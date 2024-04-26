2024 Spanish Moto2 Grand Prix, Jerez - Friday Practice Results
Friday Practice results from the 2024 Spanish Moto2 Grand Prix at Jerez, with Joe Roberts finishing the day on top.
|2024 Moto2 Jerez - Practice (2) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|1m 40.664s
|2
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|Beta Tools Speed Up (Boscoscuro)
|+0.234s
|3
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|MT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)
|+0.267s
|4
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.300s
|5
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|MT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)
|+0.329s
|6
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex)
|+0.335s
|7
|Zonta van den Goorbergh
|NED
|RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)
|+0.471s
|8
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Beta Tools Speed Up (Boscoscuro)
|+0.551s
|9
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex)
|+0.601s
|10
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|CFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+0.691s
|11
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|CFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+0.765s
|12
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|+0.817s
|13
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|Elf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)
|+0.855s
|14
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)
|+0.859s
|15
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)
|+0.865s
|16
|Senna Agius
|AUS
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)
|+0.911s
|17
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.927s
|18
|Ayumu Sasaki
|JPN
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)
|+1.014s
|19
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+1.039s
|20
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Fantic Racing (Kalex)
|+1.057s
|21
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika GAS UP Team (Kalex)
|+1.094s
|22
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)
|+1.135s
|23
|Jaume Masia
|SPA
|Pertamina Mandalika GAS UP Team (Kalex)
|+1.174s
|24
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+1.440s
|25
|Mario Aji
|INA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|+1.653s
|26
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)
|+1.666s
|27
|Deniz Oncu
|TUR
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+1.804s
|28
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)
|+1.815s
|29
|Matteo Ferrari
|ITA
|QJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex)
|+1.868s
|30
|Xavi Cardelus
|AND
|Fantic Racing (Kalex)
|+1.997s
|31
|Jorge Navarro
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)
|+2.388s
|32
|Xavier Artigas
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)
|+2.925s
Joe Roberts picked up the pace in the afternoon practice session to finish Friday on top after Moto2 practice for the Spanish Grand Prix at Jerez, round four of the championship.
The American Racing rider, along with most of the title hopefuls used the second session to ride up the timesheets to lead the way with a best of 1m 40.664s moving the Californian from eleventh at the time to top the timesheets on his Kalex and close in on the Moto2 lap record.
Second went to Fermin Aldeguer, the Beta Tools Speed Up rider coming within just 0.234s of setting the best time.
Championship leader Sergio Garcia was also headed in the right direction, claiming third for MT Helmets - MSI, also a Boscoscuro rider.
Marcos Ramirez saw his teammate lead the way, a true home rider from Jerez he was out to impress, moving into the mix early in the session and improving to hold fourth.
Ai Ogura was Also heading in the right direction, 13th after the first practice, he rose to fifth for Idemitsu Honda Team Asia.
Manuel Gonzalez was near the top of the times for much of the session on his way to sixth for Gresini.
Zonta van den Goorbergh got in an early banker lap, which lead the way for a while until the first pit runs sere completed. That time saw him to seventh for RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP.
Alonso Lopez and Chantra battled it out top the timesheets in the first free practice, with the Spaniard coming out on top. Neither could quite match that back on track with Alonso the best of the pair in eighth.
Albert Arenas (QJMotor Gresini) and Izan Guevara ( CF Moto Aspar) completed the top ten, with Jake Dixon just out behind his team-mate in eleventh.
Chantra wasn’t the only under-performing rider to attempt give their season a kickstart in Andalusia only to slip back later.FP1 was a chance for several riders who have been off the pace lately to shine.
Celestino Vietti found his way into the top four for Red Bull KTM Ajo but later was 19th, while Barry Baltus, who was second in the opening race but outside the top ten for the next two, was back towards the sharp end in seventh but went backwards to 14th.
Ayumu Sasaki (18th) was back in action following a double arm pump surgery. The Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team rider was passed fit on Thursday .
Tony Arbolino finished the first practice in 21st and continued to struggle in the second for 22nd.
There were several fallers in the second session. Aron Canet (20th) needed a stretcher, but was seen sitting checking his injuries. It was later confirmed he was out, sustaining a broken ankle in his fall.
Somkiat Chantra hit the gravel as he tried to recreate his form from the first session, with Barry Baltus suffering a similar slide off hindering their progress.
Jaume Masia (23rd) was the first to fall at turn one.
The class has two extra riders in Jerez, with wildcard rides for Matteo Ferrari (29th)taking the Gresini team to three, and Jorge Navarro (31st), who saw his Forward Racing bike refuse to run in the first free practice session.
|2024 Moto2 Jerez - Practice (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Beta Tools Speed Up (Boscoscuro)
|1m 40.797s
|2
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|+0.120s
|3
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex)
|+0.242s
|4
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+0.312s
|5
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|Beta Tools Speed Up (Boscoscuro)
|+0.351s
|6
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.395s
|7
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)
|+0.477s
|8
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|MT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)
|+0.511s
|9
|Zonta van den Goorbergh
|NED
|RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)
|+0.530s
|10
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Fantic Racing (Kalex)
|0.574s
|11
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|CFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+0.588s
|12
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|Elf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)
|+0.588s
|13
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|MT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)
|+0.654s
|14
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.657s
|15
|Jaume Masia
|SPA
|Pertamina Mandalika GAS UP Team (Kalex)
|+0.691s
|16
|Deniz Oncu
|TUR
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+0.745s
|17
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)
|+0.862s
|18
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|CFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+0.930s
|19
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex)
|+0.974s
|20
|Senna Agius
|AUS
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)
|+1.064s
|21
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)
|+1.163s
|22
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+1.166s
|23
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika GAS UP Team (Kalex)
|+1.406s
|24
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)
|+1.525s
|25
|Mario Aji
|INA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|+1.559s
|26
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+1.741s
|27
|Matteo Ferrari
|ITA
|QJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex)
|+2.006s
|28
|Xavi Cardelus
|AND
|Fantic Racing (Kalex)
|+2.126s
|29
|Ayumu Sasaki
|JPN
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)
|+2.165s
|30
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)
|+2.423s
|31
|Xavier Artigas
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)
|+3.064s
|32
|Jorge Navarro
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)
|No Time