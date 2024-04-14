2024 Americas Moto2 Grand Prix, COTA - Race Results
Race results from the 2024 Americas Moto2 Grand Prix in Texas, won by Sergio Garcia for the first time.
Round three of the Moto2 championship saw Sergio Garcia the clear winner, his first time victorious in the intermediate class.
The Spaniard got a smooth, fast start on the Boscoscuro, while fellow front row riders Fermin Aldeguer and Aron Canet did not, heading the wrong way rapidly.
The #3 took charge in Texas but two issues at the same corner while out front - both times with changing gears and hitting ‘false’ neutral - saw him come back into the sights of the chasing group.
Garcia kept his head to lead over the line by 0.462s, his first Moto2 victory - also the first time he has registered a points finish at all in COTA.
It was a remarkable day for his MT Helmets - MSI team too, as the collaboration meant they had too tasted victory for the first time after just three races in the class.
Home hero Roberts second
Joe Roberts, the only rider from the USA in the paddock, had big home expectations on his shoulders. Having already worked hard to claim fifth in qualifying the American Racing rider was immediately in a good position in the race, slotting in behind Garcia.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|MT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)
|34m 25.954s
|2
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.492s
|3
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|Beta Tools Speed Up (Boscoscuro)
|+3.293s
|4
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Beta Tools Speed Up (Boscoscuro)
|+6.967s
|5
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+7.102s
|6
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+7.150s
|7
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|MT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)
|+9.869s
|8
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)
|+10.036s
|9
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Fantic Racing (Kalex)
|+11.004s
|10
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+12.751s
|11
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)
|+13.229s
|12
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex)
|+14.734s
|13
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex)
|+17.509s
|14
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+17.959s
|15
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|Elf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)
|+17.994s
|16
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)
|+18.618s
|17
|Senna Agius
|AUS
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)
|+19.460s
|18
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika GAS UP Team (Kalex)
|+26.185s
|19
|Jaume Masia
|SPA
|Pertamina Mandalika GAS UP Team (Kalex)
|=26.272s
|20
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|CFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+26.351s
|21
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|+29.786s
|22
|Deniz Oncu
|TUR
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+33.210s
|23
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|CFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+43.821s
|24
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)
|+44.984s
|25
|Xavier Artigas
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)
|+45.171s
|26
|Xavi Cardelus
|AND
|Fantic Racing (Kalex)
|+1m 00.083s
|27
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)
|+1m 17.291s
|28
|Zonta van den Goorbergh
|NED
|RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)
|DNF
|29
|Mario Aji
|INA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|DNF
Undeterred, the #16 rallied and made quick work of passing Aldeguer in the closing laps. The second mistake from Garcia gave hope, but the gap was too huge. Roberts was happy with second, celebrating by tossing his gloves to fans in the crowd, with a long celebration lap with the stars and stripes flying proudly behind him to follow.
It was Roberts’ best home performance, also recording back to back podium appearances as his strong start to the season continued.
That chase left Aldeguer a distant fourth on the Beta Tools Speed Up. The #54 had his work cut out after his poor start, which was followed by a long mid-race battle with teammate Alonso Lopez, the lead between the duo changed corner after corner until Aldeguer finally took charge and pulled away.
Dennis Foggia spent a large portion of the race holding fourth but lost the place on the final corner of the last lap, allowing Lopez to come back to finish behind his teammate, completing another strong day for Boscoscuro as the Italian chassis continued to be a good match with the new Pirelli tyres for 2024.
Marcos Ramirez also took the opportunity to gain a place on the second American Racing bike, leaving Foggia to settle for sixth.
Ogura fights back for seventh
There were improvements throughout the finishing order from riders who either qualified lower or lost places in the first corner. Ai Ogura had been nowhere in qualifying, where he placed 17th . In race trim the MT Helmets - MSI rider was immediately more competitive, up to ninth on the opening lap.
Though he couldn’t better Garcia’s race winning performance, the Japanese rider did continue to move forward, seventh as he met the chequered flag.
Jeremy Alcoba was also heading in the right direction, moving from 13th on the grid to eighth for Yamaha VR46 Master Camp.
Aron Canet used up a lot of his tyre tyring to make up for his start, and after initially making forward progress, soon paid the price. After winning in Portimao it was ninth in Austin for the Fantic Racing man, with a time penalty to be added after the race for gaining time from running through turn four earlier in the race when racing Ogura.
Celestino Vietti also recovered from 15th on the grid after he fell in qualifying to complete the top ten for Red Bull KTM Ajo.
Tony Arbolino had to come back from even further down the grid, his 26th place start saw the Elf Marc VDS rider dig deep and put in some superb moves to claim eleventh. Albert arenas was next to finish in twelfth for Gresini.
Manuel Gonzalez was handed a double long lap penalty for a jump start. Seventh at the time, the Gresini rider staged his own comeback for 13th.
The remaining points went to the top rookie performer - Diogo Moreira (Italtrans) in 14th and Filip Salac, back from arm pump surgery for 15th for Marc VDS.
No Comeback for Dixon
After a strong start, qualifying - his first of the season - did not go the British rider’s way, leaving the Aspar bike parked in 14th on the grid.
Race day began the same way with a big start seeing him move up to fourth, then hold a solid sixth.
The Aspar rider proved he had the pace to run at the front, but only after a fall at turn one on lap four, leaving the #96 down in 24th after he rejoined.
Crashes, Injuries and Replacements
There were further falls for Darryn Binder and Mario Aji, Zonta van den Goorbergh ended his day by pulling into the pits.
Ayumu Sasaki missed the race, unfit to ride following double arm pump surgery.
Championship standings
Victory sees Garcia take over at the top of the overall standings with a total of 51 points, another rostrum visit sees Roberts right behind, just two points adrift on a total of 49.
Alonso Lopez sits third, now jointly on 38 points with Aron Canet.