2024 Aragon Moto2 - Friday Practice Results
Friday Practice results from the Moto2 2024 Aragon Grand Prix (round 12) at the MotorLand Circuit, where Alonso Lopez left the track with a new record best lap.
Alonso Lopez dominated Friday, topping both the morning free practice session and P1 with record pace to lead the way after day one of the Moto2 Aragon Grand Prix action at the MotorLand Circuit.
Arriving with the top time in the morning, the first few minutes of the timed P1 session saw many changes to the lead, with the Sync Speed Up rider instantly back in the mix.
Lopez dropped to fourth on the Boscoscuro, leading to a bounce back and the old record by Sam Lowes being beaten by the Spaniard.
Diogo Moreira then dropped the new benchmark lower, but Lopez was determined and went faster again in the closing minutes, setting the first sub 1m 51s lap of Aragon, with the track record now at 1m 50.989s.
Rookie Moreira saw his best hold on for second, 0.233s slower for the Italtrans Racing Team.
|2024 Moto2 Aragon - Practice 1 (2) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Sync Speed Up (Boscoscuro)
|1m 50.989s
|2
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.223s
|3
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|CFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+0.303s
|4
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|Sync Speed Up (Boscoscuro)
|+0.310s
|5
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Fantic Racing (Kalex)
|+0.362s
|6
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex)
|+0.418s
|7
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.525s
|8
|Deniz Oncu
|TUR
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+0.585s
|9
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex)
|+0.544s
|10
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|+0.657s
|11
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.691s
|12
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+0.738s
|13
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Preicanos Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.915s
|14
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|CFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+0.986s
|15
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)
|+1.012s
|16
|Zonta van den Goorbergh
|NED
|RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)
|+1.017s
|17
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|MT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)
|+1.119s
|18
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)
|+1.180s
|19
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)
|+1.203s
|20
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+1.282s
|21
|Senna Agius
|AUS
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)
|+1.318s
|22
|Jorge Navarro
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)
|+1.378s
|23
|Mario Aji
|INA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|+1.472s
|24
|Ayumu Sasaki
|JPN
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)
|+1.533s
|25
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|Elf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)
|+1.715s
|26
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|MT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)
|+1.734s
|27
|Jaume Masia
|SPA
|Preicanos Racing Team (Kalex)
|+1.788s
|28
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)
|+1.871s
|29
|Daniel Munoz
|SPA
|Preicanos Racing Team (Kalex)
|+2.305s
|30
|Xavier Artigas
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)
|+2.332s
|31
|Xavi Cardelus
|AND
|Fantic Racing (Kalex)
|+2.596s
|32
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)
|+3.104s
Jake Dixon, on a roll with the most points collected over the last few rounds, had a huge final sector on his best lap with two minutes left on the clock, propelling him to third for CFMoto Inde Aspar.
That pushed one of the early session leaders, Fermin Aldeguer back to fourth. The Speed Up rider was looking more assured than at the last round in Austria, with a change of leather manufacturer and his MotoGP seat made official ahead of the Aragon sessions.
Aron Canet was fifth, but looking to improve in the final moments when he came across Dennis Foggia riding slowly on the racing line, with the Fantic rider visibly annoyed at having his best effort on the Kalex spoiled. The incident was due to be reviewed after the session.
Albert Arenas, a front row starter the last time the Moto2 bikes raced Aragon back in 2023, was sixth quickest for Gresini, just ahead of Marcos Ramirez, the best of the American Racing riders in seventh.
Deniz Oncu also had issues with on-track traffic as the session drew to a close. The Red Bull KTM Ajo rider was on a fast final run when he came up behind a slow Filip Salac on the racing line and had to sit up to avoid a crash, leaving him eighth overall, with a review of their clash also pending.
Manuel Gonzalez was third in the morning but slipped back to ninth in P1 on the second Gresini. MotoGP bound Somkiat Chantra saw improvements to climb into the overnight top ten for Idemitsu Honda Team Asia.
Joe Roberts was only just slower in eleventh on the second American Racing entry, while Celestino Vietti survived an early trip through the gravel on his way to twelfth for the Red Bull KTM Ajo team, briefly brining out the yellow flags as he recovered.
The remaining Q2 places overnight were held by Bo Bendsneyder in 13th for the Preicanos Racing Team and Izan Guevara in 14th for on the second Aspar bike. After a bright start in the morning, Tony Arbolino just missed out on 15th for Elf Marc VDS.
The morning free practice saw Ai Ogura off to a cautious start after being ruled out of the Austria round in 16th, with polesitter and race winner Vietti also waiting to make an impact in 14th. Lopez set the best time in a session with no falls. Ogura was still a little off the pace in the afternoon as the still slippery, newly surfaced track, in 17th at the end of the day.
His team-mate, championship leader Sergio Garcia was even further adrfit -26th in both sessions, finishing the day a substantial 1.734s off the new record lap.
With all riders fit there are no replacements in Argaon, but two extra wildcards.
Jorge Navarro is back for the Klint Forward Racing Team and was again their top rider in 22nd. Daniel Munoz (29th) returns for the Preicanos Racing Team.
|2024 Moto2 Aragon- Free Practice (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Sync Speed Up (Boscoscuro)
|1m 51.657s
|2
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)
|+0.297s
|3
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex)
|+0.383s
|4
|Deniz Oncu
|TUR
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+0.495s
|5
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.587s
|6
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|Sync Speed Up (Boscoscuro)
|+0.621s
|7
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Preicanos Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.663s
|8
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Fantic Racing (Kalex)
|+0.716s
|9
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.825s
|10
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|CFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+0.868s
|11
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)
|+0.875s
|12
|Senna Agius
|AUS
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)
|+1.013s
|13
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|+1.166s
|14
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+1.250s
|15
|Zonta van den Goorbergh
|NED
|RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)
|+1.365s
|16
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|MT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)
|+1.433s
|17
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+1.525s
|18
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)
|+1.677s
|19
|Jaume Masia
|SPA
|Preicanos Racing Team (Kalex)
|+1.815s
|20
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex)
|+1.845s
|21
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|Elf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)
|+1.901s
|22
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)
|+1.965s
|23
|Jorge Navarro
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)
|+2.076s
|24
|Mario Aji
|INA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|+2.175s
|25
|Ayumu Sasaki
|JPN
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)
|+2.296s
|26
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|MT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)
|+2.639s
|27
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+2.651s
|28
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|CFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+2.671s
|29
|Xavier Artigas
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)
|+2.683s
|30
|Xavi Cardelus
|AND
|Fantic Racing (Kalex)
|+2.866s
|31
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)
|+5.571s
|32
|Daniel Munoz
|SPA
|Preicanos Racing Team (Kalex)
|+9.334s