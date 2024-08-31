2024 Aragon Moto2 Grand Prix - Qualifying Results

Jake Dixon was on fire in the closing stages of qualifying, with a late lap elevating the British rider to pole position for round twelve, the Moto2 Aragon Grand Prix.

Jake Dixon had been at the sharp end of Moto2 qualifying at Aragon, before a blistering final sector on his final run brought a first pole of the season.

In third as the chequered flag arrived, a superb solo run on the limit in the final corners saw the CFMoto Inde Aspar rider rise to pole, with a lap of 1m 51.636s.

2024 Moto2 Aragon - Qualifying Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Jake Dixon GBR CFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex) 1m 51.636s 2 Diogo Moreira BRA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +0.134s 3 Aron Canet SPA Fantic Racing (Kalex) +0.148s 4 Deniz Oncu TUR Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +0.267s 5 Tony Arbolino ITA Elf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex) +0.302s 6 Albert Arenas SPA QJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex) +0.329s 7 Alonso Lopez SPA Sync Speed Up (Boscoscuro) +0.332s 8 Joe Roberts USA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +0.408s 9 Celestino Vietti ITA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +0.475s 10 Manuel Gonzalez SPA QJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex) +0.505s 11 Fermin Aldeguer SPA Sync Speed Up (Boscoscuro) +0.722s 12 Marcos Ramirez SPA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +0.738s 13 Bo Bendsneyder NED Preicanos Racing Team (Kalex) +1.114s 14 Somkiat Chantra THA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +1.142s 15 Izan Guevara SPA CFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex) +1.251s 16 Ai Ogura JPN MT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro) +1.375s 17 Filip Salac CZE Elf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex) +1.870s 18 Zonta van den Goorbergh NED RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) +1.912s Q1 19 Ayumu Sasaki JPN Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex) 1m 53.007s 20 Darryn Binder RSA Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) 1m 53.090s 21 Mario Aji INA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 1m 53.223s 22 Barry Baltus BEL RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) 1m 53.348s 23 Jaume Masia SPA Preicanos Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 53.349s 24 Senna Agius AUS Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) 1m 53.558s 25 Jeremy Alcoba SPA Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex) 1m 53.759s 26 Dennis Foggia ITA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 53.818s 27 Xavi Cardelus AND Fantic Racing (Kalex) 1m 53.887s 28 Daniel Munoz SPA Preicanos Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 53.911s 29 Sergio Garcia SPA MT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro) 1m 54.611s 30 Xavier Artigas SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) 1m 55.361s 31 Alex Escrig SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) 1m 57.418s 32 Jorge Navarro SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) No Time

It was all change in the closing stages, with Diogo Moreira, who briefly went faster, finishing the session as top rookie, just 0.134s slower for his best qualifying performance since moving into the class for Italtrans.

Aron Canet, who was in charge before the last laps, saw his best hold on for third to complete the front row for Fantic Racing.

Deniz Oncu continued his improved weekend after shaking off his recent injuries and free of slow riders ahead. Down in ninth, starting his last flying lap the Red Bull KTM Ajo rider was flying, his smooth lap taking him to fourth.

Tony Arbolino was also heading in the right direction. The best of the riders to make it through Q1, the Elf Marc VDS man left it late to claim fifth after being shuffled back rapidly by the flurry of times that came in just before his.

Albert Arenas was sixth for Gresini, the highest of the riders needing an adjustment post-session for a slow riding penalty.

Alonso Lopez and Jake Dixon showed no fear on the damp track in the morning , with the Spaniard coming out on top, over a second ahead of the rest by the end of P2.

Lopez had also been fastest in the dry on Friday, his proficiency in all conditions seeing him lead the way into Q2 for Sync Speed Up with the new circuit record. After dominating all weekend, the Boscoscuro rider came up just short, seventh as the clock hit zero.

American Racing’s Joe Roberts was another late improver, moving from 12th to seventh, with Austria’s polesitter Celestino Vietti ninth just one round later for Red Bull KTM Ajo.

Manuel Gonzalez held on to a top ten start on the second Gresini entry.

Fermin Aldeguer was once again a little off the pace in eleventh after a stronger start to his weekend for Speed Up.

On his return form injury Ai Ogura moved onto 16th as he hopes to return to challenging for the title, boosted by the misfortunes of his teammate, the championship leader Sergio Garcia.



Q1- Garcia 26th overnight, 29th on the grid

Sergio Garcia made no progress in the wet session so was stuck with his Friday placing, which saw him off the pace in 26th.

That meant a trip through Q1 was necessary, and as Ogura and Arbolino moved on with Zonta van den Goorbergh(18th) , who topped the Q1 session and Filip Salac(17th, with a penalty to add), there was more woes for the Spaniard.

Having picked up a shoulder injury between rounds the MT Helmets - MSI rider was not able to find the tenths needed to bail himself out of trouble, and was again well off the pace in Q1. in eleventh the #3 was pushing when he tumbled out at turn seven, thrown over his bike and into the gravel.

Only able to watch as his time was surpassed, Garcia slipped to 15th at the end of the session, leaving him a lowly 29th on the grid.

There are three place grid penalties for the riders involved in the slow riding incidents on Friday. Filip Salac received a three place penalty for forcing Deniz Oncu to sit up on a fast lap, with Alex Escrig, who was nearby also judged to have played a part, earning the same sanction.

A separate incident saw Dennis Foggia disturb Aron Canet during his last run, he too faces a three place grid penalty for tomorrow.

Albert Arenas was also announced to have a three place demotion, just before the Q2 session.

Crashes, injuries and replacements

There were two additional fallers in the first qualifying session, with Jaume Masia off at turn 12, and wildcard Jorge Navarro (32nd) flying off his Klint Forward racing bike at the corkscrew.

The second wildcard for Aragon, Daniel Munoz (28th) made another appearance in the paddock, with the Preicanos Racing Team.