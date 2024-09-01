2024 Aragon Moto2 Grand Prix - Race Results

Round twelve of the Moto2 championship, the Aragon Grand Prix, was won by a superbly timed performance from Jake Dixon, as everyone from him above felt the title become a possibility as Sergio Garcia finished his day pulling into the pit lane at MotorLand Aragon.

Dixon started from pole on his Kalex, and despite doubts about his tyre choice on the drying, dirty track immediately took a lead. After some chopping and changing following a frantic, crash filled first lap, it was Tony Arbolino who was in behind, keeping the pressure on the Inde Aspar rider.

A brief stint out front for the first time this season gave the Elf Marc VDS rider hope, but Dixon soon re-took the lead with ease on lap six after a look at his rival.

It was lap sixteen which saw Dixon put in the fastest lap of the race to break Arbolino and pull away, holding his advantage over the final three laps to win by 1.779s.

The #96 picked up his second win of the season, and his fifth podium after a difficult start to the year - celebrating by busting out dance moves and a handstand, while Arbolino was making his first rostrum visit of the season.

2024 Moto2 Aragon- Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Jake Dixon GBR CFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex) 35m 54.402s 2 Tony Arbolino ITA Elf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex) +1.779s 3 Deniz Oncu TUR Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +5.479s 4 Alonso Lopez SPA Sync Speed Up (Boscoscuro) +9.190s 5 Manuel Gonzalez SPA QJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex) +11.098s 6 Somkiat Chantra THA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +13.060s 7 Marcos Ramirez SPA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +16.494s 8 Ai Ogura JPN MT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro) +18.672s 9 Darryn Binder RSA Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) +19.757s 10 Celestino Vietti ITA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +21.301s 11 Filip Salac CZE Elf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex) +24.737s 12 Ayumu Sasaki JPN Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex) +25.415s 13 Barry Baltus BEL RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) +27.794s 14 Zonta van den Goorbergh NED RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) +28.493s 15 Mario Aji INA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +29.684s 16 Senna Agius AUS Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) +30.080s 17 Diogo Moreira BRA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +31.288s 18 Albert Arenas SPA QJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex) +31.418s 19 Jaume Masia SPA Preicanos Racing Team (Kalex) +37.598s 20 Daniel Munoz SPA Preicanos Racing Team (Kalex) +37.769s 21 Jeremy Alcoba SPA Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex) +43.801s 22 Xavi Cardelus AND Fantic Racing (Kalex) +44.311s 23 Jorge Navarro SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) +1m 02.601s 24 Alex Escrig SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) +1m 16.416s 25 Joe Roberts USA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) DNF 26 Dennis Foggia ITA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) DNF 27 Sergio Garcia SPA MT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro) DNF 28 Fermin Aldeguer SPA Sync Speed Up (Boscoscuro) DNF 29 Bo Bendsneyder NED Preicanos Racing Team (Kalex) DNF 30 Aron Canet SPA Fantic Racing (Kalex) DNF 31 Xavier Artigas SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) DNF 32 Izan Guevara SPA CFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex) DNF

It was another podium first-timer in third, with rookie Deniz Oncu completing a strong weekend on the Red Bull KTM Ajo, from fourth on the grid after shaking off his rivals for position to also hold his own gap at the chequered flag.

Alonso Lopez had dominated practice, setting a new record of the track, before only managing the sixth best lap in qualifying. The Sync Speed Up rider wasted no time in picking up positions to be a feature of the chasing group as it evolved, before a slight fade to fourth, and the top Boscoscuro rider to finish.

Manuel Gonzalez survived his early contact with Aron Canet to finish a lonely fifth for QJMotor Gresini.

The MotoGP bound Somkiat Chantra (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia) impressed, keeping his head to move forward as his rivals fell for sixth, gaining an extra place when Joe Roberts, who was ahead at the time, was sent around the penalty loop for his move on Vietti which saw the Italian lose track position.

Marcos Ramirez was battling with his American Racing teammate Roberts, together as the Californian re-joined from the loop, when Roberts was a late faller, punching the gravel in frustration, and leaving Ramirez seventh.

Ogura makes injury comeback in eighth, team-mate Garcia suffers DNF

Ai Ogura had only crashed once in 2024, but it took him out of the Austrian round. Making his comeback at Aragon has been tricky with showers and a dirty track, so the MT Helmets - MSI rider was a careful qualifier in 16th.

The Japanese rider gave everything in the race to push is way up to eighth, with a late overtake on Darryn Binder, his team congratulating him on his return to the garage.

The other side of the pit box had a very different story unfolding.

Sergio Garcia leads the championship from fellow MT Helmets rider Ogura, but struggled in Austria in 14th, lessening his grip on the title. An incident between rounds saw him arrive with an injured shoulder, with a crash earlier in the weekend seeing him land on the other side.

Battered and bruised, the Spaniard qualified down in 28th, and was 26th when he was handed a penalty for exceeding track limits as he struggled to control his bike. Garcia instead pulled into the pits and out of the race, scoring zero points at home.

Binder was ninth for Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP, clear of Celestino Vietti, Austria’s winner and pole man, who recovered from his contact to complete the top ten on the second Red Bull entry.

Filip Salac was the best of the riders who received a 3 place grid penalty for riding slow ahead of qualifying, in eleventh for Elf Marc VDS, with Ayumu Sasaki up from 18th on the grid for twelfth, his first points finish in his rookie year with Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team. The Japanese rider was quick to celebrate with his good friend, race winner Dixon.

The remaining points on offer went to Barry Baltus who held 13th after recovering from running wide earlier in the race for RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP, his teammate Zonta van den Goorbergh who finished 14th after passing Mario Aji (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia) in 15th.



Crashes, Injuries and Replacements.

A hectic first lap saw Izan Guevara as the first to exit at turn 3, he won in the Moto3 class at the last race held at Aragon in 2023.

Xavier Artigas had issues with his Klint Forward bike on the sighting lap, his day got worse with a opening lap fall.

Aron Canet had contact with Gonzalez at turn seven, and the pushed too hard to compensate for his drop into the pack, falling out of contention at turn nine, off line and on the dirty part of the track.

Bo Bendsneyder was next to exit.

With thirteen laps remaining Fermin Aldeguer tried to go up the inside of Oncu, but hesitated, then went for a gap that no longer existed, clipping the Turkish rider. That contact sent him into a huge, nasty highside at turn thirteen.

Dennis Foggia also failed to finish.

Championship Standings

Garcia remains to Moto2 championship leader, but remains on 162 points after his DNF.

Ogura picked up eight points, moving him closer, now on 150 points, with the riders behind all in a position to see the championship as a possibility too.

Roberts late crash leaves him on 130, allowing Lopez to overtake him for third, as he moves onto 133.

Jake Dixon is the for rider win two wins in three races, and another 25 points sees him move onto 119 points after twelve races.