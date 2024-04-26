2024 Spanish Moto2 Grand Prix, Jerez - Friday Practice Results

Friday Practice results from the 2024 Spanish Moto2 Grand Prix at Jerez, with Joe Roberts finishing the day on top.

2024 Moto2 Jerez  - Practice (2) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Joe RobertsUSAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)1m 40.664s
2Fermin AldeguerSPABeta Tools Speed Up (Boscoscuro)+0.234s
3Sergio GarciaSPAMT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)+0.267s
4Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.300s
5Ai OguraJPNMT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)+0.329s
6Manuel GonzalezSPAQJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex)+0.335s
7Zonta van den GoorberghNEDRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+0.471s
8Alonso LopezSPABeta Tools Speed Up (Boscoscuro)+0.551s
9Albert ArenasSPAQJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex)+0.601s
10Izan GuevaraSPACFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)+0.691s
11Jake DixonGBRCFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)+0.765s
12Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+0.817s
13Filip SalacCZEElf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)+0.855s
14Barry BaltusBELRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+0.859s
15Jeremy AlcobaSPAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)+0.865s
16Senna AgiusAUSLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)+0.911s
17Diogo MoreiraBRAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+0.927s
18Ayumu SasakiJPNYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)+1.014s
19Celestino ViettiITARed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+1.039s
20Aron CanetSPAFantic Racing (Kalex)+1.057s
21Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika GAS UP Team (Kalex)+1.094s
22Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)+1.135s
23Jaume MasiaSPAPertamina Mandalika GAS UP Team (Kalex)+1.174s
24Dennis FoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+1.440s
25Mario AjiINAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+1.653s
26Alex EscrigSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+1.666s
27Deniz OncuTURRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+1.804s
28Darryn BinderRSALiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)+1.815s
29Matteo FerrariITAQJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex)+1.868s
30Xavi CardelusANDFantic Racing (Kalex)+1.997s
31Jorge NavarroSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+2.388s
32Xavier ArtigasSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+2.925s

Joe Roberts picked up the pace in the afternoon practice session to finish Friday on top after Moto2 practice for the Spanish Grand Prix at Jerez, round four of the championship.

The American Racing rider, along with most of the title hopefuls used the second session to ride up the timesheets to lead the way with a best of 1m 40.664s moving the Californian from eleventh at the time to top the timesheets on his Kalex and close in on the Moto2 lap record.

Second went to Fermin Aldeguer, the Beta Tools Speed Up rider coming within just 0.234s of setting the best time.

Championship leader Sergio Garcia was also headed in the right direction, claiming third for MT Helmets - MSI, also a Boscoscuro rider.

Marcos Ramirez saw his teammate lead the way, a true home rider from Jerez he was out to impress, moving into the mix early in the session and improving to hold fourth.

 

Ai Ogura was Also heading in the right direction, 13th after the first practice, he rose to fifth for Idemitsu Honda Team Asia.

Manuel Gonzalez was near the top of the times for much of the session on his way to sixth for Gresini.

Zonta van den Goorbergh got in an early banker lap, which lead the way for a while until the first pit runs sere completed. That time saw him to seventh for RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP.

Alonso Lopez and Chantra battled it out top the timesheets in the first free practice, with the Spaniard coming out on top. Neither could quite match that back on track with Alonso the best of the pair in eighth.

Albert Arenas (QJMotor Gresini) and Izan Guevara ( CF Moto Aspar) completed the top ten, with Jake Dixon just out behind his team-mate in eleventh.

Chantra wasn’t the only under-performing rider to attempt give their season a kickstart in Andalusia only to slip back later.FP1 was a chance for several riders who have been off the pace lately to shine.

Celestino Vietti found his way into the top four for Red Bull KTM Ajo but later was 19th, while Barry Baltus, who was second in the opening race but outside the top ten for the next two, was back towards the sharp end in seventh but went backwards to 14th.

Ayumu Sasaki (18th) was back in action following a double arm pump surgery. The Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team rider was passed fit on Thursday .

Tony Arbolino finished the first practice in 21st and continued to struggle in the second for 22nd.

There were several fallers in the second session. Aron Canet (20th) needed a stretcher, but was seen sitting checking his injuries. It was later confirmed he was out, sustaining a broken ankle in his fall.

Somkiat Chantra hit the gravel as he tried to recreate his form from the first session, with Barry Baltus suffering a similar slide off hindering their progress.

Jaume Masia (23rd) was the first to fall at turn one.

The class has two extra riders in Jerez, with wildcard rides for Matteo Ferrari (29th)taking the Gresini team to three, and Jorge Navarro (31st), who saw his Forward Racing bike refuse to run in the first free practice session.

2024 Moto2 Jerez - Practice (1) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Alonso LopezSPABeta Tools Speed Up (Boscoscuro)1m 40.797s
2Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+0.120s
3Manuel GonzalezSPAQJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex)+0.242s
4Celestino ViettiITARed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+0.312s
5Fermin AldeguerSPABeta Tools Speed Up (Boscoscuro)+0.351s
6Joe RobertsUSAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.395s
7Barry BaltusBELRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+0.477s
8Sergio GarciaSPAMT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)+0.511s
9Zonta van den GoorberghNEDRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+0.530s
10Aron CanetSPAFantic Racing (Kalex)0.574s
11Izan GuevaraSPACFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)+0.588s
12Filip SalacCZEElf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)+0.588s
13Ai OguraJPNMT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)+0.654s
14Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.657s
15Jaume MasiaSPAPertamina Mandalika GAS UP Team (Kalex)+0.691s
16Deniz OncuTURRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+0.745s
17Jeremy AlcobaSPAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)+0.862s
18Jake DixonGBRCFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)+0.930s
19Albert ArenasSPAQJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex)+0.974s
20Senna AgiusAUSLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)+1.064s
21Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)+1.163s
22Dennis FoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+1.166s
23Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika GAS UP Team (Kalex)+1.406s
24Darryn BinderRSALiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)+1.525s
25Mario AjiINAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+1.559s
26Diogo MoreiraBRAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+1.741s
27Matteo FerrariITAQJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex)+2.006s
28Xavi CardelusANDFantic Racing (Kalex)+2.126s
29Ayumu SasakiJPNYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)+2.165s
30Alex EscrigSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+2.423s
31Xavier ArtigasSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+3.064s
32Jorge NavarroSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)No Time

 

 

