the proof that we have six drivers who are extremely important and extremely reliable.

“This can make us really proud and happy with the choices we have made.”