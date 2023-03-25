2023 Portuguese Moto2 Grand Prix, Portimao - Qualifying Results
Practice and Qualifying results from the 2023 Portuguese Moto2 Grand Prix at Portimao.
Qualifying
|2023 Portuguese Moto2 Grand Prix, Portimao - Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.323s
|2
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.381s
|3
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.607s
|4
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.661s
|5
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.728s
|6
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.866s
|7
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.867s
|8
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.897s
|9
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.942s
|10
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.948s
|11
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.041s
|12
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Inde GASGAS Aspar M2
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.062s
|13
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.120s
|14
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|CAG SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 43.144s
|15
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.271s
|16
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|CAG SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 43.333s
|17
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.374s
|18
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 44.941s
|19
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.462s
|20
|Borja Gomez
|SPA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.540s
|21
|Lorenzo Dalla Porta
|ITA
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.672s
|22
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|1m 43.672s
|23
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.906s
|24
|Sean Dylan Kelly
|USA
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.921s
|25
|Rory Skinner
|GBR
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 44.517s
|26
|Jordi Torres
|SPA
|Inde GASGAS Aspar M2
|(Kalex)
|1m 45.632s
|27
|David Sanchis
|SPA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|1m 45.892s
|28
|Kohta Nozane
|JPN
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|No Time
Practice 3
The top 14 riders after Practice 3 (combined times) receive direct access to the second and final part of qualifying...
|2023 Moto2 Portimao - Practice (3) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.003s
|2
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.089s
|3
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.128s
|4
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|CAG SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 42.146s
|5
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|CAG SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 42.174s
|6
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.200s
|7
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.376s
|8
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Inde GASGAS Aspar M2
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.438s
|9
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.451s
|10
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.510s
|11
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.567s
|12
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.601s
|13
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.613s
|14
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.654s
|15
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.658s
|16
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.785s
|17
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.889s
|18
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.907s
|19
|Borja Gomez
|SPA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.947s
|20
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.024s
|21
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.183s
|22
|Sean Dylan Kelly
|USA
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.315s
|23
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|1m 43.541s
|24
|Lorenzo Dalla Porta
|ITA
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.591s
|25
|Rory Skinner
|GBR
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.828s
|26
|Kohta Nozane
|JPN
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|1m 44.517s
|27
|Jordi Torres
|SPA
|Inde GASGAS Aspar M2
|(Kalex)
|1m 44.742s
|28
|David Sanchis
|SPA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|1m 45.211s
Practice 2
Pedro Acosta gets the better of morning leader Jake Dixon to head the Moto2 timesheets on Friday at the season-opening Portuguese Grand Prix.
Reigning title runner-up Ai Ogura is absent this weekend due to a hand injury during a motocross training accident.
|2023 Moto2 Portimao - Practice (2) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.391s
|2
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Inde GASGAS Aspar M2
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.489s
|3
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.730s
|4
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.760s
|5
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.762s
|6
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.820s
|7
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.825s
|8
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|CAG SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 42.920s
|9
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.926s
|10
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|CAG SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 43.039s
|11
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.093s
|12
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.193s
|13
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.293s
|14
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.404s
|15
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.446s
|16
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.466s
|17
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.496s
|18
|Sean Dylan Kelly
|USA
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.528s
|19
|Borja Gomez
|SPA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.702s
|20
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.902s
|21
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|1m 43.993s
|22
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|1m 44.243s
|23
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 44.267s
|24
|Lorenzo Dalla Porta
|ITA
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 44.272s
|25
|Rory Skinner
|GBR
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 44.329s
|26
|Lukas Tulovic
|GER
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 44.467s
|27
|Kohta Nozane
|JPN
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|1m 45.008s
|28
|Jordi Torres
|SPA
|Inde GASGAS Aspar M2
|(Kalex)
|1m 45.476s
|29
|David Sanchis
|SPA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|1m 46.089s
Practice 1
Jake Dixon starts the 2023 season on top of the timesheets, despite a crash at Turn 5.
Light rain then sent riders back to the pits, with some riders returning to the track for the closing minutes, but Dixon's earlier time remained unbeaten.
|2023 Moto2 Portimao - Practice (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Inde GASGAS Aspar M2
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.046s
|2
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.051s
|3
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.225s
|4
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.233s
|5
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|CAG SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 43.275s
|6
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.329s
|7
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.360s
|8
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.397s
|9
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|CAG SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 43.629s
|10
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.644s
|11
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.719s
|12
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.726s
|13
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.771s
|14
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.970s
|15
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|1m 44.211s
|16
|Borja Gomez
|SPA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 44.350s
|17
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 44.381s
|18
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 44.538s
|19
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 44.619s
|20
|Rory Skinner
|GBR
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 44.643s
|21
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|1m 44.766s
|22
|Sean Dylan Kelly
|USA
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 44.885s
|23
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 44.906s
|24
|Lorenzo Dalla Porta
|ITA
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 45.108s
|25
|Lukas Tulovic
|GER
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 45.331s
|26
|Kohta Nozane
|JPN
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|1m 45.425s
|27
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 45.556s
|28
|Jordi Torres
|SPA
|Inde GASGAS Aspar M2
|(Kalex)
|1m 47.847s
|29
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|No Time