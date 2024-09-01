2024 Aragon Moto2 Grand Prix - Race Results

Race results from the 2024 Aragon Moto2 Grand Prix at the MotorLand Circuit, which Saw Jake Dixon back to winning ways and a DNF for Sergio Garcia.

Jake Dixon, Aragon, 2024
Jake Dixon, Aragon, 2024
© Gold & Goose

Round twelve of the Moto2 championship, the Aragon Grand Prix, was won by a superbly timed performance from Jake Dixon, as everyone from him above felt the title become a possibility as Sergio Garcia finished his day pulling into the pit lane at MotorLand Aragon.

Dixon started from pole on his Kalex, and despite doubts about his tyre choice on the drying, dirty track immediately took a lead. After some chopping and changing following a frantic, crash filled first lap, it was Tony Arbolino who was in behind, keeping the pressure on the Inde Aspar rider.

A brief stint out front for the first time this season gave the Elf Marc VDS rider hope, but Dixon soon re-took the lead with ease on lap six after a look at his rival.

It was lap sixteen which saw Dixon put in the fastest lap of the race to break Arbolino and pull away, holding his advantage over the final three laps to win by 1.779s.

The #96 picked up his second win of the season, and his fifth podium after a difficult start to the year - celebrating by busting out dance moves and a handstand, while Arbolino was making his first rostrum visit of the season.

2024 Moto2 Aragon- Race Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Jake DixonGBRCFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)35m 54.402s
2Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)+1.779s
3Deniz OncuTURRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+5.479s
4Alonso LopezSPASync Speed Up (Boscoscuro)+9.190s
5Manuel GonzalezSPAQJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex)+11.098s
6Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+13.060s
7Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+16.494s
8Ai OguraJPNMT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)+18.672s
9Darryn BinderRSALiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)+19.757s
10Celestino ViettiITARed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+21.301s
11Filip SalacCZEElf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)+24.737s
12Ayumu SasakiJPNYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)+25.415s
13Barry BaltusBELRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+27.794s
14Zonta van den GoorberghNEDRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+28.493s
15Mario AjiINAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+29.684s
16Senna AgiusAUSLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)+30.080s
17Diogo MoreiraBRAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+31.288s
18Albert ArenasSPAQJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex)+31.418s
19Jaume MasiaSPAPreicanos Racing Team (Kalex)+37.598s
20Daniel MunozSPAPreicanos Racing Team (Kalex)+37.769s
21Jeremy AlcobaSPAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)+43.801s
22Xavi CardelusANDFantic Racing (Kalex)+44.311s
23Jorge NavarroSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+1m 02.601s
24Alex EscrigSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+1m 16.416s
25Joe RobertsUSAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)DNF
26Dennis FoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)DNF
27Sergio GarciaSPAMT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)DNF
28Fermin AldeguerSPASync Speed Up (Boscoscuro)DNF
29Bo BendsneyderNEDPreicanos Racing Team (Kalex)DNF
30Aron CanetSPAFantic Racing (Kalex)DNF
31Xavier ArtigasSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)DNF
32Izan GuevaraSPACFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)DNF

It was another podium first-timer in third, with rookie Deniz Oncu completing a strong weekend on the Red Bull KTM Ajo, from fourth on the grid after shaking off his rivals for position to also hold his own gap at the chequered flag.

Alonso Lopez had dominated practice, setting a new record of the track, before only managing the sixth best lap in qualifying. The Sync Speed Up rider wasted no time in picking up positions to be a feature of the chasing group as it evolved, before a slight fade to fourth, and the top Boscoscuro rider to finish.

Manuel Gonzalez survived his early contact with Aron Canet to finish a lonely fifth for QJMotor Gresini.

The MotoGP bound Somkiat Chantra (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia) impressed, keeping his head to move forward as his rivals fell for sixth, gaining an extra place when Joe Roberts, who was ahead at the time, was sent around the penalty loop for his move on Vietti which saw the Italian lose track position.

Marcos Ramirez was battling with his American Racing teammate Roberts, together as the Californian re-joined from the loop, when Roberts was a late faller, punching the gravel in frustration, and leaving Ramirez seventh.

Ogura makes injury comeback in eighth, team-mate Garcia suffers DNF

Ai Ogura had only crashed once in 2024, but it took him out of the Austrian round. Making his comeback at Aragon has been tricky with showers and a dirty track, so the MT Helmets - MSI rider was a careful qualifier in 16th.

The Japanese rider gave everything in the race to push is way up to eighth, with a late overtake on Darryn Binder, his team congratulating him on his return to the garage.

The other side of the pit box had a very different story unfolding.

Sergio Garcia leads the championship from fellow MT Helmets rider Ogura, but struggled in Austria in 14th, lessening his grip on the title. An incident between rounds saw him arrive with an injured shoulder, with a crash earlier in the weekend seeing him land on the other side.

Battered and bruised, the Spaniard qualified down in 28th, and was 26th when he was handed a penalty for exceeding track limits as he struggled to control his bike. Garcia instead pulled into the pits and out of the race, scoring zero points at home.

Binder was ninth for Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP, clear of Celestino Vietti, Austria’s winner and pole man, who recovered from his contact to complete the top ten on the second Red Bull entry.

Filip Salac was the best of the riders who received a 3 place grid penalty for riding slow ahead of qualifying, in eleventh for Elf Marc VDS, with Ayumu Sasaki up from 18th on the grid for twelfth, his first points finish in his rookie year with Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team. The Japanese rider was quick to celebrate with his good friend, race winner Dixon.

The remaining points on offer went to Barry Baltus who held 13th after recovering from running wide earlier in the race for RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP, his teammate Zonta van den Goorbergh who finished 14th after passing Mario Aji (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia) in 15th.


Crashes, Injuries and Replacements.

A hectic first lap saw Izan Guevara as the first to exit at turn 3, he won in the Moto3 class at the last race held at Aragon in 2023.

Xavier Artigas had issues with his Klint Forward bike on the sighting lap, his day got worse with a opening lap fall.

Aron Canet had contact with Gonzalez at turn seven, and the pushed too hard to compensate for his drop into the pack, falling out of contention at turn nine, off line and on the dirty part of the track.

Bo Bendsneyder was next to exit.

With thirteen laps remaining Fermin Aldeguer tried to go up the inside of Oncu, but hesitated, then went for a gap that no longer existed, clipping the Turkish rider. That contact sent him into a huge, nasty highside at turn thirteen.

Dennis Foggia also failed to finish.

Championship Standings

Garcia remains to Moto2 championship leader, but remains on 162 points after his DNF.

Ogura picked up eight points, moving him closer, now on 150 points, with the riders behind all in a position to see the championship as a possibility too.

Roberts late crash leaves him on 130, allowing Lopez to overtake him for third, as he moves onto 133.

Jake Dixon is the for rider win two wins in three races, and another 25 points sees him move onto 119 points after twelve races.

