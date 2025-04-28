Maverick Vinales “improving every day”, “The reference for us at the moment”

Maverick Vinales continued his impressive KTM form by setting the second-fastest time at Monday’s post-race MotoGP test at Jerez.

After claiming his best official Tech3 result so far with fourth in Sunday's Spanish Grand Prix, Vinales returned to complete 89 testing laps across the two session, finishing the day 0.361s behind Ducati’s Marc Marquez.

"I tried to understand the bike more today. It was very important to do as many laps as we could to understand how and when to push it to the limits," said Vinales.

"We had some aero to try, but we did not do anything too crazy. It went well and I am happy with the rhythm."

Vinales spent much of the day fine-tuning a bike he has grown increasingly comfortable with since April's Argentine round.

"On Sunday, I was losing 0.1 of a second in Sector 1 and I wanted to understand well and improve for next year, and it went fantastically," he said.

"Having time to work with the bike was nice. My rhythm was fast, and I did one quick lap that came easily.

"We can say that we are improving all the time. It was very windy today and there was good grip but I was working on my riding style and feeling with the bike.”

Vinales stressed that no major changes are currently needed, with the focus now firmly on small refinements.

"I think we are on a good level. Now it's more about details... not something big."

"Really good day in the office for Maverick Vinales in this Monday test in Jerez," Tech3 team manager Nicolas Goyon said. "He found some good configurations on the engine connection and in the corners entry, in addition to trying different parts and chassis configurations for the factory.

“Once he put everything together, he managed to set a fast lap in the windy conditions, which was good, so we are happy with the work done from his end today."

Pedro Acosta was the next best KTM rider in fifth place at the test.

Enea Bastianini, 2025 Jerez MotoGP test

Maverick ”the reference for us at the moment”

The Jerez test also gave Tech3 team-mate Enea Bastianini a chance to continue adapting to the KTM after mounting another race-day recovery on Sunday.

Bastianini focused on aerodynamic and engine tests rather than set-up work, but admitted he's still not entirely comfortable.

"I think we made small steps today," Bastianini said after ending the day 15th fastest. "The wind was strong so it was not easy, but anyway the feeling was a bit better.

“However, I am still not feeling quite comfortable on the bike, especially in the middle of the corners. Seeing how Maverick did today makes me believe that we can get there too. His riding style suits the bike really well, he is the reference for us at the moment."

Goyon added: "Enea Bastianini tested different aero packages and different engine elements. However, none of these elements seems to have solved his main issues, but he is feeling a bit more comfortable and a bit happier than yesterday."

The next round will be Tech3’s home event at Le Mans from 9-11 May.