Moto2: Fibula fracture, surgery for Aron Canet

"We are hopeful that he will be back for Le Mans in two weeks’ time"

Aron Canet, Moto2, Spanish MotoGP, 26 April
Aron Canet’s Moto2 title hopes have suffered a major setback after the Spaniard sustained a fractured left fibula in a heavy accident at Turn 8 during Friday’s opening practice for his home round at Jerez.

Canet, propelled into early title contention with a long-awaited debut Moto2 win at Portimao, is currently fourth in the world championship.

The 24-year-old travelled to Barcelona on Friday evening and is set to undergo surgery at the Hospital Universitari Dexeus on Saturday.

“This is an unfortunate setback after an amazing start to the world championship campaign for Aron,” said Fantic team manager and former grand prix racer Roberto Locatelli.

“We are all thinking of him as he is on his way to Barcelona where he will have surgery on Saturday.

“We can’t wait to have him with us again. Of course, we have to wait and see how the recovery evolves but we are hopeful that he will be back for Le Mans in two weeks’ time.”

Fantic Racing will be on track with Xavier Cardelus for the remainder of the Jerez weekend.

