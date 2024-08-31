2024 Aragon Moto2 Grand Prix - Qualifying Results

Qualifying results from the 2024 Aragon Moto2 Grand Prix at the MotorLand Circuit, where Jake Dixon powered to his first pole of the season, as Garcia was stuck in Q1.

Jake Dixon was on fire in the closing stages of qualifying, with a late lap elevating the British rider to pole position for round twelve, the Moto2 Aragon Grand Prix.

Jake Dixon had been at the sharp end of Moto2 qualifying at Aragon, before a blistering final sector on his final run brought a first pole of the season.

In third as the chequered flag arrived, a superb solo run on the limit in the final corners saw the CFMoto Inde Aspar rider rise to pole, with a lap of 1m 51.636s.

2024 Moto2 Aragon - Qualifying Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Jake DixonGBRCFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)1m 51.636s
2Diogo MoreiraBRAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+0.134s
3Aron CanetSPAFantic Racing (Kalex)+0.148s
4Deniz OncuTURRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+0.267s
5Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)+0.302s
6Albert ArenasSPAQJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex)+0.329s
7Alonso LopezSPASync Speed Up (Boscoscuro)+0.332s
8Joe RobertsUSAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.408s
9Celestino ViettiITARed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+0.475s
10Manuel GonzalezSPAQJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex)+0.505s
11Fermin AldeguerSPASync Speed Up (Boscoscuro)+0.722s
12Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.738s
13Bo BendsneyderNEDPreicanos Racing Team (Kalex)+1.114s
14Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+1.142s
15Izan GuevaraSPACFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)+1.251s
16Ai OguraJPNMT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)+1.375s
17Filip SalacCZEElf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)+1.870s
18Zonta van den GoorberghNEDRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+1.912s
Q1
19Ayumu SasakiJPNYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)1m 53.007s
20Darryn BinderRSALiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)1m 53.090s
21Mario AjiINAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)1m 53.223s
22Barry BaltusBELRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)1m 53.348s
23Jaume MasiaSPAPreicanos Racing Team (Kalex)1m 53.349s
24Senna AgiusAUSLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)1m 53.558s
25Jeremy AlcobaSPAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)1m 53.759s
26Dennis FoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)1m 53.818s
27Xavi CardelusANDFantic Racing (Kalex)1m 53.887s
28Daniel MunozSPAPreicanos Racing Team (Kalex)1m 53.911s
29Sergio GarciaSPAMT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)1m 54.611s
30Xavier ArtigasSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)1m 55.361s
31Alex EscrigSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)1m 57.418s
32Jorge NavarroSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)No Time

It was all change in the closing stages, with Diogo Moreira, who briefly went faster, finishing the session as top rookie, just 0.134s slower for his best qualifying performance since moving into the class for Italtrans.

Aron Canet, who was in charge before the last laps, saw his best hold on for third to complete the front row for Fantic Racing.

Deniz Oncu continued his improved weekend after shaking off his recent injuries and free of slow riders ahead. Down in ninth, starting his last flying lap the Red Bull KTM Ajo rider was flying, his smooth lap taking him to fourth.

Tony Arbolino was also heading in the right direction. The best of the riders to make it through Q1, the Elf Marc VDS man left it late to claim fifth after being shuffled back rapidly by the flurry of times that came in just before his.

Albert Arenas was sixth for Gresini, the highest of the riders needing an adjustment post-session for a slow riding penalty.

Alonso Lopez and Jake Dixon showed no fear on the damp track in the morning , with the Spaniard coming out on top, over a second ahead of the rest by the end of P2.

Lopez had also been fastest in the dry on Friday, his proficiency in all conditions seeing him lead the way into Q2 for Sync Speed Up with the new circuit record. After dominating all weekend, the Boscoscuro rider came up just short, seventh as the clock hit zero.

American Racing’s Joe Roberts was another late improver, moving from 12th to seventh, with Austria’s polesitter Celestino Vietti ninth just one round later for Red Bull KTM Ajo.

Manuel Gonzalez held on to a top ten start on the second Gresini entry.

Fermin Aldeguer was once again a little off the pace in eleventh after a stronger start to his weekend for Speed Up.

On his return form injury Ai Ogura moved onto 16th as he hopes to return to challenging for the title, boosted by the misfortunes of his teammate, the championship leader Sergio Garcia.


Q1- Garcia 26th overnight, 29th on the grid

Sergio Garcia made no progress in the wet session so was stuck with his Friday placing, which saw him off the pace in 26th.

That meant a trip through Q1 was necessary, and as Ogura and Arbolino moved on with Zonta van den Goorbergh(18th) , who topped the Q1 session and Filip Salac(17th, with a penalty to add), there was more woes for the Spaniard.

Having picked up a shoulder injury between rounds the MT Helmets - MSI rider was not able to find the tenths needed to bail himself out of trouble, and was again well off the pace in Q1. in eleventh the #3 was pushing when he tumbled out at turn seven, thrown over his bike and into the gravel.

Only able to watch as his time was surpassed, Garcia slipped to 15th at the end of the session, leaving him a lowly 29th on the grid.

There are three place grid penalties for the riders involved in the slow riding incidents on Friday. Filip Salac received a three place penalty for forcing Deniz Oncu to sit up on a fast lap, with Alex Escrig, who was nearby also judged to have played a part, earning the same sanction.

A separate incident saw Dennis Foggia disturb Aron Canet during his last run, he too faces a three place grid penalty for tomorrow.

Albert Arenas was also announced to have a three place demotion, just before the Q2 session.

Crashes, injuries and replacements

There were two additional fallers in the first qualifying session, with Jaume Masia off at turn 12, and wildcard Jorge Navarro (32nd) flying off his Klint Forward racing bike at the corkscrew.

The second wildcard for Aragon, Daniel Munoz (28th) made another appearance in the paddock, with the Preicanos Racing Team.

