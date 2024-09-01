Jake Dixon dedicates Moto2 victory to Sylvain Guintoli and family

Jake Dixon rode the perfect race to take his Moto2 title hopes to another level after the Moto2 round at Aragon MotorLand.

The form rider coming into round twelve, Dixon has two wins from three after Aragon, building on his victory at home in Silverstone with CFMoto Inde Aspar, with a third in between in Austria taking his podium visits in 2024 to five.

An emotional Dixon was quick to dedicate his win to Sylvain Guintoli and his family, missing from TNT Sport duties this weekend after announcing the sad news that his son, Luca, has cancer, also seeing him leave his BMW test duties to support his son through treatment:

“Wow, I’m living my dream, well and truly. First out - this goes to Sylvain and his little boy and his family.

"I dedicate that win to the tough times that they’re going through - Luca - you gave me the strength then bro, keep fighting, we love you. We’re all behind you, and that one’s to you”.

Speaking in parc ferme after the race to MotoGP.com the British rider expanded his thoughts on a second win and his championship ambitions:

“Fantastic race, like I said, I’m living my absolute dream. I’ve turned the season around. I was living a nightmare at the beginning of the year - it taught me so many lessons, and how to be grateful - and how to be present in the moment.

That nightmare start to the season saw Dixon out of the title hunt almost immediately after missing the first two races with a pre-season injury, not picking up a points finish until Catalunya, where he bounced back with a third place, with the WP suspension situation also playing a part in a slow path to solid results.

The race saw Dixon unsure he had chosen the right tyres to launch from pole, but lead the entire race, bar a brief look at main race rival Tony Arbolino, pulling the pin with three laps remaining for a clear victory.

Dixon next thanked the fans for their support of his win and celebrations, dancing around in the gravel and pulling out handstands to cheers:

“I can’t thank the fans enough for cheering me then, fantastic, my family, everyone, I just can’t believe I’m in the world championship, winning races and doing the things I’m doing.

It has always been a dream and I’m super, super grateful to my family to get me in this position".

Dixon heads to the next two races at Misano with 199 points, closing in on title leader Sergio Garcia, who stays on 162 as he did not finish the race after riding injured and pulling into the pits instead of taking his long lap penalty for exceeding track limits as he struggled around the MotorLand track.