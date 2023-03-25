2023 Portuguese Moto2 Grand Prix, Portimao - Qualifying Results

25 Mar 2023
Salac

Practice and Qualifying results from the 2023 Portuguese Moto2 Grand Prix at Portimao.

Qualifying

PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Filip SalacCZEQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)1m 42.323s
2Aron CanetSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)1m 42.381s
3Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 42.607s
4Celestino ViettiITAFantic Racing(Kalex)1m 42.661s
5Manuel GonzalezSPACorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)1m 42.728s
6Jeremy AlcobaSPAQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)1m 42.866s
7Albert ArenasSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 42.867s
8Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 42.897s
9Sam LowesGBRElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 42.942s
10Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 42.948s
11Darryn BinderRSALiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)1m 43.041s
12Jake DixonGBRInde GASGAS Aspar M2(Kalex)1m 43.062s
13Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 43.120s
14Alonso LopezSPACAG SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)1m 43.144s
15Barry BaltusBELFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)1m 43.271s
16Fermín AldeguerSPACAG SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)1m 43.333s
17Sergio GarciaSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)1m 43.374s
18Zonta Vd GoorberghNEDFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)1m 44.941s
19Joe RobertsUSAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 43.462s
20Borja GomezSPAFantic Racing(Kalex)1m 43.540s
21Lorenzo Dalla PortaITAPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 43.672s
22Marcos RamirezSPAForward Team(Forward)1m 43.672s
23Dennis FoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 43.906s
24Sean Dylan KellyUSAAmerican Racing(Kalex)1m 43.921s
25Rory SkinnerGBRAmerican Racing(Kalex)1m 44.517s
26Jordi TorresSPAInde GASGAS Aspar M2(Kalex)1m 45.632s
27David SanchisSPAForward Team(Forward)1m 45.892s
28Kohta NozaneJPNCorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)No Time

 

Practice 3

The top 14 riders after Practice 3 (combined times) receive direct access to the second and final part of qualifying...

2023 Moto2 Portimao - Practice (3) Results
PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Aron CanetSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)1m 42.003s
2Filip SalacCZEQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)1m 42.089s
3Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 42.128s
4Alonso LopezSPACAG SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)1m 42.146s
5Fermín AldeguerSPACAG SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)1m 42.174s
6Barry BaltusBELFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)1m 42.200s
7Manuel GonzalezSPACorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)1m 42.376s
8Jake DixonGBRInde GASGAS Aspar M2(Kalex)1m 42.438s
9Sam LowesGBRElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 42.451s
10Celestino ViettiITAFantic Racing(Kalex)1m 42.510s
11Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 42.567s
12Sergio GarciaSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)1m 42.601s
13Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 42.613s
14Albert ArenasSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 42.654s
15Joe RobertsUSAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 42.658s
16Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 42.785s
17Darryn BinderRSALiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)1m 42.889s
18Jeremy AlcobaSPAQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)1m 42.907s
19Borja GomezSPAFantic Racing(Kalex)1m 42.947s
20Dennis FoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 43.024s
21Zonta Vd GoorberghNEDFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)1m 43.183s
22Sean Dylan KellyUSAAmerican Racing(Kalex)1m 43.315s
23Marcos RamirezSPAForward Team(Forward)1m 43.541s
24Lorenzo Dalla PortaITAPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 43.591s
25Rory SkinnerGBRAmerican Racing(Kalex)1m 43.828s
26Kohta NozaneJPNCorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)1m 44.517s
27Jordi TorresSPAInde GASGAS Aspar M2(Kalex)1m 44.742s
28David SanchisSPAForward Team(Forward)1m 45.211s

 

Practice 2

Pedro Acosta gets the better of morning leader Jake Dixon to head the Moto2 timesheets on Friday at the season-opening Portuguese Grand Prix.

Reigning title runner-up Ai Ogura is absent this weekend due to a hand injury during a motocross training accident.

2023 Moto2 Portimao - Practice (2) Results
PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 42.391s
2Jake DixonGBRInde GASGAS Aspar M2(Kalex)1m 42.489s
3Filip SalacCZEQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)1m 42.730s
4Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 42.760s
5Sam LowesGBRElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 42.762s
6Celestino ViettiITAFantic Racing(Kalex)1m 42.820s
7Manuel GonzalezSPACorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)1m 42.825s
8Alonso LopezSPACAG SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)1m 42.920s
9Aron CanetSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)1m 42.926s
10Fermín AldeguerSPACAG SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)1m 43.039s
11Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 43.093s
12Joe RobertsUSAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 43.193s
13Barry BaltusBELFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)1m 43.293s
14Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 43.404s
15Jeremy AlcobaSPAQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)1m 43.446s
16Darryn BinderRSALiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)1m 43.466s
17Albert ArenasSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 43.496s
18Sean Dylan KellyUSAAmerican Racing(Kalex)1m 43.528s
19Borja GomezSPAFantic Racing(Kalex)1m 43.702s
20Dennis FoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 43.902s
21Marcos RamirezSPAForward Team(Forward)1m 43.993s
22Sergio GarciaSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)1m 44.243s
23Zonta Vd GoorberghNEDFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)1m 44.267s
24Lorenzo Dalla PortaITAPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 44.272s
25Rory SkinnerGBRAmerican Racing(Kalex)1m 44.329s
26Lukas TulovicGERLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)1m 44.467s
27Kohta NozaneJPNCorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)1m 45.008s
28Jordi TorresSPAInde GASGAS Aspar M2(Kalex)1m 45.476s
29David SanchisSPAForward Team(Forward)1m 46.089s

 

Practice 1

Jake Dixon starts the 2023 season on top of the timesheets, despite a crash at Turn 5.

Light rain then sent riders back to the pits, with some riders returning to the track for the closing minutes, but Dixon's earlier time remained unbeaten.

2023 Moto2 Portimao - Practice (1) Results
PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Jake DixonGBRInde GASGAS Aspar M2(Kalex)1m 43.046s
2Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 43.051s
3Manuel GonzalezSPACorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)1m 43.225s
4Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 43.233s
5Fermín AldeguerSPACAG SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)1m 43.275s
6Sam LowesGBRElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 43.329s
7Celestino ViettiITAFantic Racing(Kalex)1m 43.360s
8Aron CanetSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)1m 43.397s
9Alonso LopezSPACAG SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)1m 43.629s
10Filip SalacCZEQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)1m 43.644s
11Jeremy AlcobaSPAQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)1m 43.719s
12Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 43.726s
13Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 43.771s
14Barry BaltusBELFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)1m 43.970s
15Sergio GarciaSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)1m 44.211s
16Borja GomezSPAFantic Racing(Kalex)1m 44.350s
17Albert ArenasSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 44.381s
18Zonta Vd GoorberghNEDFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)1m 44.538s
19Darryn BinderRSALiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)1m 44.619s
20Rory SkinnerGBRAmerican Racing(Kalex)1m 44.643s
21Marcos RamirezSPAForward Team(Forward)1m 44.766s
22Sean Dylan KellyUSAAmerican Racing(Kalex)1m 44.885s
23Joe RobertsUSAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 44.906s
24Lorenzo Dalla PortaITAPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 45.108s
25Lukas TulovicGERLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)1m 45.331s
26Kohta NozaneJPNCorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)1m 45.425s
27Dennis FoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 45.556s
28Jordi TorresSPAInde GASGAS Aspar M2(Kalex)1m 47.847s
29Alex EscrigSPAForward Team(Forward)No Time

