2024 Spanish Moto2 Grand Prix, Jerez - Friday Practice Results

2024 Moto2 Jerez - Practice (2) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Joe Roberts USA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 40.664s 2 Fermin Aldeguer SPA Beta Tools Speed Up (Boscoscuro) +0.234s 3 Sergio Garcia SPA MT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro) +0.267s 4 Marcos Ramirez SPA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +0.300s 5 Ai Ogura JPN MT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro) +0.329s 6 Manuel Gonzalez SPA QJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex) +0.335s 7 Zonta van den Goorbergh NED RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) +0.471s 8 Alonso Lopez SPA Beta Tools Speed Up (Boscoscuro) +0.551s 9 Albert Arenas SPA QJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex) +0.601s 10 Izan Guevara SPA CFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex) +0.691s 11 Jake Dixon GBR CFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex) +0.765s 12 Somkiat Chantra THA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +0.817s 13 Filip Salac CZE Elf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex) +0.855s 14 Barry Baltus BEL RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) +0.859s 15 Jeremy Alcoba SPA Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex) +0.865s 16 Senna Agius AUS Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) +0.911s 17 Diogo Moreira BRA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +0.927s 18 Ayumu Sasaki JPN Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex) +1.014s 19 Celestino Vietti ITA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +1.039s 20 Aron Canet SPA Fantic Racing (Kalex) +1.057s 21 Bo Bendsneyder NED Pertamina Mandalika GAS UP Team (Kalex) +1.094s 22 Tony Arbolino ITA Elf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex) +1.135s 23 Jaume Masia SPA Pertamina Mandalika GAS UP Team (Kalex) +1.174s 24 Dennis Foggia ITA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +1.440s 25 Mario Aji INA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +1.653s 26 Alex Escrig SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) +1.666s 27 Deniz Oncu TUR Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +1.804s 28 Darryn Binder RSA Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) +1.815s 29 Matteo Ferrari ITA QJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex) +1.868s 30 Xavi Cardelus AND Fantic Racing (Kalex) +1.997s 31 Jorge Navarro SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) +2.388s 32 Xavier Artigas SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) +2.925s

Joe Roberts picked up the pace in the afternoon practice session to finish Friday on top after Moto2 practice for the Spanish Grand Prix at Jerez, round four of the championship.

The American Racing rider, along with most of the title hopefuls used the second session to ride up the timesheets to lead the way with a best of 1m 40.664s moving the Californian from eleventh at the time to top the timesheets on his Kalex and close in on the Moto2 lap record.

Second went to Fermin Aldeguer, the Beta Tools Speed Up rider coming within just 0.234s of setting the best time.

Championship leader Sergio Garcia was also headed in the right direction, claiming third for MT Helmets - MSI, also a Boscoscuro rider.

Marcos Ramirez saw his teammate lead the way, a true home rider from Jerez he was out to impress, moving into the mix early in the session and improving to hold fourth.

Ai Ogura was Also heading in the right direction, 13th after the first practice, he rose to fifth for Idemitsu Honda Team Asia.

Manuel Gonzalez was near the top of the times for much of the session on his way to sixth for Gresini.

Zonta van den Goorbergh got in an early banker lap, which lead the way for a while until the first pit runs sere completed. That time saw him to seventh for RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP.

Alonso Lopez and Chantra battled it out top the timesheets in the first free practice, with the Spaniard coming out on top. Neither could quite match that back on track with Alonso the best of the pair in eighth.

Albert Arenas (QJMotor Gresini) and Izan Guevara ( CF Moto Aspar) completed the top ten, with Jake Dixon just out behind his team-mate in eleventh.

Chantra wasn’t the only under-performing rider to attempt give their season a kickstart in Andalusia only to slip back later.FP1 was a chance for several riders who have been off the pace lately to shine.

Celestino Vietti found his way into the top four for Red Bull KTM Ajo but later was 19th, while Barry Baltus, who was second in the opening race but outside the top ten for the next two, was back towards the sharp end in seventh but went backwards to 14th.

Ayumu Sasaki (18th) was back in action following a double arm pump surgery. The Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team rider was passed fit on Thursday .

Tony Arbolino finished the first practice in 21st and continued to struggle in the second for 22nd.

There were several fallers in the second session. Aron Canet (20th) needed a stretcher, but was seen sitting checking his injuries. It was later confirmed he was out, sustaining a broken ankle in his fall.

Somkiat Chantra hit the gravel as he tried to recreate his form from the first session, with Barry Baltus suffering a similar slide off hindering their progress.

Jaume Masia (23rd) was the first to fall at turn one.

The class has two extra riders in Jerez, with wildcard rides for Matteo Ferrari (29th)taking the Gresini team to three, and Jorge Navarro (31st), who saw his Forward Racing bike refuse to run in the first free practice session.