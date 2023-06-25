Jake Dixon’s tear-jerking response to his first-ever Moto2 victory

The Brit showed gratitude to each of his parents and mentioned his unwell grandparent in a heart-warming response to his greatest moment on two wheels.

Appropriately, it tees us a homecoming at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone next month.

“No words,” he told BT. “I’m speechless. I’ve got no emotion, I don’t know what’s going on.

“Can you believe it?

“Anybody out there, from the UK, who feels like it’s never going to come? Literally never, ever stop believing.

“I’m a kid who came from Dover who had nothing.

“My dad gave me everything to achieve my goals.

“Finally, I’ve won, I’ve got here.

“I bided my time, like the team said, I got into the lead but then made a false neutral and made it hard for myself. But determination wins over everything.”

His friend Fabio Quartararo added: “I knew it! I am so happy for him and for his wife.

“It’s really great for him. This is just the first one.”

BT’s Sylvain Guintoli said about Dixon: “We know his character, he has that flamboyance. There’s nothing better than a happy Jake, he gave us a real treat.

“We all knew it was coming but when you finally stamp that win, after all the hard work, it is so nice.

“We all had a moment watching the images.

“It is the work of resilience, never letting go, always going to work. He’s always on a bike trying to perfect himself.

“He’s super fit, trying to keep his weight down.

“He worked at the victory, visualised it.”