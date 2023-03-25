Qualifying

2023 Portuguese Moto2 Grand Prix, Portimao - Qualifying Results Pos Rider Nat Team Bike Time 1 Filip Salac CZE QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) 1m 42.323s 2 Aron Canet SPA Pons Wegow Los40 (Kalex) 1m 42.381s 3 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 1m 42.607s 4 Celestino Vietti ITA Fantic Racing (Kalex) 1m 42.661s 5 Manuel Gonzalez SPA Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 (Kalex) 1m 42.728s 6 Jeremy Alcoba SPA QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) 1m 42.866s 7 Albert Arenas SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 1m 42.867s 8 Tony Arbolino ITA Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 42.897s 9 Sam Lowes GBR Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 42.942s 10 Bo Bendsneyder NED Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 1m 42.948s 11 Darryn Binder RSA Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) 1m 43.041s 12 Jake Dixon GBR Inde GASGAS Aspar M2 (Kalex) 1m 43.062s 13 Somkiat Chantra THA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 1m 43.120s 14 Alonso Lopez SPA CAG SpeedUp (Boscoscuro) 1m 43.144s 15 Barry Baltus BEL Fieten Olie Racing GP (Kalex) 1m 43.271s 16 Fermín Aldeguer SPA CAG SpeedUp (Boscoscuro) 1m 43.333s 17 Sergio Garcia SPA Pons Wegow Los40 (Kalex) 1m 43.374s 18 Zonta Vd Goorbergh NED Fieten Olie Racing GP (Kalex) 1m 44.941s 19 Joe Roberts USA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 43.462s 20 Borja Gomez SPA Fantic Racing (Kalex) 1m 43.540s 21 Lorenzo Dalla Porta ITA Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 1m 43.672s 22 Marcos Ramirez SPA Forward Team (Forward) 1m 43.672s 23 Dennis Foggia ITA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 43.906s 24 Sean Dylan Kelly USA American Racing (Kalex) 1m 43.921s 25 Rory Skinner GBR American Racing (Kalex) 1m 44.517s 26 Jordi Torres SPA Inde GASGAS Aspar M2 (Kalex) 1m 45.632s 27 David Sanchis SPA Forward Team (Forward) 1m 45.892s 28 Kohta Nozane JPN Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 (Kalex) No Time

Practice 3

The top 14 riders after Practice 3 (combined times) receive direct access to the second and final part of qualifying...

2023 Moto2 Portimao - Practice (3) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Bike Time 1 Aron Canet SPA Pons Wegow Los40 (Kalex) 1m 42.003s 2 Filip Salac CZE QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) 1m 42.089s 3 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 1m 42.128s 4 Alonso Lopez SPA CAG SpeedUp (Boscoscuro) 1m 42.146s 5 Fermín Aldeguer SPA CAG SpeedUp (Boscoscuro) 1m 42.174s 6 Barry Baltus BEL Fieten Olie Racing GP (Kalex) 1m 42.200s 7 Manuel Gonzalez SPA Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 (Kalex) 1m 42.376s 8 Jake Dixon GBR Inde GASGAS Aspar M2 (Kalex) 1m 42.438s 9 Sam Lowes GBR Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 42.451s 10 Celestino Vietti ITA Fantic Racing (Kalex) 1m 42.510s 11 Bo Bendsneyder NED Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 1m 42.567s 12 Sergio Garcia SPA Pons Wegow Los40 (Kalex) 1m 42.601s 13 Somkiat Chantra THA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 1m 42.613s 14 Albert Arenas SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 1m 42.654s 15 Joe Roberts USA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 42.658s 16 Tony Arbolino ITA Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 42.785s 17 Darryn Binder RSA Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) 1m 42.889s 18 Jeremy Alcoba SPA QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) 1m 42.907s 19 Borja Gomez SPA Fantic Racing (Kalex) 1m 42.947s 20 Dennis Foggia ITA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 43.024s 21 Zonta Vd Goorbergh NED Fieten Olie Racing GP (Kalex) 1m 43.183s 22 Sean Dylan Kelly USA American Racing (Kalex) 1m 43.315s 23 Marcos Ramirez SPA Forward Team (Forward) 1m 43.541s 24 Lorenzo Dalla Porta ITA Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 1m 43.591s 25 Rory Skinner GBR American Racing (Kalex) 1m 43.828s 26 Kohta Nozane JPN Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 (Kalex) 1m 44.517s 27 Jordi Torres SPA Inde GASGAS Aspar M2 (Kalex) 1m 44.742s 28 David Sanchis SPA Forward Team (Forward) 1m 45.211s

Practice 2

Pedro Acosta gets the better of morning leader Jake Dixon to head the Moto2 timesheets on Friday at the season-opening Portuguese Grand Prix.

Reigning title runner-up Ai Ogura is absent this weekend due to a hand injury during a motocross training accident.

2023 Moto2 Portimao - Practice (2) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Bike Time 1 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 1m 42.391s 2 Jake Dixon GBR Inde GASGAS Aspar M2 (Kalex) 1m 42.489s 3 Filip Salac CZE QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) 1m 42.730s 4 Tony Arbolino ITA Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 42.760s 5 Sam Lowes GBR Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 42.762s 6 Celestino Vietti ITA Fantic Racing (Kalex) 1m 42.820s 7 Manuel Gonzalez SPA Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 (Kalex) 1m 42.825s 8 Alonso Lopez SPA CAG SpeedUp (Boscoscuro) 1m 42.920s 9 Aron Canet SPA Pons Wegow Los40 (Kalex) 1m 42.926s 10 Fermín Aldeguer SPA CAG SpeedUp (Boscoscuro) 1m 43.039s 11 Bo Bendsneyder NED Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 1m 43.093s 12 Joe Roberts USA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 43.193s 13 Barry Baltus BEL Fieten Olie Racing GP (Kalex) 1m 43.293s 14 Somkiat Chantra THA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 1m 43.404s 15 Jeremy Alcoba SPA QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) 1m 43.446s 16 Darryn Binder RSA Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) 1m 43.466s 17 Albert Arenas SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 1m 43.496s 18 Sean Dylan Kelly USA American Racing (Kalex) 1m 43.528s 19 Borja Gomez SPA Fantic Racing (Kalex) 1m 43.702s 20 Dennis Foggia ITA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 43.902s 21 Marcos Ramirez SPA Forward Team (Forward) 1m 43.993s 22 Sergio Garcia SPA Pons Wegow Los40 (Kalex) 1m 44.243s 23 Zonta Vd Goorbergh NED Fieten Olie Racing GP (Kalex) 1m 44.267s 24 Lorenzo Dalla Porta ITA Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 1m 44.272s 25 Rory Skinner GBR American Racing (Kalex) 1m 44.329s 26 Lukas Tulovic GER Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) 1m 44.467s 27 Kohta Nozane JPN Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 (Kalex) 1m 45.008s 28 Jordi Torres SPA Inde GASGAS Aspar M2 (Kalex) 1m 45.476s 29 David Sanchis SPA Forward Team (Forward) 1m 46.089s

Practice 1

Jake Dixon starts the 2023 season on top of the timesheets, despite a crash at Turn 5.

Light rain then sent riders back to the pits, with some riders returning to the track for the closing minutes, but Dixon's earlier time remained unbeaten.

2023 Moto2 Portimao - Practice (1) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Bike Time 1 Jake Dixon GBR Inde GASGAS Aspar M2 (Kalex) 1m 43.046s 2 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 1m 43.051s 3 Manuel Gonzalez SPA Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 (Kalex) 1m 43.225s 4 Tony Arbolino ITA Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 43.233s 5 Fermín Aldeguer SPA CAG SpeedUp (Boscoscuro) 1m 43.275s 6 Sam Lowes GBR Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 43.329s 7 Celestino Vietti ITA Fantic Racing (Kalex) 1m 43.360s 8 Aron Canet SPA Pons Wegow Los40 (Kalex) 1m 43.397s 9 Alonso Lopez SPA CAG SpeedUp (Boscoscuro) 1m 43.629s 10 Filip Salac CZE QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) 1m 43.644s 11 Jeremy Alcoba SPA QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) 1m 43.719s 12 Somkiat Chantra THA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 1m 43.726s 13 Bo Bendsneyder NED Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 1m 43.771s 14 Barry Baltus BEL Fieten Olie Racing GP (Kalex) 1m 43.970s 15 Sergio Garcia SPA Pons Wegow Los40 (Kalex) 1m 44.211s 16 Borja Gomez SPA Fantic Racing (Kalex) 1m 44.350s 17 Albert Arenas SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 1m 44.381s 18 Zonta Vd Goorbergh NED Fieten Olie Racing GP (Kalex) 1m 44.538s 19 Darryn Binder RSA Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) 1m 44.619s 20 Rory Skinner GBR American Racing (Kalex) 1m 44.643s 21 Marcos Ramirez SPA Forward Team (Forward) 1m 44.766s 22 Sean Dylan Kelly USA American Racing (Kalex) 1m 44.885s 23 Joe Roberts USA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 44.906s 24 Lorenzo Dalla Porta ITA Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 1m 45.108s 25 Lukas Tulovic GER Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) 1m 45.331s 26 Kohta Nozane JPN Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 (Kalex) 1m 45.425s 27 Dennis Foggia ITA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 45.556s 28 Jordi Torres SPA Inde GASGAS Aspar M2 (Kalex) 1m 47.847s 29 Alex Escrig SPA Forward Team (Forward) No Time