2024 Aragon Moto2 - Friday Practice Results

Friday Practice results from the Moto2 2024 Aragon Grand Prix (round 12) at the MotorLand Circuit, where Alonso Lopez left the track with a new record best lap.

Alonso Lopez, Aragon, Moto2, 2024
Alonso Lopez, Aragon, Moto2, 2024
© Gold & Goose

Alonso Lopez dominated Friday, topping both the morning free practice session and P1 with record pace to lead the way after day one of the Moto2 Aragon Grand Prix action at the MotorLand Circuit.

Arriving with the top time in the morning, the first few minutes of the timed P1 session saw many changes to the lead, with the Sync Speed Up rider instantly back in the mix.

Lopez dropped to fourth on the Boscoscuro, leading to a bounce back and the old record by Sam Lowes being beaten by the Spaniard.

Diogo Moreira then dropped the new benchmark lower, but Lopez was determined and went faster again in the closing minutes, setting the first sub 1m 51s lap of Aragon, with the track record now at 1m 50.989s.

Rookie Moreira saw his best hold on for second, 0.233s slower for the Italtrans Racing Team.

2024 Moto2 Aragon  - Practice 1 (2) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Alonso LopezSPASync Speed Up (Boscoscuro)1m 50.989s
2Diogo MoreiraBRAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+0.223s
3Jake DixonGBRCFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)+0.303s
4Fermin AldeguerSPASync Speed Up (Boscoscuro)+0.310s
5Aron CanetSPAFantic Racing (Kalex)+0.362s
6Albert ArenasSPAQJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex)+0.418s
7Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.525s
8Deniz OncuTURRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+0.585s
9Manuel GonzalezSPAQJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex)+0.544s
10Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+0.657s
11Joe RobertsUSAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.691s
12Celestino ViettiITARed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+0.738s
13Bo BendsneyderNEDPreicanos Racing Team (Kalex)+0.915s
14Izan GuevaraSPACFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)+0.986s
15Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)+1.012s
16Zonta van den GoorberghNEDRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+1.017s
17Ai OguraJPNMT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)+1.119s
18Barry BaltusBELRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+1.180s
19Darryn BinderRSALiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)+1.203s
20Dennis FoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+1.282s
21Senna AgiusAUSLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)+1.318s
22Jorge NavarroSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+1.378s
23Mario AjiINAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+1.472s
24Ayumu SasakiJPNYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)+1.533s
25Filip SalacCZEElf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)+1.715s
26Sergio GarciaSPAMT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)+1.734s
27Jaume MasiaSPAPreicanos Racing Team (Kalex)+1.788s
28Jeremy AlcobaSPAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)+1.871s
29Daniel MunozSPAPreicanos Racing Team (Kalex)+2.305s
30Xavier ArtigasSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+2.332s
31Xavi CardelusANDFantic Racing (Kalex)+2.596s
32Alex EscrigSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+3.104s

Jake Dixon, on a roll with the most points collected over the last few rounds, had a huge final sector on his best lap with two minutes left on the clock, propelling him to third for CFMoto Inde Aspar.

That pushed one of the early session leaders, Fermin Aldeguer back to fourth. The Speed Up rider was looking more assured than at the last round in Austria, with a change of leather manufacturer and his MotoGP seat made official ahead of the Aragon sessions.

Aron Canet was fifth, but looking to improve in the final moments when he came across Dennis Foggia riding slowly on the racing line, with the Fantic rider visibly annoyed at having his best effort on the Kalex spoiled. The incident was due to be reviewed after the session.

Albert Arenas, a front row starter the last time the Moto2 bikes raced Aragon back in 2023, was sixth quickest for Gresini, just ahead of Marcos Ramirez, the best of the American Racing riders in seventh.

Deniz Oncu also had issues with on-track traffic as the session drew to a close. The Red Bull KTM Ajo rider was on a fast final run when he came up behind a slow Filip Salac on the racing line and had to sit up to avoid a crash, leaving him eighth overall, with a review of their clash also pending.

Manuel Gonzalez was third in the morning but slipped back to ninth in P1 on the second Gresini. MotoGP bound Somkiat Chantra saw improvements to climb into the overnight top ten for Idemitsu Honda Team Asia.

Joe Roberts was only just slower in eleventh on the second American Racing entry, while Celestino Vietti survived an early trip through the gravel on his way to twelfth for the Red Bull KTM Ajo team, briefly brining out the yellow flags as he recovered.

The remaining Q2 places overnight were held by Bo Bendsneyder in 13th for the Preicanos Racing Team and Izan Guevara in 14th for on the second Aspar bike. After a bright start in the morning, Tony Arbolino just missed out on 15th for Elf Marc VDS.


The morning free practice saw Ai Ogura off to a cautious start after being ruled out of the Austria round in 16th, with polesitter and race winner Vietti also waiting to make an impact in 14th. Lopez set the best time in a session with no falls. Ogura was still a little off the pace in the afternoon as the still slippery, newly surfaced track, in 17th at the end of the day.

His team-mate, championship leader Sergio Garcia was even further adrfit  -26th in both sessions, finishing the day a substantial 1.734s off the new record lap.

With all riders fit there are no replacements in Argaon, but two extra wildcards.

Jorge Navarro is back for the Klint Forward Racing Team and was again their top rider in 22nd. Daniel Munoz (29th) returns for the Preicanos Racing Team.

2024 Moto2 Aragon- Free Practice (1) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Alonso LopezSPASync Speed Up (Boscoscuro)1m 51.657s
2Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)+0.297s
3Manuel GonzalezSPAQJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex)+0.383s
4Deniz OncuTURRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+0.495s
5Joe RobertsUSAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.587s
6Fermin AldeguerSPASync Speed Up (Boscoscuro)+0.621s
7Bo BendsneyderNEDPreicanos Racing Team (Kalex)+0.663s
8Aron CanetSPAFantic Racing (Kalex)+0.716s
9Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.825s
10Jake DixonGBRCFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)+0.868s
11Darryn BinderRSALiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)+0.875s
12Senna AgiusAUSLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)+1.013s
13Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+1.166s
14Celestino ViettiITARed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+1.250s
15Zonta van den GoorberghNEDRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+1.365s
16Ai OguraJPNMT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)+1.433s
17Diogo MoreiraBRAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+1.525s
18Jeremy AlcobaSPAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)+1.677s
19Jaume MasiaSPAPreicanos Racing Team (Kalex)+1.815s
20Albert ArenasSPAQJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex)+1.845s
21Filip SalacCZEElf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)+1.901s
22Barry BaltusBELRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+1.965s
23Jorge NavarroSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+2.076s
24Mario AjiINAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+2.175s
25Ayumu SasakiJPNYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)+2.296s
26Sergio GarciaSPAMT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)+2.639s
27Dennis FoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+2.651s
28Izan GuevaraSPACFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)+2.671s
29Xavier ArtigasSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+2.683s
30Xavi CardelusANDFantic Racing (Kalex)+2.866s
31Alex EscrigSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+5.571s
32Daniel MunozSPAPreicanos Racing Team (Kalex)+9.334s

