Explained: The Pedro Acosta long lap penalty controversy
TV images looked to show Pedro Acosta running outside of the white line during his Long Lap penalty in Sunday's Dutch Moto2 Grand Prix.
It therefore appeared that Acosta would need to serve the penalty again.
But subsequent CCTV footage released by the FIM Stewards on MotoGP.com, see tweet below, "provided no positive proof the number 37 touched that decisive green."
Acosta was thus free to finish in third place and is now just 8 points behind title leader Tony Arbolino.
Here's the reason why @37_pedroacosta didn't have to repeat the LLP— MotoGP™ (@MotoGP) June 25, 2023
Check out the CCTV footage that provided no proof that Pedro touched the green #DutchGP | https://t.co/pUkoAs6udj
