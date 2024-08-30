2024 Aragon Moto2 - Friday Practice Results

Alonso Lopez dominated Friday, topping both the morning free practice session and P1 with record pace to lead the way after day one of the Moto2 Aragon Grand Prix action at the MotorLand Circuit.

Arriving with the top time in the morning, the first few minutes of the timed P1 session saw many changes to the lead, with the Sync Speed Up rider instantly back in the mix.

Lopez dropped to fourth on the Boscoscuro, leading to a bounce back and the old record by Sam Lowes being beaten by the Spaniard.

Diogo Moreira then dropped the new benchmark lower, but Lopez was determined and went faster again in the closing minutes, setting the first sub 1m 51s lap of Aragon, with the track record now at 1m 50.989s.

Rookie Moreira saw his best hold on for second, 0.233s slower for the Italtrans Racing Team.

2024 Moto2 Aragon - Practice 1 (2) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Alonso Lopez SPA Sync Speed Up (Boscoscuro) 1m 50.989s 2 Diogo Moreira BRA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +0.223s 3 Jake Dixon GBR CFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex) +0.303s 4 Fermin Aldeguer SPA Sync Speed Up (Boscoscuro) +0.310s 5 Aron Canet SPA Fantic Racing (Kalex) +0.362s 6 Albert Arenas SPA QJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex) +0.418s 7 Marcos Ramirez SPA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +0.525s 8 Deniz Oncu TUR Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +0.585s 9 Manuel Gonzalez SPA QJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex) +0.544s 10 Somkiat Chantra THA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +0.657s 11 Joe Roberts USA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +0.691s 12 Celestino Vietti ITA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +0.738s 13 Bo Bendsneyder NED Preicanos Racing Team (Kalex) +0.915s 14 Izan Guevara SPA CFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex) +0.986s 15 Tony Arbolino ITA Elf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex) +1.012s 16 Zonta van den Goorbergh NED RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) +1.017s 17 Ai Ogura JPN MT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro) +1.119s 18 Barry Baltus BEL RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) +1.180s 19 Darryn Binder RSA Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) +1.203s 20 Dennis Foggia ITA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +1.282s 21 Senna Agius AUS Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) +1.318s 22 Jorge Navarro SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) +1.378s 23 Mario Aji INA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +1.472s 24 Ayumu Sasaki JPN Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex) +1.533s 25 Filip Salac CZE Elf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex) +1.715s 26 Sergio Garcia SPA MT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro) +1.734s 27 Jaume Masia SPA Preicanos Racing Team (Kalex) +1.788s 28 Jeremy Alcoba SPA Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex) +1.871s 29 Daniel Munoz SPA Preicanos Racing Team (Kalex) +2.305s 30 Xavier Artigas SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) +2.332s 31 Xavi Cardelus AND Fantic Racing (Kalex) +2.596s 32 Alex Escrig SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) +3.104s

Jake Dixon, on a roll with the most points collected over the last few rounds, had a huge final sector on his best lap with two minutes left on the clock, propelling him to third for CFMoto Inde Aspar.

That pushed one of the early session leaders, Fermin Aldeguer back to fourth. The Speed Up rider was looking more assured than at the last round in Austria, with a change of leather manufacturer and his MotoGP seat made official ahead of the Aragon sessions.

Aron Canet was fifth, but looking to improve in the final moments when he came across Dennis Foggia riding slowly on the racing line, with the Fantic rider visibly annoyed at having his best effort on the Kalex spoiled. The incident was due to be reviewed after the session.

Albert Arenas, a front row starter the last time the Moto2 bikes raced Aragon back in 2023, was sixth quickest for Gresini, just ahead of Marcos Ramirez, the best of the American Racing riders in seventh.

Deniz Oncu also had issues with on-track traffic as the session drew to a close. The Red Bull KTM Ajo rider was on a fast final run when he came up behind a slow Filip Salac on the racing line and had to sit up to avoid a crash, leaving him eighth overall, with a review of their clash also pending.

Manuel Gonzalez was third in the morning but slipped back to ninth in P1 on the second Gresini. MotoGP bound Somkiat Chantra saw improvements to climb into the overnight top ten for Idemitsu Honda Team Asia.

Joe Roberts was only just slower in eleventh on the second American Racing entry, while Celestino Vietti survived an early trip through the gravel on his way to twelfth for the Red Bull KTM Ajo team, briefly brining out the yellow flags as he recovered.

The remaining Q2 places overnight were held by Bo Bendsneyder in 13th for the Preicanos Racing Team and Izan Guevara in 14th for on the second Aspar bike. After a bright start in the morning, Tony Arbolino just missed out on 15th for Elf Marc VDS.



The morning free practice saw Ai Ogura off to a cautious start after being ruled out of the Austria round in 16th, with polesitter and race winner Vietti also waiting to make an impact in 14th. Lopez set the best time in a session with no falls. Ogura was still a little off the pace in the afternoon as the still slippery, newly surfaced track, in 17th at the end of the day.

His team-mate, championship leader Sergio Garcia was even further adrfit -26th in both sessions, finishing the day a substantial 1.734s off the new record lap.

With all riders fit there are no replacements in Argaon, but two extra wildcards.

Jorge Navarro is back for the Klint Forward Racing Team and was again their top rider in 22nd. Daniel Munoz (29th) returns for the Preicanos Racing Team.