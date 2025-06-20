Porsche raises €600,000 for charity at 2025 24 Hours of Le Mans

Porsche has donated €600,000 to two non-profits that help critically ill children worldwide as part of its Racing For Charity scheme run during the 2025 24 Hours of Le Mans.

The German manufacturer has operated the initiative since 2023, for which it received the Sustainability Endurance Award from Le Mans organisers the ACO in two of the last three years.

During the 2025 24 Hours of Le Mans, Porsche donated €500 for every lap completed by one of its factory Hypercars run by the Penske Motorsport outfit.

In total, the three factory Hypercars completed 1159 laps across the 24-hour endurance event, raising €579,500 - which Porsche has rounded up to €600,000.

The money will be split between Interplast Germany e.V. and Kinderherzen retten e.V.

The former provides humanitarian plastic surgery to children with severe injuries, while the latter carries out life-changing heart surgery on kids from countries with underserved medical systems.

Porsche came away from the 2025 24 Hours of Le Mans with a second-place finish outright courtesy of the No.6 car driven by Kevin Estre, Laurens Vanthoor and Matt Campbell.

That car came from the back of the Hypercar grid after it was thrown out of qualifying due to a weight limit infringement.

A rapid final stint from Estre last Sunday saw the No.6 end up just 14.084 seconds from the race winning No.83 AF Corse Ferrari of Robert Kubica, Yifei Ye and Phil Hanson.

Following the race, however, Estre felt that the narrow gap to the leading car wasn’t wholly representative of how much pace the Ferrari had over Porsche.

The No.5 PPM entry of Julien Andlauer, Michael Christensen and Mathieu Jaminet was a lap down in sixth, while the No.4 of Felipe Nasr, Nick Tandy and Pascal Wehrlein was eighth.

The customer Proton Competition-entered 963 of Neel Jani, Nicolas Pino and Nico Varrone was four laps down at the chequered flag in 13th.

Porsche won the LMGT3 class at Le Mans with the No.92 Manthey Racing customer entry of Ryan Hardwick, Ricardo Pera and Richard Lietz.

That victory marked Lietz’s sixth at Le Mans, having taken class honours in 2007, 2010, 2013, 2022 and 2024.