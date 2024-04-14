2024 Americas Moto2 Grand Prix, COTA - Race Results

Round three of the Moto2 championship saw Sergio Garcia the clear winner, his first time victorious in the intermediate class.

The Spaniard got a smooth, fast start on the Boscoscuro, while fellow front row riders Fermin Aldeguer and Aron Canet did not, heading the wrong way rapidly.

The #3 took charge in Texas but two issues at the same corner while out front - both times with changing gears and hitting ‘false’ neutral - saw him come back into the sights of the chasing group.

Garcia kept his head to lead over the line by 0.462s, his first Moto2 victory - also the first time he has registered a points finish at all in COTA.

It was a remarkable day for his MT Helmets - MSI team too, as the collaboration meant they had too tasted victory for the first time after just three races in the class.

Home hero Roberts second

Joe Roberts, the only rider from the USA in the paddock, had big home expectations on his shoulders. Having already worked hard to claim fifth in qualifying the American Racing rider was immediately in a good position in the race, slotting in behind Garcia.

2024 Moto2 COTA - Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Sergio Garcia SPA MT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro) 34m 25.954s 2 Joe Roberts USA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +0.492s 3 Fermin Aldeguer SPA Beta Tools Speed Up (Boscoscuro) +3.293s 4 Alonso Lopez SPA Beta Tools Speed Up (Boscoscuro) +6.967s 5 Marcos Ramirez SPA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +7.102s 6 Dennis Foggia ITA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +7.150s 7 Ai Ogura JPN MT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro) +9.869s 8 Jeremy Alcoba SPA Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex) +10.036s 9 Aron Canet SPA Fantic Racing (Kalex) +11.004s 10 Celestino Vietti ITA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +12.751s 11 Tony Arbolino ITA Elf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex) +13.229s 12 Albert Arenas SPA QJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex) +14.734s 13 Manuel Gonzalez SPA QJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex) +17.509s 14 Diogo Moreira BRA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +17.959s 15 Filip Salac CZE Elf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex) +17.994s 16 Barry Baltus BEL RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) +18.618s 17 Senna Agius AUS Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) +19.460s 18 Bo Bendsneyder NED Pertamina Mandalika GAS UP Team (Kalex) +26.185s 19 Jaume Masia SPA Pertamina Mandalika GAS UP Team (Kalex) =26.272s 20 Izan Guevara SPA CFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex) +26.351s 21 Somkiat Chantra THA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +29.786s 22 Deniz Oncu TUR Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +33.210s 23 Jake Dixon GBR CFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex) +43.821s 24 Alex Escrig SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) +44.984s 25 Xavier Artigas SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) +45.171s 26 Xavi Cardelus AND Fantic Racing (Kalex) +1m 00.083s 27 Darryn Binder RSA Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) +1m 17.291s 28 Zonta van den Goorbergh NED RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) DNF 29 Mario Aji INA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) DNF

Undeterred, the #16 rallied and made quick work of passing Aldeguer in the closing laps. The second mistake from Garcia gave hope, but the gap was too huge. Roberts was happy with second, celebrating by tossing his gloves to fans in the crowd, with a long celebration lap with the stars and stripes flying proudly behind him to follow.

It was Roberts’ best home performance, also recording back to back podium appearances as his strong start to the season continued.

That chase left Aldeguer a distant fourth on the Beta Tools Speed Up. The #54 had his work cut out after his poor start, which was followed by a long mid-race battle with teammate Alonso Lopez, the lead between the duo changed corner after corner until Aldeguer finally took charge and pulled away.

Dennis Foggia spent a large portion of the race holding fourth but lost the place on the final corner of the last lap, allowing Lopez to come back to finish behind his teammate, completing another strong day for Boscoscuro as the Italian chassis continued to be a good match with the new Pirelli tyres for 2024.

Marcos Ramirez also took the opportunity to gain a place on the second American Racing bike, leaving Foggia to settle for sixth.

Ogura fights back for seventh

There were improvements throughout the finishing order from riders who either qualified lower or lost places in the first corner. Ai Ogura had been nowhere in qualifying, where he placed 17th . In race trim the MT Helmets - MSI rider was immediately more competitive, up to ninth on the opening lap.

Though he couldn’t better Garcia’s race winning performance, the Japanese rider did continue to move forward, seventh as he met the chequered flag.

Jeremy Alcoba was also heading in the right direction, moving from 13th on the grid to eighth for Yamaha VR46 Master Camp.

Aron Canet used up a lot of his tyre tyring to make up for his start, and after initially making forward progress, soon paid the price. After winning in Portimao it was ninth in Austin for the Fantic Racing man, with a time penalty to be added after the race for gaining time from running through turn four earlier in the race when racing Ogura.

Celestino Vietti also recovered from 15th on the grid after he fell in qualifying to complete the top ten for Red Bull KTM Ajo.

Tony Arbolino had to come back from even further down the grid, his 26th place start saw the Elf Marc VDS rider dig deep and put in some superb moves to claim eleventh. Albert arenas was next to finish in twelfth for Gresini.

Manuel Gonzalez was handed a double long lap penalty for a jump start. Seventh at the time, the Gresini rider staged his own comeback for 13th.

The remaining points went to the top rookie performer - Diogo Moreira (Italtrans) in 14th and Filip Salac, back from arm pump surgery for 15th for Marc VDS.

No Comeback for Dixon

After a strong start, qualifying - his first of the season - did not go the British rider’s way, leaving the Aspar bike parked in 14th on the grid.

Race day began the same way with a big start seeing him move up to fourth, then hold a solid sixth.

The Aspar rider proved he had the pace to run at the front, but only after a fall at turn one on lap four, leaving the #96 down in 24th after he rejoined.

Crashes, Injuries and Replacements

There were further falls for Darryn Binder and Mario Aji, Zonta van den Goorbergh ended his day by pulling into the pits.

Ayumu Sasaki missed the race, unfit to ride following double arm pump surgery.

Championship standings

Victory sees Garcia take over at the top of the overall standings with a total of 51 points, another rostrum visit sees Roberts right behind, just two points adrift on a total of 49.

Alonso Lopez sits third, now jointly on 38 points with Aron Canet.