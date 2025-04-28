2025 Jerez MotoGP test: Marc Marquez fastest a day after race crash

Factory Ducati rider tops first in-season MotoGP test of 2025

Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Spanish MotoGP
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Spanish MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Marc Marquez brushed off his crash out of the Spanish Grand Prix to top the first in-season test of the 2025 MotoGP season on his factory Ducati at Jerez.

The eight-time world champion lost the lead of the championship on Sunday when crashed on lap three of the grand prix while battling for victory.

He remounted his damaged GP25 to finish 12th and limit his deficit in the standings to his brother Alex Marquez - who won the grand prix - to just one point.

In the first in-season test of the season, Marc Marquez topped both sessions on his factory Ducati as he worked on various things - including a new chassis -  on Monday at Jerez.

He set the pace in the first session a 1m36.184s, before bettering that with just over an hour to go in the afternoon session to a 1m35.876s.

He headed Tech3 KTM’s Maverick Vinales, who was close to the podium in Sunday’s grand prix in fourth as he continues to be the leading light on the RC16 in recent rounds.

Vinales ended the test with 46 laps under his belt in the second session and was 0.361s off the pace, while Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo completed the top three.

Yamaha had a new engine to try, among other updates, at Jerez on Monday aimed at boosting top speed on the M1.

Though not the V4 it has been testing in private, the new motor was apparently received with positive feedback from the riders.

Quartararo, who was second in the grand prix as he ended a two-year wait for another Yamaha podium, only completed 24 laps in the afternoon session.

He headed factory Yamaha team-mate Alex Rins, who made a significant step in lap time compared to the race weekend on the new M1 engine and confirmed it will be raced next time out at the French GP.

Completing the top five overall was KTM’s Pedro Acosta in what has been seen as the most important day of the season for the 20-year-old, as his future at the brand remains a hot topic in the paddock.

Acosta did have a crash early in the day at Turn 10, but was unscathed from it.

Sixth overall went to Johann Zarco on the leading Honda for LCR, who set his best lap in the first session of the day, while Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi was seventh.

Bezzecchi’s focus on Monday was a new swingarm and aerodynamics package.

He headed Gresini rookie Fermin Aldeguer, who could work on improving his feeling on his GP24 following a strong weekend at Jerez despite his crash out of the race on Sunday.

Raul Fernandez was an encouraging eighth for Trackhouse Aprilia, while Fabio Di Giannantonio for VR46 Ducati trailed him despite a crash in the afternoon at Turn 13.

The top 10 was completed by Spanish GP winner Alex Marquez on the sister Gresini Ducati.

Pecco Bagnaia didn’t factor in the top 10 of the timesheets in either session on Monday as he looked to find a cure for the problems he says he has been having on the factory Ducati so far this year.

His best time of the day was a 1m37.461s, which was 1.585s adrift of team-mate Marc Marquez’s day-topping lap.

Following a heavy crash in the grand prix, VR46 elected to rest Franco Morbidelli, while at the HRC test team Aleix Espargaro stepped aside for Takaaki Nakagami.

Full 2025 MotoGP Jerez test results

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

