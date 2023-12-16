Sean Dylan Kelly returns to MotoAmerica

Kelly moved to grand prix, via a seat at the American Racing team, on the back of title glory in the 2021 MotoAmerica Supersport championship, when he also moved to equal second on the all-time MotoAmerica Supersport win list with 19 victories.

But SDK only featured in the points twice during his rookie Moto2 campaign and, after a best of 16th place during the opening eight rounds of this year, stepped back to undergo arm pump surgery.

Kelly subsequently lost his American Racing seat to Marcos Ramirez but returned to make five more appearances with Forward Racing, claiming 15th in India.

The Floridian, 21, will now make a fresh start in Superbikes, riding BMW M1000RRs for the TopPro Racing team in MotoAmerica.

“I’m excited to race in front of all the fans in the United States again,” said Kelly. “I’ve seen so much success in the MotoAmerica paddock, and I look forward to achieving that success again and connecting with friends I haven’t seen over the past two seasons.

“I can’t thank team owners Alex Arango and Agustin Sierra enough for this opportunity and I’m excited for the first test aboard my BMW M1000RR Superbike.”

The 2024 MotoAmerica season will begin on March 7-9 at the Daytona 200, before the first round of the Steel Commander Superbike Championship is held at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta on April 19-21.