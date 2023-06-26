Explained: The Pedro Acosta long lap penalty controversy

Pedro Acosta, Moto2 race, Dutch MotoGP, 25 June

TV images looked to show Pedro Acosta running outside of the white line during his Long Lap penalty in Sunday's Dutch Moto2 Grand Prix.

It therefore appeared that Acosta would need to serve the penalty again.

But subsequent CCTV footage released by the FIM Stewards on MotoGP.com, see tweet below, "provided no positive proof the number 37 touched that decisive green."

Acosta was thus free to finish in third place and is now just 8 points behind title leader Tony Arbolino.

 